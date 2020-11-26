Worldwide In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Industry to 2025 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. In-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) refer to an entertainment solution provided to passengers-on-board by the airlines. It includes various services, such as video streaming, text messaging, gaming and internet browsing. These services are usually device-agnostic and can be downloaded and viewed through numerous portable devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops. IFEC also includes various non-portable devices, such as embedded seatback units, seat electronic units, wires and cables, ethernet switches and control units. These systems are installed on commercial and business-chartered planes to enhance the overall travel experience, comfort and safety of the passenger.



Significant growth in the aviation industry, along with the increasing adoption of wireless entertainment solutions, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing preference for luxury air travel with premium in-flight facilities is augmenting the market growth. IFEC systems provide personalized wireless and seat-centric entertainment to passengers. They are also lightweight, which aids in minimizing the aircraft's overall weight and improving fuel-efficiency.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of virtual reality (VR) with consumer electronics, for an improved onboard entertainment experience, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These systems are equipped with highly-accurate touch sensors and displays, integrated passenger control unit and programmable attendant call buttons. Other factors, including the advent of bring your own devices (BYOD) and rising investments in cabin interior and aviation products by airline companies, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, aircraft type, component type, class, technology and end user.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Limited (Advent International), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Deutsche Lufthansa AG), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Corporation), Rockwell Collins Inc. (United Technologies Corporation), Thales Group, The Boeing Company and Viasat Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type

6.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Wide-Body Aircraft

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Business Jets

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component Type

7.1 Content

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Connectivity

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Class

8.1 Economy Class

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Premium Economy Class

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Business Class

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 First Class

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Technology

9.1 Air-to-Ground Technology

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Satellite Technology

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End User

10.1 OEM

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Aftermarket

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

11.5.3 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 BAE Systems Plc

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Cobham Limited (Advent International)

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.4 Honeywell International Inc.

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Deutsche Lufthansa AG)

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Corporation)

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 Rockwell Collins Inc. (United Technologies Corporation)

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 Thales Group

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 The Boeing Company

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Viasat Inc.

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials



