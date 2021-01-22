Worldwide Industry for Remote Sensing Software to 2027 - Emergence of Technologies Such as Cloud Computing Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Sensing Software Market by Component, Application and End User, and Commercial, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Remote sensing is the process of detection as well as monitoring of the characteristics of an area from a distance by measuring its emitted and reflected radiation (typically from aircraft or satellite). A remote sensing software is a software solution or platform which processes the remote sensing data. These software are similar to graphics software which enables generation of geographic information from airborne, ground based, and satellite sensor data. The data provided by remote sensing software is used in different fields, including coastal applications, hazard assessment, ocean applications, and natural resource management. It can also be used to survey large & inaccessible areas with an easy collection of data over a variety of resolutions and scales. These software can also make it easier to locate natural disasters such as forest fire or floods that has spread over a large region to enable rescue mission plan faster.



Increase in advancements in the remote sensing technologies, The rise in need of remote sensing data in various defense & business applications, and growing adoption of geographic information system (GIS) applications for environmental risk management are the major factors that drives the growth of the remote sensing software market. Also, increasing investments in satellite communication and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) payloads across the various countries further drives market growth.



Furthermore, COVID-19 pandemic is disrupted the lives of people and leading to the use of satellite monitoring to curb the spread of the disease. This has led to rapid surge in adoption of remote sensing software to understand the spread pattern and intensity of the outbreaks to implement surveillance, preventive, and control measures. However, higher initial investment along with the lack of comprehensive government regulations or policies regarding remote sensing data may hinder the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, emergence of technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and internet of things (IoT) are providing numerous opportunities for the growth of the market due to their popularity.



The remote sensing software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, software type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into software and services. On the basis of deployment model, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. By type, it is bifurcated into web-based and mobile. On the basis of application, it is categorized into ground, airborne, and satellite. Depending on end user, it is divided into defense (defense organizations and homeland security agencies), and commercial (energy & power, agriculture, healthcare, scientific research, weather forecasting, and other). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The company profiles of remote sensing software market players included in this report are BAE Systems, Clark Labs, Earth Observing System, ESRI, Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc., Hexagon, MERRICK & COMPANY, PCI Geomatics, Textron Systems, and Trimble Inc.



