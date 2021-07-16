Worldwide HVAC Control Industry to 2027 - Featuring Carrier Global, Danfoss and Emerson Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Control Market by System, Implementation Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC control market size was valued at $14,559.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $19,939.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. HVAC control are installed to regulate the operation of a heating, ventilating, and air conditioning system. The sensing device and other equipment are utilized to compare the actual state such as humidity or temperature with a target state.



HVAC control consists of devices that control operations of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. HVAC control is installed in various industry verticals such as industrial, enterprises, retail, hospitality, and residential. Development of smart cities in emerging countries and government initiatives are expected to boost the building automation & controls industry, which, in turn, propels the HVAC controller market growth.



Emergence of IoT-enabled HVAC systems, growth in the construction market, and rise in demand for building automation systems (BASs) drive the market growth. However, fluctuation in raw material prices may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for cloud computing in HVAC offers lucrative opportunities for growth of the HVAC control market.



The global HVAC control market is segmented on the basis of system, implementation type, end user, and region. By system, the market is categorized into temperature control systems, ventilation control systems, humidity control systems, and integrated control systems. Depending on implementation type, it is fragmented into new construction and retrofit. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key companies profiled in the HVAC control market report include Carrier Global Corporation, Daikindustries, Danfoss, Delta Controls, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Schneider Electric, and Siemens.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging HVAC Control market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the KEY MARKET SEGMENTS between 2019 and 2027.

between 2019 and 2027. Extensive analysis of the HVAC control market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global HVAC control market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within HVAC Control market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the HVAC Control industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Market Player Positioning, 2019

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Global HVAC Control Market, by System

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by System

4.2. Temperature Control System

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.3. Ventilation Control System

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.4. Humidity Control System

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.5. Integrated Control System

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 5: Global HVAC Control Market, by Implementation Type

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type

5.2. New Construction

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.3. Retrofit

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 6: Global HVAC Control Market, by End-user

6.1. Market Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.4. Industrial

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 7: Global HVAC Control Market, by Region



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Carrier Global Corporation

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executive

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Operating Business Segments

8.1.5. Product Portfolio

8.1.6. Research and Development Expenses

8.1.7. Business Performance

8.1.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Daikindustries, Ltd

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Key Executive

8.2.3. Company Snapshot

8.2.4. Operating Business Segments

8.2.5. Product Portfolio

8.2.6. Research and Development Expenses

8.2.7. Business Performance

8.2.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Danfoss

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Key Executive

8.3.3. Company Snapshot

8.3.4. Operating Business Segments

8.3.5. Product Portfolio

8.3.6. Research and Development Expenses

8.3.7. Business Performance

8.3.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. Delta Controls

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Key Executive

8.4.3. Company Snapshot

8.4.4. Operating Business Segments

8.4.5. Product Portfolio

8.4.6. Research and Development Expenses

8.4.7. Business Performance

8.4.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Emerson Electric

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Key Executive

8.5.3. Company Snapshot

8.5.4. Operating Business Segments

8.5.5. Product Portfolio

8.5.6. Research and Development Expenses

8.5.7. Business Performance

8.5.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Honeywell International Inc

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Key Executive

8.6.3. Company Snapshot

8.6.4. Operating Business Segments

8.6.5. Product Portfolio

8.6.6. Research and Development Expenses

8.6.7. Business Performance

8.6.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Johnson Controls

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Key Executive

8.7.3. Company Snapshot

8.7.4. Operating Business Segments

8.7.5. Product Portfolio

8.7.6. Research and Development Expenses

8.7.7. Business Performance

8.7.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Lg Electronics

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Key Executive

8.8.3. Company Snapshot

8.8.4. Operating Business Segments

8.8.5. Product Portfolio

8.8.6. Research and Development Expenses

8.8.7. Business Performance

8.8.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Schneider Electric

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Key Executive

8.9.3. Company Snapshot

8.9.4. Operating Business Segments

8.9.5. Product Portfolio

8.9.6. Research and Development Expenses

8.9.7. Business Performance

8.9.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Siemens

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Key Executive

8.10.3. Company Snapshot

8.10.4. Operating Business Segments

8.10.5. Product Portfolio

8.10.6. Research and Development Expenses

8.10.7. Business Performance

8.10.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqeopp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

