Worldwide Hyperscale Data Center Industry to 2027 - Rising Submarine Cable & Inland Connectivity is Driving Growth

Jul 06, 2022, 10:15 ET
The "Hyperscale Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
300+ Hyperscale data center projects were witnessed in 2021 with contributions from colocation and cloud data center operators across several emerging and mature markets across the globe. In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to drive data center growth, with rapid expansion by cloud service providers, content providers, and on-premises migration to cloud/colocation facilities. The market is gaining traction in several investments in emerging locations such as Chile, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, New Zealand, Belgium, Italy, Thailand, and South Korea.
Key Data Center Trends in 2022
Focus on Sustainability: In terms of hyperscale data center development, sustainability is among the major trends that have been witnessed among the data center operators, with several operators adopting green energy sources to power their data centers. Hyperscale data centers are major power consumption and thus need sustainable operations methods.
AI to Boost Liquid-Cooling Adoption: With a significant number of organizations and governments adopting artificial intelligence worldwide, the workloads in the data centers are also growing to support high bandwidth data traffic from such technologies. It leads to increased data center rack density and thus increases the need for an efficient cooling solution such as liquid cooling.
Innovative Data Center Technique/Technologies:
- Increase investments in automation of infrastructure and incorporation of AI in operating data centers
- Deployment of micro-grids for powering their data centers
- Replacing Diesel Generator with Natural Gas Powered, Hydrogen Fuel Cells, & Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO)
- Data centers across major locations in the US and Europe have started a trial or use of innovative generator designs and fuel types, such as replacing diesel generators with natural gas-powered, hydrogen fuel cells, & hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO)
- In terms of IT infrastructure, the market is witnessing trends such as NVMe storage adoption, increase in switches of the capacity of 100GbE and above, server virtualization, adoption of ARM-based servers, and converged & hyper-converged infrastructure.
Data Center Power Infrastructure
- The share of lithium-ion batteries is growing in the market, followed by other cell types such as nickel-zinc and Prussian blue.
- HVO's replacement for diesel fuel has already started to grow among European and the US data center. Kao Data Centers, Ark Data Centers, and Interxion (Digital Realty) have shifted to hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO), replacing diesel fuel in data center generator systems. In June 2021, Compass Data Center announced a partnership with Foster Fuels for Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil-based biodiesel (HVO) as a replacement to diesel fuel for its on-site generators
Data Center Cooling & Rack Solutions
- The use of CRAC & CRAH systems dominates the global hyperscale data center market, capturing around 31% in 2021. Using air-based cooling techniques due to sustainability concerns has increased market traction.
- The efficiency of cooling units and their modularity will be the highly sought-after procurement needs among data center operators.
- Procurement of 45U-48U rack cabinets to increase with the increase in the design of OCP-Ready Colocation facility supporting OCP-Rack Architecture.
Data Center General Construction Services
- Supply chain constraints have increased the data center construction and procurement cost at an average of $1-$2 million per MW. However, vendors and developers are working towards overcoming the challenge with advanced inventory, pre-planning, and increasing market partnerships.
- The cost of data center development can vary anywhere from $30?$180 per square foot. The development cost of the data center in the China and India are among the lowest at around $3-$4 million per MW. Compared to Japan, Singapore, and Switzerland, the development cost is over $10 million per MW. Compared to small data centers, the CAPEX of hyperscale data centers reduces by up to 20% per MW as the capacity grows.
Vendor Analysis
- Data Center Infrastructure Service Providers
- The trend of efficient and sustainable infrastructure solutions is gaining traction among the infrastructure providers.
- Supply chain constraints are increasing the lead time and procurement cost of several infrastructure solutions.
- Data Center Construction Contractors
- Data center construction contractors face challenges in terms of a lack of skilled workforce across several markets.
- Construction contractors have also started focusing on using recycled materials for hyperscale data center development.
- Data Center Investors
- Several M&A & Joint Venture initiatives were witnessed in the market to grow hyperscale investments from colocation providers. For instance, GDS Services has partnered with YTL to build data centers in YTL's data center campus in Johor, Malaysia.
- Global cloud service providers, namely AWS, Microsoft, and Google, are investing in hyperscale data centers that include mixed strategies with a combination of self-built/wholesale colocation across several countries. This will grow the competition for colocation providers investing in the market.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the Expected Value of the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Size in 2027?
2. Which Region Accounted for the Highest Market Share in the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market by 2027?
3. What is the Market Size of the Global Hyperscale Data Centers in Terms of Area?
4. Who Are the Prominent Investors in the Hyperscale Data Center Market?
5. What Are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Hyperscale Data Center Market?
63 Key Support Infrastructure Vendors
63.1 Abb
63.1.1 Business Overview
63.1.2 Product Offerings
63.2 Caterpillar
63.2.1 Business Overview
63.2.2 Product Offerings
63.3 Cummins
63.3.1 Business Overview
63.3.2 Product Offerings
63.4 Eaton
63.4.1 Business Overview
63.4.2 Product Offerings
63.5 Legrand
63.5.1 Business Overview
63.5.2 Product Offerings
63.6 Rittal
63.6.1 Business Overview
63.6.2 Product Offerings
63.7 Schneider Electric
63.7.1 Business Overview
63.7.2 Product Offerings
63.7.3 Key News
63.8 Stulz
63.8.1 Business Overview
63.8.2 Product Offerings
63.9 Vertiv
63.9.1 Business Overview
63.9.2 Product Offerings
Share this article