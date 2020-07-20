Worldwide Hub Motor Industry to 2026 - Increase in Penetration of Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hub Motor Market by Product, Sales Channel, and Position: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global hub motor market size was valued at $12.25 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $17.45billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026.



In vehicles with in-wheel motor, hub motors are installed close to the drive wheels that rotate the wheels through extremely small drive shaft, which results in a zero-time lag. As the time lag with this system is zero, motor power is transmitted to the wheel instantaneously and offer a very precise control over the wheel. In addition, the left and right wheels are driven by the separated motors due to which the torque for each wheel can be controlled independently.



The market is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the years, owing to enhanced performance of electric vehicle due to hub motor systems.



The global hub motor market is segmented on the basis of product, sales channel, position, and region. Depending on product, the market is divided into Pedelecs, throttle on demand, and scooter or motorcycle. On the basis of sales channel, it is categorized into OEM and aftermarket. By position, it is bifurcated into hub motor and rear hub motor. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the hub motor market include Schaeffler technologies AG & CO. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hyundai Mobis, Siemens AG, QS Motor, Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., NTN Corporation, TDCM, MAC Shanghai Electric Motor Company Ltd, Accell Group, and others.



Key Findings



On the basis of product, the throttle on demand segmentis anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, the aftermarket segment is the highest contributing segment in 2018, in terms of revenue.

Region wise, Europe is the fastest growing region, followed by North America , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA.

