Worldwide Industry for Cryocoolers to 2025 - Cryocoolers in Space Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryocooler Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cryocoolers are standalone devices utilized for providing cooling temperatures cryogenic levels. There are several types of cryocoolers available based upon the operating thermodynamic cycles. These cycles assist cryocoolers to attain different levels of cryogenic temperatures that are applicable to specific set of applications in plethora of industry verticals. The market growth is majorly attributed to the growing medical & healthcare services in emerging economies and the shortage of helium gas. Moreover, factors such as increased production of liquefied natural gas and increasing penetration of cryocoolers across semiconductor industry is also fuel growth in this space.

As such there has been no standardization over the range below which the temperatures are referred as cryogenic. Generally, temperatures below 100K are assumed as cryogenic across the industries. Cryocoolers are used in the transportation/storage of gases at extremely low temperatures. The incessant advancements in the field of Cryocoolers are opening a whole new range of applications in the various industrial domains.

Owing to the wide range of developments over the past 20 years has resulted in emergence of several novel applications for cryocoolers that offer various avenues for growth in the coming years. Increasing demand for cryogenic temperatures in the field of research and the improved technological innovations resulted in the rapid development of cryocoolers.

The global market for cryocoolers can be segmented based on the regenerative cryocooler into stirling, pulse tube and others, by non-regenerative cryocooler into Joule-Thomson, Brayton and Claude. Based on the temperature ranges the market is classified into 100K -300K, 50K-100K and others. The market is further classified based on the end-user industry applications into medical, transportation, power and energy, manufacturing and others. The final category of the market has been fragmented based on geographic regions encompassing Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). All these regions have been sub-categorized into eminent nations holding robust dynamics for Cryocoolers by thoroughly analyzing the applications, respective to each nation.

The report contains the most detailed and in-depth segmentation of the Cryocooler market. The global cryocooler market has been analyzed with respect to different parameters such as demand, supply and end-users.

The overall market has also been presented from the perspective of different geographical locations into standard geographic regions and key economies in the market. Competitive landscape for each of the segments is highlighted and market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments.

Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Advanced Research Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

Sunpower, Inc. (U.S.)

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Cryocooler Market - Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.3. Product Benchmarking

3.4. End User Profiling

3.5. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Cryocooler Market- Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1. Rapidly growing demand for cryocoolers in defense and military sector

4.1.2. Demand for night vision cameras owing to growing anti-social activities

4.1.3. Rising need for cryocoolers for cooling of superconducting electronics, magnets and power systems

4.2. Restraints

4.2.1. Technical problems with traditional cryocoolers

4.2.2. Low efficiency in closed cycle mood and high internal losses

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Degree of Competition



5. Cryocooler Market- Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.3.1. Rise of proton therapy as an alternative cancer treatment technique

5.3.2. Cryocoolers in space applications

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. Cryocooler Market-By Hardware and Services

6.1. Hardware

6.1.1. Compressor

6.1.2. Cold Heads

6.1.3. Heat Dissipation Pipes

6.1.4. Power Conditioning Units

6.1.5. Others

6.2. Services

6.2.1. Technical support

6.2.2. Customer Training

6.2.3. Repairs & Refurbishment

6.2.4. Maintenance



7. Cryocooler Market - By Temperature Ranges

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 100K-300K

7.3. 50K-100K

7.4. 5K-10K

7.5. 1K-5K

7.6. Software



8. Cryocooler Market - By Regenerative Cryocooler

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Stirling

8.3. Gifford-McMahon

8.4. Pulse Tube

8.5. Others



9. Cryocooler Market - By Non-Regenerative Cryocooler

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Joule-Thomson

9.3. Brayton

9.4. Claude

9.5. Others



10. Cryocooler Market- By Application

10.1. Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

10.2. Cryopumps

10.3. Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (SQUID)

10.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

10.5. Zero-Boil Off (ZBO) Storage Tanks

10.6. Spectrometers

10.7. Magnetic Levitation (Maglev) Devices

10.8. Infrared Detector

10.9. Particle Accelerators

10.10. Electron Paramagnetic Resonance (EPR)

10.11. Magnetic Separators

10.12. Transformers

10.13. Fault Current Limiter (FCL)

10.14. Electric Motors & Generators

10.15. Zero-Boil Off (ZBO) Storage Tanks

10.16. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

10.17. Others



11. Cryocooler Market - By End-Use Vertical

11.1. Military and Defense

11.1.1. Missile Guidance

11.1.2. Satellite based Surveillance

11.2. Space

11.2.1. Space Astronomy

11.2.2. Planetary Science

11.3. Medical

11.3.1. MRI System

11.3.2. Storage

11.3.3. Cryosurgery

11.4. Transportation

11.4.1. Magev Trains

11.4.2. Fleet Vehicles

11.5. Power and Energy

11.5.1. Thermal Measurement

11.5.2. Energy Storage

11.6. Manufacturing, Mining & Metal

11.6.1. Tempering

11.6.2. Shrink Fitting

11.7. Environmental

11.7.1. Ozone holes & Green House Effect

11.7.2. Pollution Monitoring

11.8. Agriculture

11.8.1. Biological Cell & Specimen

11.9. Education and Research

11.9.1. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

11.9.2. Electron Paramagnetic Resonance

11.10. Others



12. Cryocooler Market, By Geography

12.1. Americas

12.1.1. U.S.

12.1.2. Canada

12.1.3. Brazil

12.1.4. Rest of Americas

12.2. Europe

12.2.1. Germany

12.2.2. Italy

12.2.3. U.K

12.2.4. France

12.2.5. Rest of Europe

12.3. Asia Pacific

12.3.1. China

12.3.2. India

12.3.3. Japan

12.3.4. South Korea

12.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

12.4.1. Middle East

12.4.2. Africa



13. Cryocooler - Market Entropy

13.1. New Product Launches

13.2. M&A, Collaborations, JVs and partnerships



14. Company Profiles



15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krkl6r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

