Worldwide Industry for Genetic Testing to 2025 - Pharmacogenomics is Driving Further Growth
Jan 04, 2021, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Testing. Global Market Forecasts for Applications and Technologies. Updated for COVID-19 Pandemic Impact with Executive and Consultant Guides 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower pricing is driving the Genetic Testing industry to record growth. New drugs may only work for people with a certain genetic makeup, and this too is driving the Genetic Testing Industry.
The traditional genetic testing market is growing in volume and growing in the breadth of tests creating a new life for the industry. The report forecasts the market size out to 2025. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
Predictive Diagnostics? Pharmacogenomic Testing? Direct to Consumer? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.
Key Topics Covered:
Genetic Testing - Strategic Situation Analysis & Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
- Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 Genetic Testing Definition in This Report
1.2 The Genomics Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.3.1 Newborn Screening
1.3.2 Non Invasise Pregnancy Testing
1.3.3 Predictive
1.3.4 Oncology
1.3.5 Direct to Consumer
1.3.6 Other Application
1.3.7 PCR
1.3.4 NGS
1.3.5 Cytogenetic
1.3.6 Other Technology
1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing
2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles
2.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical
2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric
2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional
2.1.4 Independent lab analytical
2.1.5 Public National/regional lab
2.1.6 Hospital lab
2.1.7 Physician lab
2.1.8 DTC Lab
2.1.9 Independent Genetic Testing Lab
2.1.10 Audit Body
2.2 Genetic Tests -Types, Examples and Discussion
2.2.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis- An Emerging Market
2.2.2 Prenatal Diagnosis - New Technologies Create Opportunity
2.2.3 Newborn Screening
2.2.2 Diagnostic Testing
2.2.3 Carrier Testing
2.2.6 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
2.2.7 Pharmacogenomics
2.2.8 Forensic Testing
2.2.9 Parental Testing
2.2.10 Ancestral Testing
2.3 Industry Structure
2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share
2.3.2 Economies of Scale
2.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's
2.3.4 Physician's and POCT
2.4 Market Shares of Key Genetics Players - Analysis
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Genetic Discoveries Creating New Diagnostic Markets
3.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for Diagnostics
3.1.3 Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth
3.1.4 Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Enter New Era
3.1.5 Fertility Practice Growth drives market
3.1.6 Direct to Consumer begins to break out
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price
3.2.2 Lower Costs
3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth
3.2.4 Wellness has a downside
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
3.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing
3.4.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force
3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
3.4.5 CGES Testing, A Brave New World
3.4.6 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay
4. Genetic Testing Recent Developments
4.1.1 Importance of This Section
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, PerkinElmer Partner on Hereditary Anemia Genetic Testing
- Tumor, Germline Testing of Cancer Patients Can Give Discordant Results
- Invitae Completes Acquisition of ArcherDx
- Prenetics Receives $15M Investment
- Sanford Health Invests $800K in TruGenomix as Part of PTSD Test Alliance
- Preconception Carrier Screening Trial Begins in Australia
- Genetic Testing Clinical Use Just Beginning
- Fulgent Genetics Q1 Revenues Jump 44 Percent
- Blueprint Genetics, NICER Consortium Developing Genetic Test for Immunologic, Hematologic Disorders
- Natera Terminates Qiagen Agreement for Developing NGS-Based Genetic Tests
- Invitae Acquires Three Companies: YouScript, Genelex, Diploid
- Thermo Fisher Scientific to Buy Qiagen for $11.5B
- PerkinElmer SCID Test Chosen for Newborn Screening Evaluation in England
- Germline Cancer Risk Mutations Sometimes Reported in Tumor Testing
- Blueprint Genetics, Archimedlife to Launch Genetic Testing in North America
- Invitae to Offer No-Charge Genetic Testing to Pancreatic Cancer Patients
- Phosphorus Offers DNA Testing to Assess Disease Risk
- Arivale Shuts Down Personalized Wellness Business
- ArcherDX Acquires Baby Genes
- MDxHealth, LifeLabs Ink Distribution Agreement for Prostate Cancer Assay
- Thermo Fisher Purchases 9 Percent Stake in Yourgene Health
- Invitae Partners to Expand Free Epilepsy Genetic Testing Program
- Illumina, Chinese Firm Partner on NGS System for Genetic Disease Dx
- NanoString Technologies Prices $103.5M Common Stock Offering
- Canine Consumer Genomics Firm Embark Veterinary Raises $10M
- Yourgene Health to Acquire Elucigene
- Helix, AdventHealth Partner on Genetic Screening Study
- Qiagen, NeuMoDx Ink Partnership, Merger Agreement
5. Profiles of Key Companies
- 10x Genomics, Inc
- 23andME Inc
- Abbott Diagnostics
- AccuraGen Inc
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Admera Health, LLC
- Agena Bioscience, Inc
- Agilent
- Akonni Biosystems
- Ancestry.com LLC
- Anchor Dx
- ArcherDx, Inc
- ARUP Laboratories
- Asuragen
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter, Inc
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocept, Inc
- Biodesix Inc
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Techne
- Cancer Genetics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Centogene
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clinical Genomics
- Color Genomics
- Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company
- Cynvenio
- Dante Labs
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diasorin S.p.A
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Excellerate Bioscience
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluidigm Corp
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- Fujirebio
- GE Global Research
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- Gene by Gene, Ltd
- Genedrive
- GeneFirst Ltd
- Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd
- Genewiz
- Genomic Health
- Genomics England
- Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)
- GenomOncology
- Genzyme Corporation
- Grail, Inc
- Grifols
- Guardant Health
- Guardiome
- HeiScreen
- Helix
- Helomics
- Hologic
- Horizon Discovery
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- Human Longevity, Inc. 219 iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invitae Corporation
- Invivoscribe
- Karius
- Macrogen
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
- MDx Health
- Medgenome
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech
- MIODx
- miR Scientific
- MNG Labs
- Molecular MD
- NantHealth, Inc
- Natera
- Nebula Genomics
- NeoGenomics
- New Oncology
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd
- Omega Bioservices
- OncoDNA
- ORIG3N, Inc
- Origene Technologies
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Personalis
- Precipio
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Protagen Diagnostics
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Quantumdx
- Regeneron
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Roswell Biotechnologies
- Seegene
- Sequencing.com
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc
- SkylineDx
- Stratos Genomics
- Sure Genomics, Inc
- Sysmex
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Veritas Genetics
- Volition
6. Global Market Size
6.1 Global Market by Country
6.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
6.1.2 Chart - Country Market Shares
6.2 Global Market by Application
6.2.1 Table - Global Market by Application
6.2.2 Chart - Application Share by Year
6.2.3 Chart - Application Segment Growth Rates
6.2.4 Chart - Application Segment Share Shifts
6.2.5 Chart - Application Segment Share Base Year
6.2.6 Chart - Application Segment Share Final Year
6.3 Global Market by Technology
6.3.1 Table - Global Market by Technology
6.3.2 Chart - Technology Share by Year
6.3.3 Chart - Technology Segment Growth Rates
6.3.4 Chart - Technology Segment Share Shifts
6.3.5 Chart - Technology Segment Share Base Year
6.3.6 Chart - Technology Segment Share Final Year
7. Market Sizes by Application
7.1 Newborn Testing Market
7.1.1 Table Newborn - by Country
7.1.2 Chart - Newborn Growth
7.2 NIPT Market
7.2.1 Table NIPT - by Country
7.2.2 Chart - NIPT Growth
7.3 Predictive Testing Market
7.3.1 Table Predictive - by Country
7.3.2 Chart - Predictive Growth
7.4 Oncology Testing Market
7.4.1 Table Oncology - by Country
7.4.2 Chart - Oncology Growth
7.5 DTC Testing Market
7.5.1 Table DTC - by Country
7.5.2 Chart - DTC Growth
7.6 Other Testing Market
7.6.1 Table Other - by Country
7.6.2 Chart - Other Growth
8. Global Genetic Testing Market by Technology
8.1 PCR Testing Market
8.1.1 Table PCR - by Country
8.1.2 Chart - PCR Growth
8.2 NGS Market
8.2.1 Table NGS - by Country
8.2.2 Chart - NGS Growth
8.3 Cytogenetic Testing Market
8.3.1 Table Cytogenetic - by Country
8.3.2 Cytogenetic - Predictive Growth
8.4 Other Testing Market
8.4.1 Table Other - by Country
8.4.2 Chart - Other Growth
9. The Future of Genetic Testing
10. Appendices
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gl4atx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets