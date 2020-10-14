Worldwide Industry for Blowing Agents to 2025 - Featuring Honeywell International, Solvay & Arkema Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blowing Agents Market by Type (HC, HFC, HCFC), BY Foam (Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Phenolic Foam, Polyolefin Foam), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blowing agent market size is estimated to be USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The increasing polymeric foam application in industries such as packaging, automotive, building & construction, marine, transportation, appliances, bedding & furniture, and packaging industry is expected to drive the blowing agent market.



Further, the increasing blowing agent usage in developing economies, mainly in the construction industry, is expected to boost the blowing agent consumption. The construction sector is a significant consumer of PIR/ PUR board, XPS board, and sandwich panels, which majorly use polyurethane foams. Increasing infrastructure spending is expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the frequent shifts in blowing agent technologies owing to rising environmental concerns and frequent amendments to rules & regulations along with high shifting cost will act as a restrain for the market.



HC is the fastest-growing segment of the blowing agent.



HC was the fastest-growing blowing agent globally in 2019, in terms of value and volume. The huge consumption of hydrocarbon-based polyolefin and extruded polystyrene foams in applications such as packaging, refrigerator, and continuous panels are expected to drive the market for blowing agents during the forecast period. Further, the improved thermal efficiency of hydrocarbon foams due to technological advancement will also support its growth in the future.



Polyurethane Foam (PU) is the largest application of blowing agents in by foam segment.



Polyurethane foam (PU) was the most extensive application of blowing agents in terms of value and volume in 2018. Polyurethane foam (PU) is majorly used in varied application industries owing to its low density, mechanical strength, and resilience properties. The considerable demand for polyurethane foam (PU) from sectors such as furniture cushioning, packaging, automotive, footwear, and household appliances are expected to drive its market in the future. Polyurethane foams are available in three types, i.e., flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid forms.



APAC is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for blowing agents.



APAC is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for blowing agents in 2019 in terms of value and volume. The largest market share in 2019 and the highest growth during the forecast period is attributed to the presence of developing markets such as China as well as emerging economies such as India, South Korea, and Indonesia. APAC is one of the prominent construction markets and is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, with India expected to become a new global hub for construction in the emerging markets, growing almost twice as fast as China. Therefore, due to the steady growth of the construction industry, the region is expected to have a massive demand for different types of foams, which will further drive the blowing agent market in the area. Also, the shifting preference towards low GWP and ODP more environment-friendly blowing agents with the planned phase-out HFCs will further drive the blowing agent demand in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Evolution

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Blowing Agent from Developing Countries in Different Applications

4.3.1.2 High Growth in Global Polymeric Foams Market

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Frequent Changes in Choice of Blowing Agents According to Environmental Regulations

4.3.2.2 High Cost of Shifting Technology

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Shifting Preference Towards Environment-Friendly Blowing Agents

4.3.4 Challenges

4.3.4.1 Hfc Phase Out to Impact the Blowing Agent Market

4.3.4.2 Lower Capacity Utilization Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

4.4 Regulations

4.4.1 Montreal Protocol (Mp)

4.4.2 Kyoto Protocol

4.4.3 US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) - Snap Program

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP at Country Level

4.6.2 Countries Engaging in More Than 60% Green Projects (2018 and 2021)

4.6.3 Sectors Having Planned Green Activity Over the Next Three Years

4.6.4 Construction Contribution to GDP

4.6.5 Automobile Production Statistics



5 Blowing Agent Market, by Chemistry

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Physical Blowing Agents

5.3 Chemical Blowing Agent



6 Blowing Agent Market, by Foaming Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents

6.3 Exothermic Chemical Foaming Agents

6.4 Endothermic and Exothermic Blend Chemical Foaming Agents



7 Blowing Agents Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs)

7.2.1 Major Construction Activities in China to Drive the Market

7.2.2 HCFC-141B

7.2.3 HCFC-142B

7.2.4 HCFC-22

7.2.5 Impact of COVID-19 on HCFC Market

7.3 Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCS)

7.3.1 Strong Demand for Hfc Blowing Agents in Xps Foam Application

7.3.2 Hfc-245Fa

7.3.3 Hfc-134A

7.3.4 Hfc-365Mfc/227Ea

7.3.5 Hfc-152A

7.3.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Hfc Market

7.4 Hydrocarbons (Hcs)

7.4.1 Usage of Hc Blowing Agents Increasing as Replacement for HFCS Owing to Its Low GWP and ODP

7.4.2 N-Pentane

7.4.3 Cyclopentane

7.4.4 Isopentane

7.4.5 Isobutane

7.4.6 N-Butane

7.4.7 Other Hcs

7.4.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Hc Market

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Hydrofluoroolefin (Hfos)

7.5.2 Inert Gases

7.5.3 Methyl Formate

7.5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Other Blowing Agents Market

7.6 Comparison of Blowing Agents



8 Blowing Agent Market, by Foam

8.1 Introduction

8.2 by Foam Type

8.2.1 Polyurethane Foam (Pu)

8.2.1.1 Appliances

8.2.1.2 Apparel

8.2.1.3 Automotive

8.2.1.4 Building & Construction

8.2.1.5 Electronics

8.2.1.6 Flooring

8.2.1.7 Furnishing

8.2.1.8 Marine

8.2.1.9 Medical

8.2.1.10 Packaging

8.2.1.11 Impact of COVID-19 on Polyurethane Foam (Pu) Market

8.2.2 Polystyrene Foam (Ps)

8.2.2.1 Building & Construction

8.2.2.2 Food Packaging

8.2.2.3 Transportation

8.2.2.4 Other Application

8.2.2.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Polystyrene Foam (PS) Market

8.2.3 Phenolic Foam

8.2.3.1 Building & Construction

8.2.3.2 Insulation

8.2.3.3 Other Application

8.2.3.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Phenolic Foam Market

8.2.4 Polyolefin Foam

8.2.4.1 Automotive

8.2.4.2 Medical

8.2.4.3 Building & Construction

8.2.4.4 Packaging

8.2.4.5 Other Application

8.2.4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Polyolefin Foam Market

8.2.5 Others

8.2.5.1 Automotive

8.2.5.2 Building & Construction

8.2.5.3 Packaging

8.2.5.4 Other Application

8.2.5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Other Foam Market

8.3 HCFCs Market, by Foam

8.4 HFCS Market, by Foam

8.5 Hydrocarbons (Hcs) Market, by Foam

8.6 Others Blowing Agents Market, by Foam



9 Blowing Agents Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.3 North America

9.4 Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America



10 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Blowing Agent Market

10.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Blowing Agent Market



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking of Blowing Agent Manufacturers

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 Expansion

11.3.2 New Product Development

11.3.3 Merger & Acquisition

11.3.4 Collaboration/Agreement/Partnership



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Honeywell International Inc.

12.2 Solvay SA

12.3 Arkema SA

12.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation

12.5 Linde PLC

12.6 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

12.7 the Chemours Company

12.8 Haltermann Carless

12.9 Foam Supplies, Inc.

12.10 Harp International Ltd.

12.11 Additional Company Profiles

12.11.1 Ineos

12.11.2 Nouryon

12.11.3 Changshu 3F Zhonghao New Chemical Materials Co. Ltd.

12.11.4 Lambiotte & Cie

12.11.5 Scharr CPC GmbH

12.11.6 Sinochem Group

12.11.7 Zeon Corporation

12.11.8 Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

12.11.9 Lanxess

12.11.10 Evonik Industries AG

12.11.11 Huntsman International LLC

12.11.12 HPL Additives Limited

12.11.13 Chemico (India)

12.11.14 SPL Group

12.11.15 Ajanta Group

12.11.16 A-Gas



13 Adjacent Market: Polyurethane Foam Market



14 Adjacent Market: Polystyrene Market



15 Adjacent Market: Refrigerants Market



16 Appendix

16.1 Discussion Guide

16.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

16.3 Available Customizations

16.4 Related Reports

16.5 Author Details

