Worldwide Industry for Neurologic Condition Genetic Testing to 2025 - Featuring Ambry Genetics, Arup Laboratories & Asuragen Among Others

The "Genetic Testing Markets for Epilepsy, Autism, Alzheimer's and Other Neurologic Conditions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Genetic involvement in the pathogenesis of neurological disease is significant. Central nervous system disorders account for approximately 60 percent of the 6,400 phenotypic entries in cataloged inherited human diseases. Neurological diseases, especially brain diseases, are the last frontier in medical discovery. Advances in testing such as next-generation sequencing have been instrumental in identifying genetic causes for neurological conditions.

The area of inherited condition testing for neurological conditions has become a major area of activity in the last decade or so, coinciding with the acceleration of sequencing and other technologies. Increasing awareness of neurological disorders, the aging population, and continued advancements in medical genetics will likely drive the neurological genetic testing market.

This report Genetic Testing Markets for Epilepsy, Autism, Alzheimer's and Other Neurologic Conditions focuses on the neurological segments of the inherited/ genetic disease testing market, including autism, Alzheimer's disease and other neurological diseases. Next-generation sequencing has provided new abilities in recent years to affordably produce much larger volumes of sequence. It offers the choice of single genes, panels, exomes and other methods.

As part of its coverage, this report provides:

Overview of Market

Selected Companies and Products in the Neurological Genetic Testing Market

Genetic Neurological Testing 2020-2025 (in $ millions)

Genetic Testing by Disease Type (Autism, Alzheimer's and other Neurological Diseases) 2020-2025 (in $ millions)

COVID-19 Impact

Companies in the Market

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



OVERVIEW

SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

MARKET OVERVIEW AND POTENTIAL

COVID-19 IMPACT

CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION

OVERVIEW

Autism

Alzheimer's Disease

Other Neurological Diseases

Types of Testing

Limitations in Exome Sequencing

Costs of Exome Sequencing

Areas of Difficulty for NGS to Penetrate Market

Role of FISH/ISH

De Novo Mutations Not Excluded

CHAPTER 3: PRODUCTS AND MARKET POTENTIAL

GENETIC TESTING FOR AUTISM

GENETIC TESTING FOR ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE

GENETIC TESTING FOR OTHER SELECT NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES

MARKET REVENUE AND FORECAST

CHAPTER 4: MARKET PARTICIPANTS



Companies Mentioned



Ambry Genetics

Arup Laboratories

Asuragen

Athena Diagnostics

Blueprint Genetics

Centogene AG

Cytox Group Limited

Fulgent Genetics

Genedx

Illumina

Invitae

Laboratory Corporation of America

Lineagen

PerkinElmer

Quest

Thermo Fisher Scientific

