Worldwide In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Industry to 2025 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Nov 26, 2020, 14:45 ET
The global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. In-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) refer to an entertainment solution provided to passengers-on-board by the airlines. It includes various services, such as video streaming, text messaging, gaming and internet browsing. These services are usually device-agnostic and can be downloaded and viewed through numerous portable devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops. IFEC also includes various non-portable devices, such as embedded seatback units, seat electronic units, wires and cables, ethernet switches and control units. These systems are installed on commercial and business-chartered planes to enhance the overall travel experience, comfort and safety of the passenger.
Significant growth in the aviation industry, along with the increasing adoption of wireless entertainment solutions, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing preference for luxury air travel with premium in-flight facilities is augmenting the market growth. IFEC systems provide personalized wireless and seat-centric entertainment to passengers. They are also lightweight, which aids in minimizing the aircraft's overall weight and improving fuel-efficiency.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of virtual reality (VR) with consumer electronics, for an improved onboard entertainment experience, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These systems are equipped with highly-accurate touch sensors and displays, integrated passenger control unit and programmable attendant call buttons. Other factors, including the advent of bring your own devices (BYOD) and rising investments in cabin interior and aviation products by airline companies, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, aircraft type, component type, class, technology and end user.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Limited (Advent International), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Deutsche Lufthansa AG), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Corporation), Rockwell Collins Inc. (United Technologies Corporation), Thales Group, The Boeing Company and Viasat Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type
6.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Wide-Body Aircraft
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Business Jets
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Component Type
7.1 Content
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Connectivity
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Class
8.1 Economy Class
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Premium Economy Class
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Business Class
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 First Class
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Technology
9.1 Air-to-Ground Technology
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Satellite Technology
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End User
10.1 OEM
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Aftermarket
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 BAE Systems Plc
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Cobham Limited (Advent International)
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.4 Honeywell International Inc.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Deutsche Lufthansa AG)
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Corporation)
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Rockwell Collins Inc. (United Technologies Corporation)
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Thales Group
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 The Boeing Company
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Viasat Inc.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
