Worldwide Industry for One Component Polyurethane Foam to 2025 - Door & Window Frame Jambs Segment is Estimated to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "One Component Polyurethane Foam Market by Raw Material (MDI, Polyether Polyols, Polyester Polyols, Others), Application, End-Use (Door & Window Frame Jambs, Ceiling & Floor Joints, Partition Walls, Water Pipes), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The one component polyurethane foam market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2025.



The one component polyurethane foam market growth is estimated to be majorly driven by growing economies of Asia Pacific region. Increasing demand from the construction industries of China, India, and Japan is majorly driving the one component polyurethane foam market in the Asia Pacific region.



One component polyurethane foam is a high-performance thermal and acoustic insulating material noted for its elasticity and excellent abrasion resistance. It is composed of polyurethane polymer, pigments, polyols, fillers, and additives and is used to fill and seal joints in buildings and structures. One component polyurethane foam is highly elastic and resilient, weather durable, fire-resistant, non-sagging, and watertight, with an excellent adhesive capacity to most of the building and construction materials.



MDI is estimated to lead the one component polyurethane foam market, by raw material in terms of volume, during the forecast period



Based on raw material, MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) is estimated to be the largest segment in one component polyurethane foam market in 2020, in terms of volume. It is majorly due to the excellent properties offered by the MDI-based one component polyurethane foam products. MDI-based polyurethane foam is the most effective insulation material available and is a major contributor to energy conservation. The increased use of MDI-based one component polyurethane foam products in residential and commercial construction, is boosted by the fact that they are recyclable, safe, and environmentally responsible. Due to all the superior properties and compatibility with the increased energy efficiency needs, MDI-based one component polyurethane foam products are widely preferred and are expected to witness very high demand in the coming years.



Residential application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of one component polyurethane foam market



Based on application, residential is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the one component polyurethane foam market during the forecast period. The rapidly growing population and rising economy of countries, such as China and India, are expected to fuel residential construction activities, subsequently driving the demand for one component polyurethane foam in residential construction.



Door & window frame jambs segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2020



Based on end use, door & window frame jambs segment is estimated to dominate the one component polyurethane foam market in 2020. The gaps around window and door frames allow unwanted air to enter residential or commercial buildings and may cause heavy energy losses. However, one component polyurethane foam efficiently fills, seals, and insulates these gaps and other rough openings. The application of the self-expanding one component polyurethane foam on door and window frame jambs blocks the flow of air, provides greater comfort, and helps reduce energy bills by forming a durable, airtight, and water-resistant seal between the window and door frames. Thus, one component polyurethane foam is extensively used in the door & window frame jambs end use.



Europe is estimated to dominate the global one component polyurethane foam market in 2020, in terms of value



The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the presence of key manufacturers of one component polyurethane foam and growing industrialization. Further, Government initiatives for green buildings and energy harvesting have increased the demand for one component polyurethane foam insulation in the European construction industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in One Component Polyurethane Foam Market

4.2 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By Country and End Use

4.4 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By Application

4.5 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By End Use



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Use of One Component Polyurethane Foam in Building Insulation for Energy Conservation

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand from Emerging Economies

5.2.1.3 Versatility and Unique Physical Properties of One Component Polyurethane Foam

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Related to Manufacturing One Component Polyurethane Foam

5.2.2.2 Sustainability and Toxicity Concerns Regarding One Component Polyurethane Foam Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Production of Bio-Based Polyols and Low-Voc, Green, & Sustainable Foam

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Raw Material Costs Leading to Pricing Pressures on One Component Polyurethane Foam Manufacturers

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Industry Outlook: Construction

5.4.2 Industry Outlook: Manufacturing

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Eco-System/Market Map

5.7 Case Study: Assessment of One Component Polyurethane Foam Market

5.8 Ycc Shift: Future Revenue Mix Will be Impacted By Client's Imperative

5.9 Patent Analysis



6 COVID-19 Impact on One Component Polyurethane Foam Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on One Component Polyurethane Foam Supply Chain

6.2.1 Impact on Raw Material

6.2.1.1 Mdi

6.2.1.2 Europe

6.2.1.3 Middle East

6.2.1.4 US

6.2.2 Polyurethane Foam Manufacturers

6.2.2.1 Europe

6.2.2.2 Austria, Germany, and Switzerland - Operating at Much-Reduced Capacity

6.2.2.3 Benelux - Operating at Much-Reduced Capacity

6.2.2.4 France - Closure of Foam Plants

6.2.2.5 Greece, Balkans, and Cyprus - Mostly Operational But at Much-Reduced Capacity

6.2.2.6 Hungary, Czechia, Croatia, Slovakia, and Slovenia - Operating at Much-Reduced Capacity

6.2.2.7 Spain and Portugal - Closure of Most Foam Plants

6.2.2.8 Italy - Foam Plants Shutoff

6.2.2.9 Poland - Operating at Much-Reduced Capacity

6.2.3 End-Use Industries

6.2.3.1 Economic Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry



7 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By Raw Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mdi (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate)

7.2.1 Compliance with Energy Regulations in Building Construction Driving Demand for Mdi

7.2.2 Mdi Production Process

7.3 Polyether Polyols

7.3.1 Low Cost Aids Growth of Polyether Polyols Segment

7.4 Polyester Polyols

7.4.1 Polyester Polyols Segment Projected to Record Moderate Growth During Forecast Period

7.5 Others



8 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By End Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Door & Window Frame Jambs

8.2.1 Ease of Application Driving Demand for One Component Pu Foam in Door & Window Frame Jambs

8.3 Ceiling & Floor Joints

8.3.1 Stringent Energy Saving Regulations Driving Demand for One Component Polyurethane Foam in Ceiling & Floor Joints

8.4 Partition Walls

8.4.1 One Component Polyurethane Foam, Due to Excellent Acoustic Insulation Properties, is Used in Partition Walls

8.5 Water Pipes

8.5.1 One Component Polyurethane Foam is Used to Fill Gaps Between Water Pipes and Walls in Buildings

8.6 Others



9 One Component Polyurethane Foam Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Residential

9.2.1 Growing Economy and Population of Asia-Pacific Leading to Rising Demand for One Component Polyurethane Foam in Residential Construction

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding Energy Savings in Commercial Buildings to Fuel Demand for One Component Polyurethane Foam



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 North America

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Top Players in One Component Polyurethane Foam Market

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions and Methodology, 2019

11.4.1 Star

11.4.2 Emerging Leaders

11.4.3 Pervasive

11.4.4 Participant

11.5 Competitive Benchmarking

11.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence

11.6 Sme Matrix, 2019

11.6.1 Star

11.6.2 Emerging Leaders

11.6.3 Pervasive

11.6.4 Emerging Leaders

11.7 Key Market Developments



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Soudal Group

12.1.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.1.2 Products Offered

12.1.1.3 Recent Developments

12.1.1.4 Analyst's View

12.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.2 Henkel AG & Co

12.1.2.1 Business Overview

12.1.2.2 Products Offered

12.1.2.3 Recent Developments

12.1.2.4 Impact of COVID-19

12.1.2.5 Analyst's View

12.1.2.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.1.2.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.2.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.3 Selena Group

12.1.3.1 Business Overview

12.1.3.2 Products Offered

12.1.3.3 Recent Developments

12.1.3.4 Impact of COVID-19

12.1.3.5 Analyst's View

12.1.3.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.1.3.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.3.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.4 Hanno-Werk GmbH & Co. Kg

12.1.4.1 Business Overview

12.1.4.2 Products Offered

12.1.4.3 Recent Developments

12.1.4.4 Analyst's View

12.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.5 Tremco Illbruck Group

12.1.5.1 Business Overview

12.1.5.2 Products Offered

12.1.5.3 Recent Developments

12.1.5.4 Impact of COVID-19

12.1.5.5 Analyst's View

12.1.5.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

12.1.5.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.5.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.6 Gns Group

12.1.6.1 Business Overview

12.1.6.2 Products Offered

12.1.6.3 Recent Developments

12.1.7 Profflex Mounting Foams

12.1.7.1 Business Overview

12.1.7.2 Products Offered

12.1.7.3 Recent Developments

12.1.8 Den Braven Sealants

12.1.8.1 Business Overview

12.1.8.2 Products Offered

12.1.8.3 Recent Developments

12.1.9 Aerosol - Service A.S.

12.1.9.1 Business Overview

12.1.9.2 Products Offered

12.1.9.3 Recent Developments

12.1.10 Dap Products, Inc.

12.1.10.1 Business Overview

12.1.10.2 Products Offered

12.1.10.3 Recent Developments

12.1.11 Mccoy Soudal Sealants Adhesives & Foams Private Limited

12.1.11.1 Business Overview

12.1.11.2 Products Offered

12.1.11.3 Recent Developments

12.1.12 Akkim Construction Chemicals

12.1.12.1 Business Overview

12.1.12.2 Products Offered

12.1.12.3 Recent Developments

12.1.13 Tkk D.O.O.

12.1.13.1 Business Overview

12.1.13.2 Products Offered

12.1.13.3 Recent Developments

12.1.14 Krimelte Ou

12.1.14.1 Business Overview

12.1.14.2 Products Offered

12.1.14.3 Recent Developments

12.1.15 Dupont

12.1.15.1 Business Overview

12.1.15.2 Products Offered

12.1.15.3 Recent Developments

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Gorcci International Ltd.

12.2.2 Kater Adhesive Industrial Co.

12.2.3 Fomo Products, Inc.

12.2.4 Polyurethane Ltd.

12.2.5 Larsen Building Products

12.2.6 Castelein Sealants



13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

13.4 Related Reports

13.5 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7l90m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

