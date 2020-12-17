Worldwide Industry for Pin Insertion Machines to 2025 - Players Include Autosplice, Eberhard and Harmontronics
Dec 17, 2020, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pin Insertion Machine Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Method (Manual, Semi-automatic, and Fully Automatic), Technology (Press-Fit, Through-hole, and Surface-mount), Insertion Platform, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pin insertion machine market is estimated to grow from USD 222.8 million in 2019 to USD 255.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2020 and 2025.
The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, surging demand for data centers complemented by the outbreak of COVID-19, rising demand for flexible, cost-effective, and precise techniques for inserting connectors on PCBs, the emerging trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, and recent innovations in sophisticated automotive electronics.
COVID-19 sent both demand- and supply-side shocks across the global economy. Leading pin insertion machine provider TE Connectivity (Switzerland) has incurred significant losses owing to the pandemic. The company reported a decline of approximately 15% in its half-year revenue as compared to the previous year. The automotive industry is severely impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. After initial supply and manufacturing disruptions, the industry is now experiencing a demand shock with an uncertain recovery timeline. Also, consumers have reduced their spending on expensive products, such as premium smartphones, wearables, and smart home systems. This has resulted in a decline in the demand for pin insertion machines, further weakening the financial position of most of the key manufacturers.
Automotive: The fastest-growing application segment of the pin insertion machine market.
With ongoing trends such as touch-free human-machine interfaces revolutionizing the automotive sector, there is a growing significance of connected cars. The introduction of technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), adaptive cruise control, and intelligent parking assistance systems demand printed electronic boards that have zero defects in their circuits. The miniaturization of electronic components and circuitry and the functional requirement for electronics to work reliably in harsh environmental conditions are generating significant demand for pin insertion machines in the automobile application.
PCB: The largest growing segment of the pin insertion machine market, by insertion platform.
Based on the 2018 Cisco Global Cloud Index, the number of hyperscale data centers is expected to grow from 338 in 2016 to 628 by 2021. This increase in the number of data centers raises the need for electronic products such as LED monitors, touchscreen panels, and motherboard, which itself is a PCB (printed circuit board). These devices need high-accuracy PCB systems with reliable electrical connections. The pin insertion machine is widely used for press-fit technology in the PCB assembly line for high-speed, precise insertion of pins and to reduce the processing time. Moreover, with trends such as digitization and electronic mobility shaping the technological landscape, the demand for portable gadgets is increasing. These small-sized gadgets mandate the requirement for increased component density on PCBs, which contributes to the demand for pin insertion machines to facilitate efficient component assembly.
APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing geographical market between 2020 and 2025.
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The high growth rate of APAC is attributed to the growing adoption of connected devices and the increasing investments in semiconductor manufacturing during the forecast period. In the next decade, the South Korean government will invest nearly USD 1.3 billion in the next-generation Intelligent Semiconductor Technology Development Project for developing innovative technologies and creating manufacturing hubs for the development of next-generation chips, thereby creating new revenue pockets for pin insertion machine manufacturers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Market
4.2 Market Size, by Application
4.3 Market, by Technology
4.4 Market for Press-Fit Technology, by Type
4.5 Market, by Method and Application
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Emerging Trend of Miniaturization of Electronic Devices
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Flexible, Cost-Effective, and Precise Techniques for Inserting Connectors on Pcbs
5.2.1.3 Growing Deployment of Pin Installation Machines in Surgical Instrument Assembly
5.2.1.4 Surging Demand for Data Centers Complemented by COVID-19
5.2.1.5 Increasing Adoption of Iot-Enabled Connected Devices Amid COVID-19
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Requirement for Huge Capital to Deploy Semi-Automatic and Automatic Machinery for Pin Insertion
5.2.2.2 Occurrence of Nesting Error During Feed - Major Issue with Automated Pin Installation
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Recent Innovations in Sophisticated Automotive Electronics
5.2.3.2 Huge Prospects for Market in Aerospace & Defense
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Pin Pressing while Inserting Pins in Circuit Boards
5.2.4.2 Investment in Machinery Deeply Impacted by COVID-19
5.3 Price Trend Analysis
5.4 Regulatory Update
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Market Ecosystem
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Press-Fit Technology
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.9.1 Odd Form Factor Component Handling for Pcb Assembly
5.9.2 G2 Technologies Automates Connector Pin Inspection in Aerospace Applications
6 Pin Insertion Machine Market, by Method
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Manual Method
6.2.1 Manual Pin Insertion Machines Preferred for Low-Volume Applications Which Require Skilled and Dedicated Employees
6.3 Semi-Automatic Method
6.3.1 Semi-Automatic Pin Insertion Machines to Account for Largest Market Share
6.4 Fully Automatic Method
6.4.1 Reduced Manufacturing Costs, Improvisation of Manufacturing Process, and Minimal Rework Few Advantages of Fully Automatic Pin Insertion Machines
7 Pin Insertion Machine Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Press-Fit Technology
7.2.1 Single Pin Insertion
7.2.2 Multi-Pin Insertion
7.2.3 Advantages of Press-Fit Technology
7.3 Surface-Mount Technology (Smt)
7.3.1 Advantages of Smt
7.4 Through-Hole Technology (Tht)
8 Pin Insertion Machine Market, by Insertion Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pcb
8.3 Coil Frame
8.4 Lead Frame
8.5 Transformer
8.6 Plastic Connector
8.7 Metal Component
9 Pin Insertion Machine Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Telecommunications
9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Wireless Telecommunication Infrastructure Driving Demand for High Precision Pin Insertion Machines
9.3 Consumer Electronics
9.3.1 Miniaturization Trend of Electronic Devices Demands Convenient Component Insertion in Pcb
9.4 Aerospace & Defense
9.4.1 Huge Prospects for Pin Insertion Machine Market in Aerospace & Defense Sector
9.5 Automotive
9.5.1 Use of Solderless Press-Fit Terminals in Several Electronic Components of Automobiles Attributing to Market Growth
9.6 Medical
9.6.1 Increasing Complexity of Pcbs and Advancements in Medical Electronics Driving Demand for Pin Insertion Machines
9.7 Industrial
9.7.1 Growth Driven by Ever-Increasing Demand for Memory Devices
9.8 Energy & Power
9.8.1 Demand for Compact Circuits in Power Applications to Drive Market
9.9 Others
9.9.1 Demand for Pin Insertion Machines to Increase in Packaging, Transportation, and Biomedical Sectors in Coming Years
9.10 Most Negatively Impacted Application Segment by COVID-19
9.10.1 Automotive
9.11 Least Impacted Application Segment by COVID-19
9.11.1 Medical
10 Pin Insertion Machine Market, by Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 APAC
10.5 Rest of the World (Row)
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Landscape Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 2019
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Product Launches
11.3.2 Expansions
11.4 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019
11.4.1 Star
11.4.2 Pervasive
11.4.3 Participant
11.4.4 Emerging Leader
11.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix, 2019
11.5.1 Progressive Companies
11.5.2 Responsive Companies
11.5.3 Dynamic Companies
11.5.4 Starting Blocks
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 TE Connectivity
12.2.2 Autosplice
12.2.3 Eberhard
12.2.4 Harmontronics
12.2.5 Umg Technologies
12.2.6 Spirol
12.2.7 Cms Electronics
12.2.8 Finecs
12.2.9 Fohrenbach Application Tooling
12.2.10 Assembly & Automation Technology
12.2.11 Visumatic
12.2.12 Zierick
12.2.13 Lazpiur
12.3 Other Important Players
12.3.1 Sm Contact
12.3.2 Universal Instruments
12.3.3 Eun Seong F.A.
12.3.4 Shenzhen Zhizhan
12.3.5 Syneo
12.3.6 Teeming Machinery
12.3.7 Yichuan
12.3.8 Southern Machinery
12.3.9 Advanced Mechatronics Solutions
12.3.10 Nian Chin Machinery
12.3.11 Winco Electric
12.3.12 Lmet Teap
13 Appendix
13.1 Insights of Industry Experts
13.2 Discussion Guide
13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
13.4 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itj6ue
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets