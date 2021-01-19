Worldwide Industry for Population Health Management to 2026 - by Mode of Delivery, Component, Application, End-user, Solution and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Population Health Management Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Population Health Management Market is expected to reach $49.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2026. Population health management is the technique of combining data from different patients across multiple health information technology resources. In this technique, the collected data is analyzed and converted into a single patient record. This helps the healthcare providers to improve clinical as well as financial outcomes for patients.



Factors such as digitalization of healthcare systems, increasing focus on personalized medicine, and rising geriatric population are driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled analysts is restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the mode of delivery, the on-premise segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its advantages like the ability to customize the solutions and reduce the risk of data breaches.



The key vendors mentioned are IBM Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Health Catalyst Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth Inc, RedBrick Health Corporation, Enli Health Intelligence Corporation, AssureCare LLC, McKesson Corporation, Nextgen Healthcare Inc, Conifer Health Solutions LLC, Welltok Inc, Medecision Inc, SPH Analytics, Healthagen LLC, eClinicalWorks LLC, and Optum Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Population Health Management Market, by Mode of Delivery

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Web-Based

5.3 Cloud-Based

5.4 On-Premise

5.5 App-Based



6 Global Population Health Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.4 Hardware



7 Global Population Health Management Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Patient Outreach

7.3 Patient Registries

7.4 Remote Patient Monitoring

7.5 Patient Portals

7.6 Electronic Health Records

7.7 Effectively Coordinate Care

7.8 Access Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record

7.9 Automating Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH)

7.10 Advanced Population Analytics



8 Global Population Health Management Market, by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Healthcare Payers

8.3 Healthcare Providers

8.4 Government Bodies

8.5 Employer Groups



9 Global Population Health Management Market, by Solution

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Care Coordination

9.3 Data Integration & Management

9.4 Patient Engagement

9.5 Analytics



10 Global Population Health Management Market, by Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Strategic Benchmarking



12 Vendors Landscape

12.1 IBM Corporation

12.2 Cerner Corporation

12.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

12.4 Health Catalyst Inc

12.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.6 Athenahealth Inc

12.7 RedBrick Health Corporation

12.8 Enli Health Intelligence Corporation

12.9 AssureCare LLC

12.10 McKesson Corporation

12.11 Nextgen Healthcare Inc

12.12 Conifer Health Solutions LLC

12.13 Welltok Inc

12.14 Medecision Inc

12.15 SPH Analytics

12.16 Healthagen LLC

12.17 eClinicalWorks LLC

12.18 Optum Inc



