Worldwide Industry for Fashion E-Commerce to 2030 - Featuring Amazon, Flipkart & Alibaba Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fashion E-Commerce Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fashion E-Commerce Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global fashion e-commerce market.



This report focuses on the fashion e-commerce market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the fashion e-commerce market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the fashion e-commerce? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Fashion E-Commerce market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider fashion e-commerce market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The fashion e-commerce market section of the report gives context. It compares the fashion e-commerce market with other segments of the fashion e-commerce market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, fashion e-commerce indicators comparison.

Major players in the fashion e-commerce market are Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, Snapdeal, eBay, Myntra, ShopClues, AliExpress, and HomeShop18.



The global fashion e-commerce market is expected to decline from $531.25 billion in 2019 to $485.62 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -8.59%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain from production to international trade has been impacted. The market is expected to recover and reach $672.71 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 11.48%.



The fashion e-commerce market consists of sales of fashion goods and its related services through online channels. Fashion goods include fashion accessories, clothes, shoes, bags, jewelry, cosmetics, and other luxury goods. The fashion e-commerce market comprises of revenue generated by the establishments using several online platforms and tools for trading fashion products.



North America was the largest region in the fashion e-commerce market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



Technological innovations are a leading trend in the fashion e-commerce industry. The companies dealing in the market are adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), barcode scanners, virtual reality outfits, and e-commerce automation tools that offer highly personalized and relevant consumer experience. Moreover, many fashion companies are launching new apps to sell their products online in order to reach a large consumer base. For instance, in June 2019, Amazon launched an AI-powered tool named StyleSnap, which uses machine learning to find similar styles and clothes. StyleSnap is an app wherein people can take a picture, upload, and search for similar clothes available on Amazon.com.



The fashion e-commerce market covered in this report is segmented by product into apparel/clothing; accessories; footwear; cosmetics; others and by end user into men; women; children.



Rules concerning website content and safety of consumer information are predicted to limit the growth of the market. The rules and regulations for companies about the content of the website make it difficult for players to manage their business. A major concern is to mandate the use of local languages on their website, as in countries with more than one local official language, it results in a higher cost for the companies dealing with online retailing. This scenario is projected to act as a restraint for the fashion e-commerce market.



Weakening brand trust and loyalty, and high return rates are other major concerns for the growth of the fashion e-commerce market. The decline in brand loyalty can be due to several factors including product quality, a lack of selection options, or better prices elsewhere. This, in turn, is a reason for the high return rates.



In June 2018, the online retailers Media24 and Takealot.com announced that they will merge their online fashion brands, Spree and Superbalist, creating an exciting online fashion platform for South African consumers. The merger of Superbalist and Spree provides an opportunity to accelerate the growth of online fashion retail in South Africa.



Increasing use of internet and smartphones is expected to contribute to the expansion of the fashion e-commerce industry. According to the Digital 2019 Global Overview Report, the total number of phone users including smart and feature phones reached 4.78 billion, which was 61.51% of world's population in 2019. The smartphone users increased from 2.5 billion in 2016 constituting 33.58% of the year's global population to 3.5 billion in 2019, which was 45.04% of the world's population. This has also led to an increase in the number of online shoppers. This scenario is anticipated to boost the demand for fashion and other e-commerce markets, generating higher revenue for the online fashion industry over the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Fashion E-Commerce Market Characteristics



3. Fashion E-Commerce Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Fashion E-Commerce Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Fashion E-Commerce Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Fashion E-Commerce Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Fashion E-Commerce Market, Segmentation By Product , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Apparel/Clothing

Accessories

Footwear

Cosmetics

Others

4.2. Global Fashion E-Commerce Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Men

Women

Children

5. Fashion E-Commerce Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Fashion E-Commerce Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Fashion E-Commerce Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Fashion E-Commerce Market



7. China Fashion E-Commerce Market



8. India Fashion E-Commerce Market



9. Japan Fashion E-Commerce Market



10. Australia Fashion E-Commerce Market



11. Indonesia Fashion E-Commerce Market



12. South Korea Fashion E-Commerce Market



13. Western Europe Fashion E-Commerce Market



14. UK Fashion E-Commerce Market



15. Germany Fashion E-Commerce Market



16. France Fashion E-Commerce Market



17. Eastern Europe Fashion E-Commerce Market



18. Russia Fashion E-Commerce Market



19. North America Fashion E-Commerce Market



20. USA Fashion E-Commerce Market



21. South America Fashion E-Commerce Market



22. Brazil Fashion E-Commerce Market



23. Middle East Fashion E-Commerce Market



24. Africa Fashion E-Commerce Market



25. Fashion E-Commerce Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Fashion E-Commerce Market



27. Fashion E-Commerce Market Trends And Strategies



28. Fashion E-Commerce Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Flipkart

Alibaba

Snapdeal

ebay

Myntra

ShoClues

AliExpress

HomeShop18

Jabong

SHEIN

Koovs

Flo Mattress

Yebhi

Biba

Nykaa

Decathlon

Pepperfry

Naaptol

Shopclues.com

ShoppersStop

Shopping.indiatimes

Shopping.rediff

StalBuyLove.com

Styletag

Stylista

Yebhi

