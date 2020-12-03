Worldwide Industry for Residential Substance Abuse and Mental Health Facilities to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Substance Abuse and Mental Health Facilities Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report from the publisher covers this critical market and the impact on it from the COVID-19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for residential substance and mental health facilities as the impact of COVID-19 has caused stress, anxiety, and depression in many patients.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market section of the report gives context. It compares the residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market with other segments of the residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, residential substance abuse and mental health facilities indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market, accounting for 63% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 19% of the global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market. Africa was the smallest region in the global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market.



Online tools and telehealth consultations are offering access to mental health experts to individuals dealing with mental illness. It is also an ideal tool for individuals who prefer anonymity. A recent study published by the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment found that live Internet-based chemical dependency treatment performed well compared to traditional face-to-face counseling. California-based CRC Health Group is one of the leading providers of online treatment in this field.



The residential substance abuse and mental health facility services market consists of sales of residential substance abuse and mental health facility services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide residential substance abuse and mental health facility services. This industry includes establishments that provide residential mental health & intellectual disability facility services and substance abuse centers that offer treatment to drug addicted patients, counseling and other support services to mentally challenged patients.



The global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market is expected to grow from $77.3 billion in 2019 to $86.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth can be attributed to the continued services being provided by the residential substance abuse and mental health facility services during the COVID-19 outbreak. The impact of COVID-19 has caused stress, anxiety, and depression in many patients.



The mental health condition of patients with preexisting mental health issues has also worsened due to COVID impact. Therefore, people with substance abuse and mental health are advised to continue their treatment during Covid-19, and the service providers are permitted to continue providing their services following the recommendations and guidelines issued by health authorities. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $101.8 billion in 2023.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Trends And Strategies



8. Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market, Segmentation By End User Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market, Segmentation By Type of Expenditure, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Segments

11.1. Global Residential Mental Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Residential Intellectual And Developmental Disability Facilities; Residential Mental Health Facilities

11.2. Global Substance Abuse Centers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Illicit Drugs Addiction Treatment; Alcohol Addiction Treatment; Tobacco Addiction Treatment



12. Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Metrics

12.1. Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market



14. Western Europe Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market



15. Eastern Europe Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market



16. North America Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market



17. South America Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market



18. Middle East Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market



19. Africa Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market



20. Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. National Health Service

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products And Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Universal Health Services

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products And Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products And Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Kindred Healthcare Inc.

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products And Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Genesis Healthcare

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products And Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market



22. Market Background: Healthcare Services Market

22.1. Healthcare Services Market Characteristics

22.2. Healthcare Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Healthcare Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Healthcare Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Healthcare Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market In 2023- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market In 2023- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



National Health Service

Universal Health Services

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc

Kindred Healthcare Inc.

Genesis Healthcare

