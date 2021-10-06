Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Industry to 2026 - Featuring Amazon, Century Link and Dell Technologies Among Others

Oct 06, 2021, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hybrid Cloud Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hybrid cloud market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A hybrid cloud refers to a cloud-computing environment that combines on-premises, private, public and third-party cloud services. It enables the movement of workloads between public and private platforms to unify, automate and manage a computing environment. The hybrid cloud architecture generally utilizes three types of service models namely Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service and Software as a Service. It also utilizes a private cloud that is either on-premises or hosted by a third-party cloud provider and a stable wide area network (WAN) connectivity between the environments. It offers various benefits, such as comprehensive support for the remote workforce, minimized costs of operations and improved scalability, control, security and risk management. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), healthcare, government and public sector, retail and manufacturing.
Hybrid Cloud Market Trends
Rapid digitization, along with the widespread adoption of cloud-computing services, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for agile, scalable and cost-effective computing systems is also augmenting the market growth. Hybrid clouds enable organizations to maintain control over data and provide enhanced scalability of operations. Apart from this, due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, enterprises are adopting remote work and video conferencing tools, thereby increasing the demand for hybrid cloud systems for business continuity. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML) and edge computing, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including increasing adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and multi-cloud spaces, along with improvements in the IT infrastructure, are expected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Inc., Century Link Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Ltd. (Furukawa Group), Google (Alphabet Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Inc. and VMWare Inc.
