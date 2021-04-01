Worldwide Industry for Independent Artists and Performing Art Companies to 2030 - Featuring AMC Entertainment Holdings, Regal Entertainment & Carmike Cinemas Among Others

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Independent Artists and Performing Art Companies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global independent artists and performing art companies market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global independent artists and performing art companies market is expected to grow from $156.04 billion in 2020 to $181.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $244.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the independent artists and performing art companies? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider independent artists and performing art companies market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The independent artists and performing art companies market section of the report gives context. It compares the independent artists and performing art companies market with other segments of the arts market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, independent artists and performing art companies indicators comparison.

Major companies in the independent artists and performing art companies market include Lyric Opera of Chicago; AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc; Regal Entertainment Group; Carmike Cinemas Inc and The Metropolitan Opera Association.



The independent artists and performing art companies services market consists of sales of independent artists and performing art companies' services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in performing in artistic productions, creating artistic and cultural works, and providing technical expertise necessary for these productions. The providers also include athletes and others that endorse products, including independent actors, authors, cameramen, choreographers, costume designers, dancers, music directors, speakers, and writers. The independent artists and performing art companies market is segmented into visual arts and performing arts.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global independent artists and performing art companies market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global independent artists and performing art companies market. Africa was the smallest region in the global independent artists and performing art companies market.



Performing arts companies are partnering with military and veterans organizations, urban equity programs, and businesses to address social issues. These partnerships allows them to achieve their mutual goals of building audiences, cutting costs and addressing homelessness, hunger, and other social issues. For instance, in Miami, design, tourism and business leaders, and zoo management collaborated through the Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs to change the course of the addressed issues through government policies.



