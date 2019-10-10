Worldwide Industrial Vending Machine Market Outlook 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Recommendations
Oct 10, 2019, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Vending Machine - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial Vending Machine market accounted for $1.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.37 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.
Increasing product usage in many small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and specialty manufacturing units owing to long-term benefits of cost saving. However, high initial capital investment for SMEs and difficulty in finding system failure results in increasing the downtime, which in turn expected to restrain the growth of the Industrial Vending Machine market.
Based on segments, coil machines likely to have a huge demand due to their large inventory holding capacity. By Geography, Asia Pacific is segment is constantly enhancing during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of automation processes across various industries in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Vending Machine market include Airgas, Inc., Apex Industrial Technologies, LLC, AutoCrib, Inc., Brammer, CMT Industrial Solutions, CribMaster, Fastenal Company, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., IVM Ltd., Silkron, SupplyPoint, SupplyPro, Inc. and W.W. Grainger, Inc.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Industrial Vending Machine Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Carousel
5.3 Coil
5.4 Other Types
6 Global Industrial Vending Machine Market, By Analysis
6.1 Introduction
6.2 <_br _00kg="" industrial="" vending="" machine="">6.3 >1000KG Industrial Vending Machine
6.4 500-1000KG Industrial Vending Machine
7 Global Industrial Vending Machine Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO)
7.3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
7.4 Other Products
8 Global Industrial Vending Machine Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive and Heavy Equipment
8.3 Aviation and Aerospace
8.4 Energy and Utilities
8.5 Food Processing and Beverage Industry
8.6 Medical and Pharmaceuticals
8.7 Other Applications
9 Global Industrial Vending Machine Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Manufacturing
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.4 Other End Users
10 Global Industrial Vending Machine Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Airgas, Inc.
12.2 Apex Industrial Technologies, LLC
12.3 AutoCrib, Inc.
12.4 Brammer
12.5 CMT Industrial Solutions
12.6 CribMaster
12.7 Fastenal Company
12.8 MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.
12.9 IVM Ltd.
12.10 Silkron
12.11 SupplyPoint
12.12 SupplyPro, Inc.
12.13 W.W. Grainger, Inc.
