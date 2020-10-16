Worldwide Industry for Barrier Films to 2027 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Oct 16, 2020, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barrier Films - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global barrier Films Market accounted for $30.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $58.43 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing demand for barrier films from food & beverage sector in order to increase product shelf life, increasing demand for customer-friendly packaging, and growing number of retail chains in developing countries. However, increasing environmental concerns for plastics is likely to hamper the market.
Barrier films involve an integral part of food packaging solutions mainly thin plastic based products. It holds application in food type and products such as bakery, pet food, sugar confectionery, dehydrated food and beverage including chips and chocolates. In different products, unless there is good seal integrity there is no need of using a barrier film. Barrier films are used mainly to extend the shelf life and for protection of food products from various external influences providing oxygen and moisture barriers. It holds the main use in the packaging of products.
By type, inorganic oxide coating films segment of the barrier films market is projected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the superior properties of EVOH that include improved flexibility and excellent barrier against oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide. PVDC prevents oxidation, moisture loss, and aroma and odor transfer. These characteristics of EVOH and PVDC make them suitable materials for packaging applications, especially in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries, thereby contributing to the growth of the inorganic oxide coating films segment.
On the basis of geography, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to growing demand from agriculture and pharmaceutical industries and presence of major manufacturers in economies in this region. Moreover, rapidly increasing medical tourism industry in various countries in this region is resulting in high demand for barrier films for manufacturing pharmaceutical products, which is expected to support growth of the market in Asia-Pacific to a significant extent.
Some of the key players in barrier Films Market include Sealed Air Corporation, Uflex Limited, Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd., Amcor Limited, bemis Company, Inc., Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., berry Global, Inc., Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Dai Nippon Printing, Ultimet Films Limited, DuPont Teijin Films, Toray Advanced Film, Schur Flexibles Group, Mondi, Winpak Ltd., 3M, FUJIFILM, Ampac Holdings, LLC, and Flexopack.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End-user Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Barrier Films Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Inorganic Oxide Coating Films
5.3 Organic Coating Films
5.4 Metallized Films
5.5 Transparent Barrier Films
6 Global Barrier Films Market, By Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
6.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
6.4 Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)
6.5 Polyethylene (PE)
6.5.1 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
6.5.2 High Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE)
6.5.3 Medium-Density Polyethylene (MDPE)
6.5.4 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
6.6 Polyamide (Nylon)
6.7 Oxygen/Water Vapour Barriers
6.7.1 Metallized Polyester (METPET)
6.7.2 Aclar (PCTFE)
6.7.3 Teflon (PTFE)
6.7.4 Saran (Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC))
6.7.5 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)
6.7.6 Escal (ceramic coated PVOH)
6.7.7 Tedlar (PFE)
6.8 Structural or Protective Layers
6.8.1 Polypropylene (PP)
6.8.2 Biaxially Oriented Nylon (BON)
6.8.3 Oriented Polypropylene (OPP)
6.8.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)
6.8.5 Cast Polypropylene (CPP)
6.9 Other Materials
6.9.1 Polystyrene (PS)
7 Global Barrier Films Market, By Packaging
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Blister Base Films
7.3 Wrapping Films and Forming Webs
7.4 Bags
7.5 Tray Lidding Films
7.6 Pouches
8 Global Barrier Films Market, By Contaminant Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Corrosion
8.3 Moisture
9 Global Barrier Films Market, By End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
9.3 Agriculture
9.4 Personal Care and Home Care
9.5 Electronics
9.6 Food and Beverage
9.6.1 Dehydrated Food and Beverage
9.6.2 Bakery and Confectionery
9.6.3 Animal Food
9.7 Consumer Goods Industry
9.8 Medical Devices
9.9 Chemicals
10 Global Barrier Films Market, By Sales Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Distribution Channel
10.3 Direct Channel
11 Global Barrier Films Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launches
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Sealed Air Corporation
13.2 Uflex Limited
13.3 Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd.
13.4 Amcor Limited
13.5 Bemis Company, Inc.
13.6 Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc.
13.7 Berry Global, Inc.
13.8 Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.
13.9 Huhtamaki Oyj
13.10 Dai Nippon Printing
13.11 Ultimet Films Limited
13.12 DuPont Teijin Films
13.13 Toray Advanced Film
13.14 Schur Flexibles Group
13.15 Mondi
13.16 Winpak Ltd.
13.17 3M
13.18 FUJIFILM
13.19 Ampac Holdings, LLC
13.20 Flexopack
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/du11z
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets