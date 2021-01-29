Worldwide Industry for Autoinjectors to 2026 - Players Include GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Sanofi Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoinjectors Market By Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autoinjectors Market size is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 17.6% CAGR during the forecast period. An autoinjector is a medical device consist of a syringe having a spring-charged needle containing a pre-charged dosage of drugs and is designed to administer a dose of a specific drug. These injectors were primarily designed to overcome the fear related to the needle-based drug delivery device used for self-administration.



The system activates and administers a measured amount of a drug when pushed into the body of the subject with a downward motion. Autoinjectors are extensively used for self-administration of epinephrine in order to prevent anaphylaxis. Epinephrine is taken by migraine sufferers to get immediate pain relief and also for other medical emergency treatments. Auto-injectors have multiple benefits including reducing needle-related phobia disorder, decreases the risks of needle jammed accidents, make sure dosage quality steadiness, and serving increase effectiveness.



The auto-injector market is likely to register considerable growth in the coming years, due to increased cases of anaphylaxis. In addition to it, there is a rapid rise in R&D efforts by manufacturing companies. These efforts are in direction to develop simple, cost-effective, and novel technology-based autoinjectors that can be used for the treatment of chronic diseases including rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Such developments are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Disposable autoinjectors and Reusable autoinjectors. The disposable autoinjectors segment had the largest share of the global market of autoinjectors in 2019. Disposable autoinjectors are preferred mostly owing to their ease of use and also the presence of the built-in glass syringe eliminates the necessity of manually filling the glass syringe, which makes it more suitable for patients with visual impairments or reduced dexterity.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Anaphylaxis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis and other Applications. In 2019, Anaphylaxis segment had the largest share of the autoinjectors market. This is mainly accredited to its high occurrence. The growing incidence of rheumatoid arthritis also drives the demand for autoinjectors worldwide. As per the CDC, around 43.7 million adults which comprise 22.7% of the total population of the US are affected by some form of arthritis such as RA, lupus, gout, or fibromyalgia annually.



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics and Home care settings. The hospital segment is expected to grow at faster pace in the coming years due to a surge in the number of patients who are suffering from multiple sclerosis and anaphylaxis. Multiple sclerosis is very common in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and New Zealand. It affects more than 400,000 people alone in the U.S. and about 2.5 million people all across the globe.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific market is largely due to the large number of patients suffering from chronic allergies and diabetes as well as increasing healthcare expenditure. This in turn has drawn a number of key auto-injector device manufacturers to this region. These companies are showing more presence in the Asia Pacific market via several approaches, including partnering with local pharmaceutical companies and establishing sales offices. The growing occurrence of type 1 diabetes is expected to drive market growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Amgen, Inc., Biogen, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Company are the forerunners in the Auto-Injectors Market. Companies such as Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ypsomed AG, and Merck Group are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Merck Group, Sanofi S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Amgen, Inc., Ypsomed AG, AbbVie, Inc. and Biogen, Inc.



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Autoinjectors Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Autoinjectors Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Autoinjectors Market, by End Use

1.4.4 Global Autoinjectors Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Approvals

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, May - 2020, Nov) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Autoinjectors Market by Type

4.1 Global Disposable autoinjectors Market by Region

4.2 Global Reusable autoinjectors Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Autoinjectors Market by Application

5.1 Global Anaphylaxis Market by Region

5.2 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market by Region

5.3 Global Multiple Sclerosis Market by Region

5.4 Global Other Application Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Autoinjectors Market by End Use

6.1 Global Hospitals & Clinics Autoinjectors Market by Region

6.2 Global Home care settings Autoinjectors Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Autoinjectors Market by Region

7.1 North America Autoinjectors Market

7.2 Europe Autoinjectors Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Autoinjectors Market

7.4 LAMEA Autoinjectors Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Eli Lilly and Company

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.5.2 Geographical Expansions:

8.2 GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.1.1 Approvals:

8.3 Merck Group

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4 Sanofi S.A.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.4.5.2 Approvals:

8.4.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.6.5.3 Approvals:

8.7 Amgen, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Research & Development Expense

8.7.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.8 Ypsomed AG

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expense

8.9 AbbVie, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10. Biogen, Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Analysis

8.10.3 Regional Analysis

8.10.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzacm6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

