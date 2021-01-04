Worldwide Industry for Respiratory Inhaler Devices to 2025 - Widespread Rise in Chronic Respiratory Diseases Presents Opportunities
The "Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market (2020-2025) by Product, Technology, End-User, Disease Indication and Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report
Respiratory inhaler devices are medical devices that assist a patient with respiratory issues like asthma, COPD, and other respiratory disorder. Factors such as increasing air pollution, industrialization, high smoking habits amongst the general population, have led to several respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) across the world. Respiratory disorders have always been a huge challenge for drug manufacturers and medical practitioners. Millions of people suffer from lung cancer in the U.S. As per the WHO data, more than 350 million people in the world are affected by asthma and more than 270 million people are affected by COPD by 2020. Consistent efforts have been made to control and prevent these disorders that affect the majority of the patients.
In 2020, global revenue generated by respiratory inhaler devices stood at USD 33 billion and is expected to reach USD 40 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.
The growth of the market is attributed to higher demand in the near future due to the increasing number of patients with respiratory diseases. The immune systems of children and older adults are comparatively more prone to chronic respiratory diseases. Developing countries can expect more rise in respiratory diseases due to poverty further worsening the risk factors such as indoor air pollution and tobacco consumption. They add up to the increasing environmental pollution leading to a rise in the number of respiratory diseases.
The market growth is hindered due to technical issues in the inhaler design, lack of effective drugs for a few typical respiratory disorders, high cost associated with the product, side effects, and complications.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Widespread Rise in Chronic Respiratory Disease
- Higher Usage of Combination Therapy
- Increasing Requirement for Rescue Medication
- Advancement in Technology
Restraints
- Lack of Single, Effective Device for Every Respiratory Disorder
- Side Effects and Complications During Inhalation
- High Price
- Non-Standardized Dosage
Opportunities
- Advanced Products
- Increasing Requirement in Developing Countries
Segments Covered
Dry powder inhalers are expected to hold above 50% of revenue share in the respiratory inhaler devices market, owing to its constant technological evolvement, better performance, and are thus most preferred for drug delivery in asthma and COPD treatment.
Digitally operated inhalers dominate the market in terms of technology as the advancements in digital technologies have made them a preferred choice over the manually operated inhaler.
Hospitals & Clinics hold a larger share in the user type segment owing to the increasing awareness regarding the facilities provided in the hospitals in developing nations as well as tremendous growth in the number of hospitals so far. Also, hospitals are the first contact point when encountered with serious health issues related to respiratory disease.
Asthma holds a significant share of market value followed by COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) in the respiratory inhaler devices market. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of respiratory inhaler devices for asthma and COPD treatment.
North America is expected to dominate the global respiratory inhaler devices market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Countries in the Asia Pacific such as India and China, are expected to remain targeted geographies and provide numerous opportunities for regional and key players operating in the respiratory inhaler devices market.
The Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market is segmented based on Product, Technology, End-user, and Disease indication.
