Worldwide Industry for Barrier Films to 2027 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barrier Films - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global barrier Films Market accounted for $30.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $58.43 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing demand for barrier films from food & beverage sector in order to increase product shelf life, increasing demand for customer-friendly packaging, and growing number of retail chains in developing countries. However, increasing environmental concerns for plastics is likely to hamper the market.

Barrier films involve an integral part of food packaging solutions mainly thin plastic based products. It holds application in food type and products such as bakery, pet food, sugar confectionery, dehydrated food and beverage including chips and chocolates. In different products, unless there is good seal integrity there is no need of using a barrier film. Barrier films are used mainly to extend the shelf life and for protection of food products from various external influences providing oxygen and moisture barriers. It holds the main use in the packaging of products.

By type, inorganic oxide coating films segment of the barrier films market is projected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the superior properties of EVOH that include improved flexibility and excellent barrier against oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide. PVDC prevents oxidation, moisture loss, and aroma and odor transfer. These characteristics of EVOH and PVDC make them suitable materials for packaging applications, especially in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries, thereby contributing to the growth of the inorganic oxide coating films segment.

On the basis of geography, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to growing demand from agriculture and pharmaceutical industries and presence of major manufacturers in economies in this region. Moreover, rapidly increasing medical tourism industry in various countries in this region is resulting in high demand for barrier films for manufacturing pharmaceutical products, which is expected to support growth of the market in Asia-Pacific to a significant extent.

Some of the key players in barrier Films Market include Sealed Air Corporation, Uflex Limited, Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd., Amcor Limited, bemis Company, Inc., Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., berry Global, Inc., Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Dai Nippon Printing, Ultimet Films Limited, DuPont Teijin Films, Toray Advanced Film, Schur Flexibles Group, Mondi, Winpak Ltd., 3M, FUJIFILM, Ampac Holdings, LLC, and Flexopack.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End-user Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Barrier Films Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Inorganic Oxide Coating Films

5.3 Organic Coating Films

5.4 Metallized Films

5.5 Transparent Barrier Films



6 Global Barrier Films Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

6.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

6.4 Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)

6.5 Polyethylene (PE)

6.5.1 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

6.5.2 High Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE)

6.5.3 Medium-Density Polyethylene (MDPE)

6.5.4 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

6.6 Polyamide (Nylon)

6.7 Oxygen/Water Vapour Barriers

6.7.1 Metallized Polyester (METPET)

6.7.2 Aclar (PCTFE)

6.7.3 Teflon (PTFE)

6.7.4 Saran (Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC))

6.7.5 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

6.7.6 Escal (ceramic coated PVOH)

6.7.7 Tedlar (PFE)

6.8 Structural or Protective Layers

6.8.1 Polypropylene (PP)

6.8.2 Biaxially Oriented Nylon (BON)

6.8.3 Oriented Polypropylene (OPP)

6.8.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

6.8.5 Cast Polypropylene (CPP)

6.9 Other Materials

6.9.1 Polystyrene (PS)



7 Global Barrier Films Market, By Packaging

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Blister Base Films

7.3 Wrapping Films and Forming Webs

7.4 Bags

7.5 Tray Lidding Films

7.6 Pouches



8 Global Barrier Films Market, By Contaminant Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Corrosion

8.3 Moisture



9 Global Barrier Films Market, By End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

9.3 Agriculture

9.4 Personal Care and Home Care

9.5 Electronics

9.6 Food and Beverage

9.6.1 Dehydrated Food and Beverage

9.6.2 Bakery and Confectionery

9.6.3 Animal Food

9.7 Consumer Goods Industry

9.8 Medical Devices

9.9 Chemicals



10 Global Barrier Films Market, By Sales Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Distribution Channel

10.3 Direct Channel



11 Global Barrier Films Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launches

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Sealed Air Corporation

13.2 Uflex Limited

13.3 Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd.

13.4 Amcor Limited

13.5 Bemis Company, Inc.

13.6 Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc.

13.7 Berry Global, Inc.

13.8 Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.

13.9 Huhtamaki Oyj

13.10 Dai Nippon Printing

13.11 Ultimet Films Limited

13.12 DuPont Teijin Films

13.13 Toray Advanced Film

13.14 Schur Flexibles Group

13.15 Mondi

13.16 Winpak Ltd.

13.17 3M

13.18 FUJIFILM

13.19 Ampac Holdings, LLC

13.20 Flexopack



