Worldwide Industry for Gyms to 2024 - Featuring Planet Fitness and Basic Fit Among Others Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gym Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report titled provides an in-depth analysis of the global gym market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by value, by volume, by distribution channel and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides a detailed distribution channel and regional analysis.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global gym market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the global gym market are Planet Fitness Inc., Basic Fit NV, The Gym Group Plc, and Johnson Health Tech, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Region Coverage

North America

Asia

Europe

ROW

There are different types of machines which are equipped in gyms to provide physical training, such machines include vertical chest press, lat pulldown, leg press, abdominal crunch, etc. Moreover, gym training is provided through two types of distribution channels that consists of online and offline sources.

The global gym market has augmented at a steady pace over the years and the market is further expected to increase progressively during the forecasted years 2020 to 2024. The market would propel with support of different growth drivers such as escalating urban population, growth in the elderly population, rising middle-class expenditure, augmenting demand for home gym equipment, surging disposable income and rising youth population.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are expensive gym membership and a limited number of suppliers. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like escalating demand for fitness trackers, rising artificial intelligence technology, evolution of gamification, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Gym: An Overview

2.2 Types of Machines in Gym

2.3 Timeline of Gym

2.4 Gym Facilities

2.5 Gym Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Gym Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Gym Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Gym Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Gym Market Value by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

3.1.4 Global Gym Market Value by Region (North America, Europe, Asia and ROW)

3.1.5 Global Gym Market Volume by Region (North America, Europe, Asia and ROW)

3.2 Global Gym Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.2.1 Global Online Gym Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Offline Gym Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Gym Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Gym Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Gym Market by Volume

4.1.3 North America Gym Market Value by Region (The US and Other)

4.1.4 North America Gym Market Volume by Region (The US and Other)

4.1.5 The US Gym Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Gym Market by Volume

4.2 Europe Gym Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Gym Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Gym Market by Volume

4.3 Asia Gym Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Gym Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Gym Market by Volume

4.4 ROW Gym Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 ROW Gym Market by Value

4.4.2 ROW Gym Market by Volume

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2 Response of Industry after Spread of COVID-19

5.3 Economic Impact of COVID-19

5.3.1 Escalating Inflation Rate

5.4 Regional Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Escalating Urban Population

6.1.2 Growth in Elderly Population

6.1.3 Rising Middle Class Expenditure

6.1.4 Augmenting Demand for Home Gym Equipment

6.1.5 Surging Disposable Income

6.1.6 Rising Youth Population

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Expensive Gym Membership

6.2.2 Limited Number of Suppliers

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Escalating Demand for Fitness Trackers

6.3.2 Rising Artificial Intelligence Technology

6.3.3 Evolution of Gamification

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Gym Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Gym Market Players by Number of Members

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Johnson Health Tech

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Business Strategy

8.2 Basic Fit NV

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Planet Fitness Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 The Gym Group Plc

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zc6khy

