Worldwide Industry for Precision Farming Software to 2025 - Players Include AG Leader Technology, Agjunction and Aururas Among Others

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Farming Software Market Research Report by Service Provider, by Delivery Model, by Application, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Precision Farming Software Market is expected to grow from USD 1,831.99 Million in 2020 to USD 5,579.66 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Precision Farming Software to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Service Provider, the Precision Farming Software Market is examined across Assisted Professional Services Providers, Connectivity Services Providers, Maintenance, Software Upgradation, and Support Services Providers, Managed Services Providers, and System Integrators.

Based on Technology, the Precision Farming Software Market is examined across Guidance System Technologies, Remote Sensing And Control Systems, and Variable Rate Technology.

Based on Delivery Model, the Precision Farming Software Market is examined across On-Cloud and On-Premise. The On-Cloud further studied across Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS).

Based on Application, the Precision Farming Software Market is examined across Crop Scouting, Farm Labor Management, Field Mapping, Financial Management, Inventory Management, Irrigation Management, Labor Management, Weather Tracking and Forecasting, and Yield Monitoring.

Based on End User, the Precision Farming Software Market is examined across Agricultural Cooperatives and Farmland & Farms.

Based on Geography, the Precision Farming Software Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas region surveyed across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Precision Farming Software Market including AG Leader Technology, Agjunction, Inc., Aururas S.R.L, Conservis Corporation, Deere & Company, Dickey-John Corporation, Farmers Edge Inc., Granular, Inc., Grownetics, Inc., Iteris, Inc., Key Innovators, Raven Industries Inc., SST Development Group Inc., The Climate Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., and Trimble Inc.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Precision Farming Software Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Precision Farming Software Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Precision Farming Software Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Precision Farming Software Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Precision Farming Software Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Precision Farming Software Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Precision Farming Software Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Define: Research Objective

2.1.2. Determine: Research Design

2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.1.4. Collect: Data Source

2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.1.7. Publish: Research Report

2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update

2.2. Research Execution

2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process

2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan

2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research

2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis

2.2.5. Publication: Research Report

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Service Provider Outlook

3.4. Technology Outlook

3.5. Delivery Model Outlook

3.6. Application Outlook

3.7. End User Outlook

3.8. Geography Outlook

3.9. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing need for real-time data management through cloud computing

5.1.1.2. Government's support to adopt modern agricultural techniques

5.1.1.3. Strengthening of intellectual property rights over agricultural innovations

5.1.1.4. Integration of mobile technology with farming techniques

5.1.1.5. Increasing use of agricultural software for maintaining farm efficiency

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High initial capital investment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Integration of Smartphone With Agriculture Hardware and Software Applications

5.1.3.2. Rise in use of UAV/drones in farming insight

5.1.3.3. Increasing growth opportunities in the developing countries

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Management of data for productive decision making

5.1.4.2. Lack of standardization in the precision farming industry dearth of technical acumen

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Service Provider

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Assisted Professional Services Providers

6.3. Connectivity Services Providers

6.4. Maintenance, Software Upgradation, and Support Services Providers

6.5. Managed Services Providers

6.6. System Integrators



7. Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Guidance System Technologies

7.3. Remote Sensing And Control Systems

7.4. Variable Rate Technology



8. Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Delivery Model

8.1. Introduction

8.2. On-Cloud

8.2.1. Platform as a Service (PaaS)

8.2.2. Software as a Service (SaaS)

8.3. On-Premise



9. Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Crop Scouting

9.3. Farm Labor Management

9.4. Field Mapping

9.5. Financial Management

9.6. Inventory Management

9.7. Irrigation Management

9.8. Labor Management

9.9. Weather Tracking and Forecasting

9.10. Yield Monitoring



10. Global Precision Farming Software Market, By End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Agricultural Cooperatives

10.3. Farmland & Farms



11. Americas Precision Farming Software Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Precision Farming Software Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. South Korea

12.10. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Precision Farming Software Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis

14.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

14.5. Competitive Scenario

14.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.5.4. Investment & Funding

14.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. AG Leader Technology

15.2. Agjunction, Inc.

15.3. Aururas S.R.L

15.4. Conservis Corporation

15.5. Deere & Company

15.6. Dickey-John Corporation

15.7. Farmers Edge Inc.

15.8. Granular, Inc.

15.9. Grownetics, Inc.

15.10. Iteris, Inc.

15.11. Key Innovators

15.12. Raven Industries Inc.

15.13. SST Development Group Inc.

15.14. The Climate Corporation

15.15. Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

15.16. Trimble Inc



16. Appendix



