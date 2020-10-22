Worldwide Industry for Cloud Storage to 2025 - Players Include AWS, Google and Microsoft Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Storage Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Application (Primary Storage, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Archiving), Deployment Type (Public Cloud & Private Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud storage market is projected to grow from USD 50.1 billion in 2020 to USD 137.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period.

The need for achieving scalability and flexibility while significantly reducing data storage infrastructure costs to drive the growth of cloud storage market



The cloud storage market is expected to grow at a fast pace, owing to the growing data volumes across enterprises, rising need for providing the remote workforce with ubiquitous access to data and files, and cost-saving and low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) benefits of cloud storage solutions.



Solutions segment to hold a larger market size in 2020



The solutions segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market, while the services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth these segments are supported by the rising transition of enterprises from hardware based storage to cloud environments for 24X7 access, cost efficiency, and scalability along with the rising demand for data backup and disaster recovery solutions.



By vertical, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry to register the largest market size during the forecast period



The BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the cloud storage market. With rising volumes of data across the BFSI vertical, the need to improve the operational efficiency, productivity, and security while efficiently storing and managing the data has increased drastically. As a result, organizations are keen to implement scalable and flexible storage solutions.



Middle East & Africa (MEA) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Springing businesses, increasing demand for low cost and flexible data storage options, and growing technology assimilation combined with growing focus of government agencies on digital transformation have allured many cloud storage providers to expand in MEA, with which the demand of cloud storage solutions is expected to rise in the region. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), South Africa, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) among others.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Cloud Storage Market

4.2 Market: Major Segments

4.3 North America Market, by Vertical and Country

4.4 Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Data Volumes Across Enterprises

5.2.1.2 Growing Need to Provide the Remote Workforce With Ubiquitous Access to Data and Files

5.2.1.3 Cost Saving and Low TCO Benefits

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lifetime Storage and Egress Costs Associated With Public Cloud Environments

5.2.2.2 Latency and Network Outage Issues Associated With Public Cloud Environments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Distributed Storage Arrays

5.2.3.2 Infusion of AI to Achieve Data Integrity

5.2.3.3 Rise of Containerization

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Privacy and Security Concerns

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Storage Market

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.6.2 Containerization

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards

5.10 Case Study Analysis



6 Cloud Storage Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Object Storage

6.2.2 Block Storage

6.2.3 File Storage

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.2 Integration and Implementation

6.3.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance

6.3.4 Managed Services



7 Cloud Storage Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Application: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Primary Storage

7.3 Backup and Disaster Recovery

7.4 Archiving



8 Cloud Storage Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Cloud Storage Market, by Deployment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Deployment Type: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact on Market

9.2 Public Cloud

9.3 Private Cloud



10 Cloud Storage Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 It and Information Technology Enabled Services

10.4 Telecommunications

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.6 Media and Entertainment

10.7 Consumer Goods and Retail

10.8 Manufacturing

10.9 Government and Public Sector

10.10 Energy and Utilities

10.11 Other Verticals



11 Cloud Storage Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Market Share of Top Players

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

12.5 Key Market Developments

12.5.1 Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements

12.5.2 Business Expansions

12.5.3 Acquisitions

12.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations



13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

13.2.1 Stars

13.2.2 Emerging Leaders

13.2.3 Pervasive

13.2.4 Others

13.3 Cloud Storage Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

13.4 Company Profiles

13.4.1 AWS

13.4.2 Google

13.4.3 Microsoft

13.4.4 IBM

13.4.5 Alibaba Cloud

13.4.6 Oracle

13.4.7 Rackspace Technology

13.4.8 HPE

13.4.9 Dell Technologies

13.4.10 Huawei

13.4.11 Dropbox

13.4.12 Box

13.4.13 Tencent Cloud

13.4.14 Fujitsu

13.4.15 VMware

13.4.16 Netapp

13.4.17 Hitachi Vantara

13.4.18 Scality

13.4.19 Citrix

13.5 Startup Evaluation Matrix, 2019

13.5.1 Progressive Companies

13.5.2 Responsive Companies

13.5.3 Dynamic Companies

13.5.4 Starting Blocks

13.6 Startup Profiles

13.6.1 UpCloud

13.6.2 DigitalOcean

13.6.3 Vultr

13.6.4 Minio

13.6.5 Zadara

13.6.6 PCloud

13.6.7 Wasabi

13.6.8 Sync

13.6.9 Degoo



