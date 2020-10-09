Worldwide HVAC Filters Industry to 2025 - Featuring 3M, Parker-Hannifin & Camfil Among Others
Oct 09, 2020, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Filters Market by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon, Metal), Technology (HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global HVAC filters market size was USD 5.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1%.
Increasing demand for HVAC systems, growing awareness about indoor air quality, and government regulations and policies for efficient filtration are driving the market for HVAC filters. However, rising environmental concerns regarding increasing air pollutants that are released during the functioning of systems are expected to restrain this market. Increasing investments in the construction sector and technological advancements in HVAC filters are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the manufacturers. Major challenges faced by players in this market are the higher cost and maintenance of efficient HVAC filters.
The synthetic polymer segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the HVAC filters market.
Synthetic polymers are used for efficient filtration in residential and industrial HVAC systems. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyester, poly-vinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polyethylene, and polypropylene are used for the manufacturing of filter materials. The filtration of air in a synthetic polymer material occurs on its surface, whereas in fiberglass, the filtration happens within the filters. This property makes synthetic polymers suitable for application in industries such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, automotive, and electronics & semiconductor.
The HEPA segment is expected to be the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period in the HVAC filters market
HEPA filters have diverse application areas, including residential buildings, pharmaceutical production, food & beverages, and clean rooms in the electronics & semiconductor industry, among others. In the pharmaceutical industry, HEPA filters are installed in the production spaces, which are required to be free from contaminants. These filters also protect patients from infection and employees and visitors from airborne organisms. The only disadvantage of the HEPA filter technology is that it generates a barrier for smooth airflow, which may result in the failure or low performance of HVAC systems.
The building & construction segment is expected to account for the largest share in the HVAC filters market, in terms of volume.
Building & construction is one of the dominating end-use industries in the HVAC filters market in terms of volume. The building & construction end-use industry includes residential and commercial buildings, which require HVAC systems. The commercial sector includes offices, educational institutes, auditoriums, assembly halls, gymnasiums, computer rooms, courts, parliaments, embassies, commercial office buildings, retail centers, and malls, wherein HVAC filters are installed to prevent the consequences of health risks due to airborne particles.
North America is expected to be the largest HVAC filters market during the forecast period, in terms of value.
The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries contributing to the HVAC filters market in North America. The governments of these countries have introduced minimum energy performance standards (MEPS) for air-conditioners in commercial and residential buildings, which, in turn, increase the demand for HVAC filters. MEPS are an effective way to increase the energy efficiency of products, thereby helping manufacturing companies boost their productivity. The presence of major HVAC filter manufacturers, such as Donaldson Company and Parker Hannifin, and stringent laws and regulations for industrial emission control have also contributed to the growth of the HVAC filters market in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the HVAC Filters Market
4.2 HVAC Filters Market, by Material
4.3 HVAC Filters Market, by Technology
4.4 HVAC Filters Market, by End-Use Industry
4.5 HVAC Filters Market, by Region
4.6 APAC: HVAC Filters Market
4.7 HVAC Filters Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for HVAC Systems
5.2.1.2 Growing Awareness About Indoor Air Quality
5.2.1.3 Government Regulations and Policies for Efficient Filtration
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Rising Environmental Concerns
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in the Construction Sector
5.2.3.2 Technological Advancement in HVAC Filters
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Higher Cost and Maintenance of Efficient HVAC Filters
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Environmental Factors
5.1 COVID-19 Impact on HVAC Filters Market
5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on HVAC Industry
5.1.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Building & Construction Industry
5.1.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceutical Industry
5.1.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverage Industry
5.1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Industry
5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Various Countries
6 HVAC Filters Market, by System
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Heat Pumps
6.3 Rooftop Units
6.4 Geothermal Heat Pumps
6.5 Packaged Air Conditioners
6.6 Split System HVAC
6.7 Ductless Systems
6.8 Hybrid HVAC Systems
7 HVAC Filters Market, by Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Synthetic Polymer
7.2.1 High Efficiency, Washability, and Longevity to Increase Uses
7.3 Fiberglass
7.3.1 Lower Cost, Dimensional Stability, Design Flexibility, and Excellent Electrical Properties to Increase Demand
7.4 Carbon
7.4.1 Ability to Absorb Odors and Gases to Fuel the Demand
7.5 Metal
7.5.1 Metal Filter Material can be Cleaned and Reused Making it Suitable for HVAC Systems
8 HVAC Filters Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 HEPA
8.2.1 Rising Demand for Highly Efficient HVAC Filters in Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, and Semiconductor Industries
8.3 Electrostatic Precipitator
8.3.1 Low Pressure Drop and Washable Properties to Drive the Demand
8.4 Activated Carbon
8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Odor, Gas, and Toxic Fumes Control Filters
8.5 Others
9 HVAC Filters Market, by End-Use Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Building & Construction
9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Green Buildings and Awareness About Indoor Air Quality
9.3 Pharmaceutical
9.3.1 Increase in Demand for High-Efficiency Filters for Critical Manufacturing Processes
9.4 Food & Beverage
9.4.1 Increase in Demand for Improved Air Quality in Food Processing Plants
9.5 Automotive
9.5.1 Increase in Vehicular Traffic and Air Pollution
9.6 Others
10 HVAC Filters Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 APAC
10.3 North America
10.4 Europe
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.2.1 Star
11.2.2 Emerging Leaders
11.2.3 Pervasive
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.4 Business Strategy Excellence
11.5 Market Share of Key Players in the HVAC Filters Market, 2019
12 Company Profiles
12.1 3M Company
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.1.3 Recent Developments
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1.5 Winning Imperatives
12.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies
12.1.7 Threat from Competition
12.1.8 Right to Win
12.2 Parker-Hannifin Corporation
12.2.1 Business Overview
12.2.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.2.3 Recent Developments
12.2.4 SWOT Analysis
12.2.5 Winning Imperatives
12.2.6 Threat from Competition
12.2.7 Right to Win
12.3 Camfil AB
12.3.1 Business Overview
12.3.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.3.3 Recent Developments
12.3.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.5 Winning Imperatives
12.3.6 Current Focus and Strategies
12.3.7 Threat from Competition
12.3.8 Right to Win
12.4 Mann + Hummel
12.4.1 Business Overview
12.4.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.4.3 Recent Developments
12.4.4 SWOT Analysis
12.4.5 Winning Imperatives
12.4.6 Current Focus and Strategies
12.4.7 Threat from Competition
12.4.8 Right to Win
12.5 American Air Filter Company, Inc.
12.5.1 Business Overview
12.5.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.5.3 SWOT Analysis
12.5.4 Winning Imperatives
12.5.5 Threat from Competition
12.5.6 Right to Win
12.6 Donaldson Company, Inc.
12.6.1 Business Overview
12.6.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.6.3 SWOT Analysis
12.6.4 Winning Imperatives
12.6.5 Threat from Competition
12.6.6 Right to Win
12.7 Ahlstrom-Munksj
12.7.1 Business Overview
12.7.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.7.3 Recent Developments
12.7.4 SWOT Analysis
12.7.5 Publisher View
12.8 Filtration Group Corporation
12.8.1 Business Overview
12.8.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.8.3 Recent Developments
12.8.4 SWOT Analysis
12.8.5 Publisher View
12.9 Freudenberg Group
12.9.1 Business Overview
12.9.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.9.3 Recent Developments
12.9.4 SWOT Analysis
12.9.5 Publisher View
12.10 Sogefi Group
12.10.1 Business Overview
12.10.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.10.3 SWOT Analysis
12.10.4 Publisher View
12.11 GVS Group
12.11.1 Business Overview
12.11.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.11.3 SWOT Analysis
12.11.4 Publisher View
12.12 Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd.
12.12.1 Business Overview
12.12.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.12.3 SWOT Analysis
12.12.4 Publisher View
12.13 Emirates Industrial Filters Llc
12.13.1 Business Overview
12.13.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.13.3 SWOT Analysis
12.13.4 Publisher View
12.14 Koch Filter
12.14.1 Business Overview
12.14.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.14.3 SWOT Analysis
12.14.4 Publisher View
12.15 Sandler Ag
12.15.1 Business Overview
12.15.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.15.3 Recent Developments
12.15.4 SWOT Analysis
12.15.5 Publisher View
12.16 Troy Filters Ltd.
12.16.1 Business Overview
12.16.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.17 Dha Filter
12.17.1 Business Overview
12.17.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.18 General Filter Havak
12.18.1 Business Overview
12.18.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.19 Johns Manville
12.19.1 Business Overview
12.19.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.2 Hollingsworth & Vose
12.20.1 Business Overview
12.20.2 Products/Solutions Offered
12.21 Other Players
12.21.1 Air Filters, Inc.
12.21.2 Tex-Air Filters
12.21.3 A-J Manufacturing
12.21.4 Filt Air Ltd.
12.21.5 Airsan Corporation
13 Appendix
13.1 Discussion Guide
13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
13.3 Available Customizations
13.4 Related Reports
13.5 Author Details
