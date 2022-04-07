Worldwide Hydraulic Excavator Industry to 2025 - Increasing Requirement for Large-scale Project Management is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydraulic Excavator Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the hydraulic excavator market and it is poised to grow by $5.58 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.82% during the forecast period.

The report on the hydraulic excavator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing requirement for large-scale project management and growth of the rental market.



The hydraulic excavator market analysis includes technology and application and geographic landscape.



The hydraulic excavator market is segmented as below:

By Technology

Crawler excavators

Mini excavators

Wheeled excavators

By Application

Construction

Mining

Utilities

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growth of the global construction market as one of the prime reasons driving the hydraulic excavator market growth during the next few years.



The report on hydraulic excavator market covers the following areas:

Hydraulic excavator market sizing

Hydraulic excavator market forecast

Hydraulic excavator market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hydraulic excavator market vendors that include Alamo Group Inc., BEML Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., KATO WORKS CO. LTD., Komatsu Ltd., SANY Group, Takeuchi Mfg. Co. Ltd., and Terex Corp. Also, the hydraulic excavator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mining - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Crawler excavators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mini excavators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wheeled excavators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

7. Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alamo Group Inc.

BEML Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

KATO WORKS CO. LTD.

Komatsu Ltd.

SANY Group

Takeuchi Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Terex Corp.

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1g9je4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets