Worldwide Indoor Farming Industry to 2027 - Featuring AeroFarms, Agricool and SananBio Among Others

The global indoor farming market reached a value of US$ 15.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 31.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Indoor farming is a part of modern agriculture for growing crops in a protected environment. The market for Indoor farming is increasing globally catalyzed by the rising world population and a consequent demand for building secure and consistent food supplies. Conventional agriculture is locationally tied to areas with sufficient land and water. As the amount of vacant arable land and water to support conventional agriculture is dwindling, the demand of indoor farming is increasing as it is decoupled from such needs and can be located closer to end consumption.
The scarcity of land for farming across the world is one of the primary factors catalyzing indoor farming growth. As the global population continues to develop and urbanize, farmers are opening indoor facilities closer to these urban areas creating a local, stable, and sustainable year-round food supply. In addition to this, the increasing instances of droughts, floods, and other natural disasters across the globe have raised concerns over food security.
This, in turn, has prompted the growth of indoor agriculture in such countries. Moreover, high-tech, fully controlled, and semi-automated greenhouse facilities in rural areas and its environmentally friendly farming practices have also driven the market demand for indoor farming.
Furthermore, the growth in technological advancements in farming sensors, monitoring, and regulating devices for each aspect of cultivation has further propelled the growth of this market. Additionally, this technique enables food production in a sustainable surrounding without chemical pesticides, hence increasing the production for organic yields, which is currently in strong demand from the consumer end.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global indoor farming market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on facility type, crop type, component and growing system.
Breakup by Facility Type:
- Greenhouse
- Indoor Vertical Farms
- Container Farms
- Indoor Deep Water Culture
- Others
Breakup by Crop Type:
- Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs
- Lettuce
- Spinach
- Kale
- Tomato
- Herbs
- Bell and Chilli Peppers
- Strawberry
- Cucumber
- Others
- Flowers and Ornamentals
- Annuals
- Perennials
- Ornamentals
- Others
- Others
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Structure
- LED Lights
- HVAC
- Climate Control System
- Irrigation Systems
- Others
- Software
- Web-based
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Growing System:
- Aeroponics
- Hydroponics
- Aquaponics
- Soil-based
- Hybrid
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Others
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Netherlands
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Others
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Others
- Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AeroFarms, Agricool, Agrilution Systems GmbH, AutoGrow Systems Ltd., Bowery Farming, Bright Farms Inc. (Cox Enterprises, Inc.)., Freight Farms, FreshBox Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Logiqs B.V., Plenty Unlimited, Inc., SananBio, Sky Greens, SPREAD Co., Ltd., Urban Crop Solutions, and Voeks Inc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
1. What has been the historical growth rate of the global indoor farming market during 2016-2021?
2. What are the key factors driving the global indoor farming market?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global indoor farming market?
4. What is the breakup of the global indoor farming market based on the facility type?
5. What is the breakup of the global indoor farming market based on the crop type?
6. What is the breakup of the global indoor farming market based on the component?
7. What are the key regions in the global indoor farming market?
8. Who are the key players/companies in the global indoor farming market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Indoor farming Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Facility Type
6.1 Greenhouse
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Indoor Vertical Farms
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Container Farms
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Indoor Deep Water Culture
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Crop Type
7.1 Fruits, Vegetables, and Herbs
7.1.1 Lettuce
7.1.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.1.2 Market Forecast
7.1.2 Spinach
7.1.2.1 Market Trends
7.1.2.2 Market Forecast
7.1.3 Kale
7.1.3.1 Market Trends
7.1.3.2 Market Forecast
7.1.4 Tomato
7.1.4.1 Market Trends
7.1.4.2 Market Forecast
7.1.5 Herbs
7.1.5.1 Market Trends
7.1.5.2 Market Forecast
7.1.6 Bell and Chilli Peppers
7.1.6.1 Market Trends
7.1.6.2 Market Forecast
7.1.7 Strawberry
7.1.7.1 Market Trends
7.1.7.2 Market Forecast
7.1.8 Cucumber
7.1.8.1 Market Trends
7.1.8.2 Market Forecast
7.1.9 Others
7.1.9.1 Market Trends
7.1.9.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Flowers and Ornamentals
7.2.1 Annuals
7.2.1.1 Market Trends
7.2.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2 Perennials
7.2.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.2 Market Forecast
7.2.3 Ornamentals
7.2.3.1 Market Trends
7.2.3.2 Market Forecast
7.2.4 Others
7.2.4.1 Market Trends
7.2.4.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Component
8.1 Hardware
8.1.1 Structure
8.1.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.1.2 Market Forecast
8.1.2 LED Lights
8.1.2.1 Market Trends
8.1.2.2 Market Forecast
8.1.3 HVAC
8.1.3.1 Market Trends
8.1.3.3 Market Forecast
8.1.4 Climate Control System
8.1.4.1 Market Trends
8.1.4.2 Market Forecast
8.1.5 Irrigation System
8.1.5.1 Market Trends
8.1.5.2 Market Forecast
8.1.6 Others
8.1.6.1 Market Trends
8.1.6.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Software
8.2.1 Web-based
8.2.1.1 Market Trends
8.2.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2.2 Cloud-based
8.2.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Growing System
9.1 Aeroponics
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Hydroponics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Aquaponics
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Soil-based
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Hybrid
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 AeroFarms
14.3.2 Agricool
14.3.3 Agrilution Systems GmbH
14.3.4 Autogrow Systems Ltd
14.3.5 Bowery Farming Inc.
14.3.6 Bright Farms, Inc. (Cox Enterprises, Inc.)
14.3.7 Freight Farms
14.3.8 FreshBox Farms
14.3.9 Garden Fresh Farms
14.3.10 Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.
14.3.11 Logiqs B.V.
14.3.12 Plenty Unlimited, Inc.
14.3.13 SananBio
14.3.14 Sky Greens
14.3.15 SPREAD Co., Ltd
14.3.16 Urban Crop Solutions
14.3.17 Voeks Inc.
