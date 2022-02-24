Worldwide Indoor Farming Industry to 2027 - Featuring AeroFarms, Agricool and SananBio Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indoor Farming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global indoor farming market reached a value of US$ 15.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 31.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Indoor farming is a part of modern agriculture for growing crops in a protected environment. The market for Indoor farming is increasing globally catalyzed by the rising world population and a consequent demand for building secure and consistent food supplies. Conventional agriculture is locationally tied to areas with sufficient land and water. As the amount of vacant arable land and water to support conventional agriculture is dwindling, the demand of indoor farming is increasing as it is decoupled from such needs and can be located closer to end consumption.



The scarcity of land for farming across the world is one of the primary factors catalyzing indoor farming growth. As the global population continues to develop and urbanize, farmers are opening indoor facilities closer to these urban areas creating a local, stable, and sustainable year-round food supply. In addition to this, the increasing instances of droughts, floods, and other natural disasters across the globe have raised concerns over food security.

This, in turn, has prompted the growth of indoor agriculture in such countries. Moreover, high-tech, fully controlled, and semi-automated greenhouse facilities in rural areas and its environmentally friendly farming practices have also driven the market demand for indoor farming.

Furthermore, the growth in technological advancements in farming sensors, monitoring, and regulating devices for each aspect of cultivation has further propelled the growth of this market. Additionally, this technique enables food production in a sustainable surrounding without chemical pesticides, hence increasing the production for organic yields, which is currently in strong demand from the consumer end.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global indoor farming market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on facility type, crop type, component and growing system.



Breakup by Facility Type:

Greenhouse

Indoor Vertical Farms

Container Farms

Indoor Deep Water Culture

Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs

Lettuce

Spinach

Kale

Tomato

Herbs

Bell and Chilli Peppers

Strawberry

Cucumber

Others

Flowers and Ornamentals

Annuals

Perennials

Ornamentals

Others

Others

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Structure

LED Lights

HVAC

Climate Control System

Irrigation Systems

Others

Software

Web-based

Cloud-based

Breakup by Growing System:

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Others

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Netherlands

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Others

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Others

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AeroFarms, Agricool, Agrilution Systems GmbH, AutoGrow Systems Ltd., Bowery Farming, Bright Farms Inc. (Cox Enterprises, Inc.)., Freight Farms, FreshBox Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Logiqs B.V., Plenty Unlimited, Inc., SananBio, Sky Greens, SPREAD Co., Ltd., Urban Crop Solutions, and Voeks Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

1. What has been the historical growth rate of the global indoor farming market during 2016-2021?

2. What are the key factors driving the global indoor farming market?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global indoor farming market?

4. What is the breakup of the global indoor farming market based on the facility type?

5. What is the breakup of the global indoor farming market based on the crop type?

6. What is the breakup of the global indoor farming market based on the component?

7. What are the key regions in the global indoor farming market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global indoor farming market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Indoor farming Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Facility Type

6.1 Greenhouse

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Indoor Vertical Farms

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Container Farms

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Indoor Deep Water Culture

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Crop Type

7.1 Fruits, Vegetables, and Herbs

7.1.1 Lettuce

7.1.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.1.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2 Spinach

7.1.2.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.2 Market Forecast

7.1.3 Kale

7.1.3.1 Market Trends

7.1.3.2 Market Forecast

7.1.4 Tomato

7.1.4.1 Market Trends

7.1.4.2 Market Forecast

7.1.5 Herbs

7.1.5.1 Market Trends

7.1.5.2 Market Forecast

7.1.6 Bell and Chilli Peppers

7.1.6.1 Market Trends

7.1.6.2 Market Forecast

7.1.7 Strawberry

7.1.7.1 Market Trends

7.1.7.2 Market Forecast

7.1.8 Cucumber

7.1.8.1 Market Trends

7.1.8.2 Market Forecast

7.1.9 Others

7.1.9.1 Market Trends

7.1.9.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Flowers and Ornamentals

7.2.1 Annuals

7.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2 Perennials

7.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.2.3 Ornamentals

7.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.2.4 Others

7.2.4.1 Market Trends

7.2.4.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Hardware

8.1.1 Structure

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 LED Lights

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.1.3 HVAC

8.1.3.1 Market Trends

8.1.3.3 Market Forecast

8.1.4 Climate Control System

8.1.4.1 Market Trends

8.1.4.2 Market Forecast

8.1.5 Irrigation System

8.1.5.1 Market Trends

8.1.5.2 Market Forecast

8.1.6 Others

8.1.6.1 Market Trends

8.1.6.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Software

8.2.1 Web-based

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Cloud-based

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Growing System

9.1 Aeroponics

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Hydroponics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Aquaponics

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Soil-based

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Hybrid

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AeroFarms

14.3.2 Agricool

14.3.3 Agrilution Systems GmbH

14.3.4 Autogrow Systems Ltd

14.3.5 Bowery Farming Inc.

14.3.6 Bright Farms, Inc. (Cox Enterprises, Inc.)

14.3.7 Freight Farms

14.3.8 FreshBox Farms

14.3.9 Garden Fresh Farms

14.3.10 Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.

14.3.11 Logiqs B.V.

14.3.12 Plenty Unlimited, Inc.

14.3.13 SananBio

14.3.14 Sky Greens

14.3.15 SPREAD Co., Ltd

14.3.16 Urban Crop Solutions

14.3.17 Voeks Inc.

