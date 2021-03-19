Worldwide Industry for Animal Feed: 2021 Market Study - Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Animal feed ingredients are micro-ingredients that improve the feed conversion ratio and overall animal performance. This study primarily focuses on assessing the growth opportunities for the animal feed ingredients, such as amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, organic acids, organic trace minerals, probiotics, prebiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants.
The rising demand for high-quality meat products across the world, particularly in developing economies, presents a significant opportunity for feed ingredient manufacturers. Rising population, growing economies, and increasing per capita income are some of the factors that boost the demand for feed additives. Changing regulatory policies in some of the key geographies, against the usage of antibiotics as growth promoters in animal feed, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for antibiotic alternatives during the forecast period.
The COVID-19 scenario has been considered in this analysis. The pandemic has resulted in a drop in the market growth of animal feed ingredients in 2020 because of the disruption of national and international supply chains, lower global meat demand caused by disrupted HORECA services, and lower consumer spending in most parts of the world. Though market growth is expected to recover in 2021 because of the vaccine, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the animal feed ingredient market is expected to be most intense in developing economies because of low purchasing power.
Amino acid dominates the feed ingredient market due to the important role of limiting amino acids in protein synthesis and growing environmental concerns regarding the use of crude protein in animal feed. Feed enzyme is another category that is gaining momentum worldwide. Feed enzymes are primarily used to improve the digestibility of animal feed. Growing awareness among livestock farmers of the advantages of incorporating enzymes is a key growth driver. With the phasing out of antibiotic growth promoters, the demand for alternatives, such as probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and organic trace minerals, is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers in this space.
The poultry and swine sectors are expected to witness the highest usage of feed ingredients, whereas growth in the ruminants sector is expected to demonstrate an upward trend due to changing farming practices. Aquaculture is expected to offer opportunities for disruption and innovation. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of demand for various feed ingredients during the forecast period. Latin America is also expected to drive significant growth due to growing economies and an increase in the demand for meat products. North America is a key market for feed ingredients, with poultry being one of the primary end-use sectors. Europe, however, is expected to witness slow growth, as the market for feed additives is highly mature in the region. The competitive space is highly fragmented with a number of global and regional participants, while Chinese manufacturers offer stiff competition.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Animal Feed Ingredients Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Animal Feed Ingredient Market - Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Market Segmentation Description
- Key Competitors for Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Value Chain, Animal Nutrition Industry
- Value Chain Analysis, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Impact of COVID-19 on Meat Demand and Supply
- Impact of COVID-19 on Livestock and Aquaculture Farmers
- Impact of COVID-19 on Meat Processing Facilities and Environment
- COVID-19-induced Market Trends, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Growth Drivers for Animal Feed Ingredients Market
- Growth Restraints for Animal Feed Ingredients Market
- Forecast Assumptions, Animal Feed Ingredients Market
- Revenue Forecast, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Unit Shipment Forecast, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Forecast Analysis, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Forecast Analysis by Product, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Forecast Analysis by Region, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Competitive Environment, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Revenue Share Analysis, Animal Feed Ingredients Market
- Competitive Landscape, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions - Animal Feed Ingredient Market, 2018-2020
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Amino Acid Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Amino Acid
- Revenue Forecast, Amino Acid
- Unit Shipment Forecast, Amino Acid
- Forecast Analysis, Amino Acid
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Amino Acid
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Amino Acid
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Amino Acid
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Amino Acid
- Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Amino Acid
- Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Amino Acid
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Amino Acid
- Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Amino Acid
- Competitive Benchmarking, Amino Acid
- Product Launches - Amino Acid, 2018-2019
- Expansions - Amino Acid, 2018-2020
- Patent/Technological Updates - Amino Acid, 2019 and 2020
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Enzymes
- Key Growth Metrics for Enzymes
- Revenue Forecast, Enzymes
- Unit Shipment Forecast, Enzymes
- Forecast Analysis, Enzymes
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Enzymes
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Enzymes
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Enzymes
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Enzymes
- Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Enzymes
- Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Enzymes
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Enzymes
- Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Enzymes
- Competitive Benchmarking, Enzymes
- Product Launches - Enzymes, 2018-2020
- Other Market Activities - Enzymes, 2019-2020
- Patent/Technological Updates - Enzymes, 2018
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Vitamins
- Key Growth Metrics for Vitamins
- Revenue Forecast, Vitamins
- Unit Shipment Forecast, Vitamins
- Forecast Analysis, Vitamins
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Vitamins
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Vitamins
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Vitamins
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Vitamins
- Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Vitamins
- Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Vitamins
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Vitamins
- Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Vitamins
- Competitive Benchmarking, Vitamins
- Market Activities - Vitamins, 2018-2019
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Organic Acid
- Key Growth Metrics for Organic Acid
- Revenue Forecast, Organic Acid
- Unit Shipment Forecast, Organic Acid
- Forecast Analysis, Organic Acid
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Organic Acid
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Organic Acid
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Organic Acid
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Organic Acid
- Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Organic Acid
- Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Organic Acid
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Organic Acid
- Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Organic Acid
- Competitive Benchmarking, Organic Acid
- Market Activities - Organic Acid, 2018-2020
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Organic Trace Minerals
- Key Growth Metrics for Organic Trace Minerals
- Revenue Forecast, Organic Trace Minerals
- Unit Shipment Forecast, Organic Trace Minerals
- Forecast Analysis, Organic Trace Minerals
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Organic Trace Minerals
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Organic Trace Minerals
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Organic Trace Minerals
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Organic Trace Minerals
- Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Organic Trace Minerals
- Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Organic Trace Minerals
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Organic Trace Minerals
- Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Organic Trace Minerals
- Competitive Benchmarking, Organic Trace Minerals
- Market Activities - Organic Trace Minerals, 2018-2020
- Patent/Technological Updates - Organic Trace Minerals, 2018-2020
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Probiotics
- Key Growth Metrics for Probiotics
- Revenue Forecast, Probiotics
- Unit Shipment Forecast, Probiotics
- Forecast Analysis, Probiotics
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Probiotics
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Probiotics
- Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Probiotics
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Probiotics
- Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Probiotics
- Competitive Benchmarking, Probiotics
- Market Activities - Probiotics, 2019-2020
- Patent/Technological Updates - Probiotics, 2018-2020
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Others Segment
- Revenue Forecast, Others Segment
- Unit Shipment Forecast, Others Segment
- Forecast Analysis, Others Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region, Others Segment
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Others Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Others Segment
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Others Segment
- Forecast Analysis by Ingredient, Others Segment
- Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Others Segment
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Use Industry, Others Segment
- Forecast Analysis by End-Use Industry, Others Segment
- Competitive Benchmarking, Others Segment
- Market Trends, Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- Patent/Technological Updates - Others Segment, 2018-2019
10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Animal Feed Ingredient Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Alternatives to Antibiotics is on the Rise, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategy to Minimize Import Dependency is Expected to Catapult the Animal Feed Ingredient Market, 2020
11. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dbple9
