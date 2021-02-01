Worldwide Industry for Fleet Tracking to 2026 - Key Business Drivers

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Tracking Market by Mode (Air, Roadway, Railway, and Water) Fleet Type (Services, Transport, Taxi, Special Purpose), Vehicle Type (Car, Container, Rail, Plane, Ship, Truck, Van), and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This fleet tracking market report evaluates fleet tracking technologies, solutions, and ecosystems including major players. The report assesses the impacts of various use cases and specific considerations in terms of asset technology and solution selection.



The report also analyzes the outlook for the fleet tracking market globally and regionally. Quantitative data and forecasts include market segmentation by Mode (Air, Roadway, Railway, and Water), Fleet Type (Services, Transport, Taxi, Special Purpose), Vehicle Type (Car, Container, Rail, Plane, Ship, Truck, Van), Industry Verticals and Region from 2021 to 2026.



Select Research Findings:

Fleet is rapidly moving to a cloud-based support approach, especially with edge computing

Fleets are largely not connected today, representing a huge upside for the fleet management market

Largely untapped SMB market that segment represents 72% of the market, but 68% have no telematics

Leading fleet management companies are moving clients towards a transaction-based self-service model

Integrating artificial intelligence algorithms provides opportunities for value-added fleet management services

Fleet tracking refers to the processes that fleet managers use to manage their fleet and asset information. This tracking enables companies to reduce overhead, improve overall efficiency, and ensure that standards are met across an entire fleet operation. Fleet tracking allows for smaller operations to expand more easily, providing greater visibility into a company's many moving parts.



Fleet tracking can be used in a variety of industries, including service and delivery fleets, electric/oil/gas, auto repair/roadside assistance, mobile sales teams, garbage/utility/public works, and contractors. Fleet tracking may be used in a variety of use cases including the following:

Response to Safety Incidents: If a vehicle in a fleet is involved in a collision or other accident, fleet tracking allows for immediate notification to the company. Managers can almost instantly view data about the incident, including location, time, and even whether the driver accelerated/braked safely. Fleet tracking not only aids in accident cleanup but can also prevent them from happening in the first place.

Prevention of Safety Incidents: Fleet tracking can record unsafe driving behaviors and alert drivers/ managers to the behavior. Using GPS technology, it can be determined if a truck is speeding, cornering too sharp, braking too hard, etc., and accidents can be prevented before they ever occur.

Improving Customer Service: Customers are used to their packages arriving when a company tells them they should. Fleet tracking in logistics allows for constant knowledge of a package's location and expected delivery time based on variables such as time and traffic. This tracking not only provides the customer with greater peace-of-mind, but also gives managers greater oversight and control over their operation.

Decrease Downtime: Fleet businesses rely on their vehicles to be ready to go at a moment's notice. When a vehicle is out of commission, a company loses money. Fleet tracking provides managers with live alerts to maintenance issues, including vehicle fault codes. Real-time data and solutions help to solve a problem before it is created, reducing vehicle downtime, and increasing business productivity.

A subset of the overall asset tracking market, the fleet tracking market represents those solutions that leverage various technologies (GPS, M2M/IoT, embedded and adjunct devices, on-board and remote computing, etc.) to provide solutions for tracking land-based commercial wheeled or tracked motor vehicles including trucks, trailers, vans, cars, special-purpose vehicles, and other fleet assets. Land-based fleet tracking also includes private cars, trucks, and vans used for business purposes. The fleet tracking market also includes air-based (drones, fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters) and water-based craft (tankers, container vessels, ferries, etc.).



Historically speaking, the fleet tracking market has largely served two primary purposes: (1) Improving operational efficiency and (2) Supporting regulatory compliance. Regarding the latter, important metrics include location, average speed, acceleration/deceleration, incident reporting (such as when brakes are applied and duration), engine malfunctions, drive time, and other data useful for fulfilling both regulations as well as legal and business requirements in the event of a claim against services, condition of goods, damages or injury.



Regarding operational efficiency, the fleet tracking market is rapidly evolving to provide solutions to improve the ability for fleets to effectively fulfill their mission in the most cost-effective and safe manner possible, while maintaining client satisfaction and corporate goodwill. This includes everything from seamless payload/personnel transfer to proper accounting for care-of-custody, billing, and overall service fulfillment.



The broader scope of the fleet tracking market includes aviation machinery (including drones, planes, helicopters, and ground support equipment), railway equipment (locomotive, railcar, and support machinery), and shipping (government/military fleets, tankers, containers, etc.). Roadway and other land-based vehicles often operate in substantially different environmental conditions between industries and businesses. They also have different needs, constraints, and use cases than those of watercraft and aerial vehicles.



While the fleet tracking market has made great strides towards automation and ease of use for the fleet owner, commercial fleets remain largely unconnected today. To minimize the impact of interconnecting a fleet, leading fleet management companies such as Momentum IoT are reducing end-user friction through user-friendly, self-service fulfillment that is transaction-based and highly intuitive. This is moving the fleet tracking market from a higher cost and complex marketplace to one that is lower cost and simpler to manage.



Certain leading companies such as Spireon are looking beyond simply fleet tracking for compliance reasons, logistics, and asset monitoring. Data analytics is an important part of value-added fleet tracking solutions. By way of example, data associated with vehicle detention (such as fleet delays at the location point of delivery), may be analyzed with data analytics programs to determine potential operational changes ranging from procedures, policies, assets, and personnel modifications.



Other leading companies are leveraging various IoT solutions such as Roambee, which utilizes automated smart sensors and analysis via cloud data analytics to track shipments and inventory on a dynamic basis including real-time location and condition reports. These types of solutions provide a direct benefit to enterprise and industrial customers as well as many indirect benefits across the entire supply chain including producers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and ultimately consumers.



In terms of self-driving vehicles, we see autonomous solutions fulfilling the role of what some fleets do today. This will occur initially in the area of shipping/logistics, beginning with short distance and regionally focused operations including food delivery, transportation, self-service errands, and product delivery. By way of example, Kroger delivers groceries with an autonomous vehicle solution. We see car and drone-based food delivery as the tip of the iceberg as the unmanned vehicle ecosystem evolves with goods transport as a high ROI solution for the autonomous systems market.



Target Audience:

AI companies

M2M and IoT companies

Logistics services companies

Systems integration companies

Fleet management service providers

Asset tracking software and services companies

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Fleet Tracking Overview

2.2 Fleet Tracking Business Drivers

2.3 Fleet Tracking Technologies and Integration



3.0 Fleet Tracking Solution Considerations

3.1 Tracking Vehicle Utilization

3.1.1 Hours of Service

3.1.2 Idle Time vs. Usage

3.1.3 Vehicle Lifecycle Management

3.2 Vehicle Monitoring

3.2.1 Tracking Location and Boundaries

3.2.2 Speed, Acceleration, and Proximity

3.3 Fleet Tracking Data Analysis and Analytics



4.0 Fleet Tracking Solutions

4.1 Vehicle Tracking

4.2 Commercial Fleet Tracking

4.3 Autonomous Vehicle Fleets and Tracking

4.3.1 Navigation and Mapping

4.3.2 Machine Vision and Motion Planning

4.3.3 Trajectory Control

4.3.4 Video Camera and GPS System

4.3.5 Traffic Detection and Assistance

4.3.6 Sensing Systems: Ultrasonic, LIDAR, and Others



5.0 Fleet Tracking in Industry Verticals

5.1 Aviation and Aerospace

5.2 Automotive and Transportation Systems

5.3 Government (State and Local)

5.4 Robotics and Drones



6.0 Vendor Ecosystem and Company Analysis

6.1 Vendor Ecosystem

6.1.1 Original Equipment vs. OEM Vendors

6.1.2 Asset Leasing and Lending Companies

6.1.3 Vehicle Manufacturers

6.1.4 Hardware Providers (GPS, Devices, others)

6.1.5 Software and Application Developers

6.1.6 Service Providers including Fleet Management as a Service

6.2 Select Company Analysis

6.2.1 Azuga Fleet

6.2.2 Blackberry (Radar, QNX)

6.2.3 Carmalink

6.2.4 ClearPath GPS

6.2.5 DriveFactor (or CCC Drive)

6.2.6 Estrack

6.2.7 Fleet Safety Institute

6.2.8 Fleetilla

6.2.9 Fleetistics

6.2.10 FleetManager

6.2.11 FleetMind (Safe Fleet Holdings)

6.2.12 Fleetup

6.2.13 Geotab

6.2.14 Globalstar

6.2.15 Go Fleet

6.2.16 GPS Insight

6.2.17 GPS Trackit

6.2.18 GSAttrack (Global Satellite Engineering)

6.2.19 Gurtam

6.2.20 Inseego

6.2.21 IntouchGPS (GPSTrackit)

6.2.22 Lojack

6.2.23 Lytx

6.2.24 M2M in Motion

6.2.25 Mix Telematics

6.2.26 Momentum IoT

6.2.27 NexTraq (Michelin)

6.2.28 Omnitracs

6.2.29 Passtime

6.2.30 Pedigree Technologies

6.2.31 Raven Connected (KlashWerks Inc.)

6.2.32 Rhino Fleet

6.2.33 Roambee

6.2.34 SafeFleet

6.2.35 Samsara

6.2.36 Skybitz

6.2.37 Smart Path GPS

6.2.38 Spireon Inc.

6.2.39 Sprint Corporation

6.2.40 Teletrac Navman

6.2.41 Tenna

6.2.42 T-Mobile

6.2.43 TomTom International BV

6.2.44 Verizon Wireless

6.2.45 Vodafone Limited

6.2.46 Zonar Systems (Continental AG)

6.2.47 Zubie



7.0 Fleet Tracking Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

7.1 Global Asset Tracking Market 2021 - 2026

7.2 Fleet Tracking Market 2021 - 2026

7.2.1 Fleet Tracking Market Drivers

7.2.1.1 Improving Efficiency and Productivity

7.2.1.2 Reducing Vehicle Investment Risks

7.2.1.3 Government Regulations and Compliance

7.2.1.3.1 Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

7.2.1.3.2 Other Regulations

7.2.1.4 Safety and Sustainability

7.2.1.4.1 Location Traceability

7.2.1.4.2 Usage and Maintenance

7.2.1.5 Logistics Optimization

7.2.1.5.1 Tracking and Tracing

7.2.1.5.2 Route Planning and Navigation

7.2.1.6 Additional Connected Vehicle Related Market Needs

7.2.1.6.1 V2X and Collision Prevention

7.2.1.6.2 Other IoT Integration Market Drivers

7.2.2 Fleet Tracking Industry Verticals and Business Types

7.2.2.1 Enterprise

7.2.2.1.1 Commercial Fleets

7.2.2.1.2 Short and Long-haul Trucking

7.2.2.2 Industrial

7.2.2.2.1 Material Handling Vehicles

7.2.2.2.2 Special Purpose Vehicles

7.2.2.3 Government

7.2.2.3.1 Public Safety Vehicles

7.2.2.3.2 Special Use Vehicles

7.2.3 Fleet Tracking Market Forecasts

7.2.4 Fleet Tracking Market by Non-Roadway Based Vehicle Type

7.3 Fleet Tracking Market by Unit Deployment 2021 - 2026



8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

