Worldwide Industry for Surgical Instruments to 2025 - by Type, Product, Application, End-use Industry and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Instruments Market (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the findings of a study by the University of California, Irwin Medical Center, hip and knee replacement surgeries are on the rise owing to incrementing percentage of geriatrics and the mounting obesity rates in the US. Furthermore, the institute estimates that by 2030, the total number of knee replacements performed in the US will escalate by a whopping 600% as compared to that in 2005.



Subsequently, there will be an upsurge in demand for the instruments needed for those surgeries, which will significantly stroke the prospects in the global surgical instruments market, which had a value of $10.2 billion to $11.5 in 2019. Furthermore, opportunities in the surgical instruments market will be mounting at healthy CAGR of 6% to 6.5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



Apparently, the developed economy, growing awareness among the citizens, broad spectrum of patients, and the availability of multifunctional products owing to the world-class healthcare facilities in the North American countries are booming the surgical instruments market in the region. Conspicuously, the deep-pocket investors in the region find the healthcare sector as a compelling investment, which includes the investment in surgical instruments. This largely supports the surgical instruments market in North America, and according to the findings by the market analyst, the region held the maximum share of 39% to 43% in 2019.



Surgical instruments are devices like scalpel and hemostat that perform functions pertaining to surgery by a surgical technologist that includes modifying a biological tissue. There are many types of surgical instruments ranging from clamps and occluders for blood vessels, retractors for skin and ribs, and stereotactic devices. The major surgical instruments marketplace are private and government hospitals where they are used to perform diverse kind of surgeries.



Their application is segmented on the basis of the type of surgical instruments that include surgical sutures and staplers, handheld surgical devices, and electrosurgical devices. The key market application segment is in the surgical suture and staplers, which will grow with a CAGR of 35% to 37% through to 2025.



The palpable rise in diseases such as obesity, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions coupled with the technological advancements and innovations in the healthcare sector to provide faster recoveries to the patients will catapult the demand for surgical sutures and staplers in the surgical instruments market, highlights the market analyst in the report.



Surgical Instruments Market Research Scope:



The base year of the study is 2020, with forecast done up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the surgical instruments market.



The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the types of surgical instruments market, and their specific applications in cardiothoracic and others.



Key Questions Addressed in the Surgical Instruments Market Report

Is the market demand for surgical instruments growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

Which type of home security system presents the major growth opportunities?

Is there a possibility for change in the market structure over time?

Are additional developments needed for the existing product or services offerings or do the existing products meet the customer demands?

Do the key vendors look for partnerships to expand their businesses with respect to geography or product?

What are the short-term, long-term, and medium-term growth drivers for the market?

What are the short-term, medium-term, and long-term challenges for the market?

What are the short-term, medium-term, and long-term opportunities for the market

Who are the top players/companies of the market?

What are the recent innovations in the market?

How many patents have been filed by the leading players?

What are the types of patents filed by the leading players?

What is our Vision 2030 for surgical instruments market?

A Few Focus Points Of This Research Are Given Below:

Give a deep-dive analysis of the key operational strategies with focus on the corporate structure, R&D strategies, localization strategies, production capabilities, and sales performance of various companies

Provide an overview of the product portfolio, including product planning, development, and positioning

Discuss the role of technology companies in partnerships

Explore the regional sales activities

Analyze the market size and giving the forecast for current and future global surgical instruments market during the forecast 2020-2025

Analyze the competitive factors, competitors' market shares, product capabilities, and supply chain structures

Key Topics Covered:



1. Surgical Instruments Market - Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Surgical Instruments Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Surgical Instruments Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Surgical Instruments Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Surgical Instruments Market -Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Surgical Instruments Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Open Surgery

6.3.2. Minimally Invasive Surgery



7. Surgical Instruments Market - By Product (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Handheld Instruments

7.2. Guiding Devices

7.3. Inflation Systems

7.4. Others



8. Surgical Instruments Market - By Application (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Cardiothoracic Surgery

8.2. Gastrointestinal Surgery

8.3. Orthopedic Surgery

8.4. Gynecological Surgery

8.5. Cosmetic/Bariatric Surgery

8.6. Vascular Surgery

8.7. Urological Surgery

8.8. Others



9. Surgical Instruments - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

9.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type

9.3.1. Private Hospitals

9.3.2. Government Hospitals



10. Surgical Instruments - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.1. Surgical Instruments Market - North America Segment Research

10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

10.3. Surgical Instruments - South America Segment Research

10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.5. Surgical Instruments - Europe Segment Research

10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.7. Surgical Instruments - APAC Segment Research

10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



11. Surgical Instruments Market - Entropy

11.1. New product launches

11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



12. Surgical Instruments Market Company Analysis

12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

12.2. Medtronic PLC

12.3. Ethicon, Inc. (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

12.4. Aesculap, Inc. (Subsidiary of B. Braun Melsungen Ag)

12.5. Stryker Corporation

12.6. Smith & Nephew PLC

12.7. Abbott Laboratories

12.8. Applied Medical Resources Corporation

12.9. Conmed Corporation

12.10. Microline Surgicals, Inc. (Subsidiary of Hoya Corporation)

12.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

12.12. Company 12

12.13. Company 13

12.14. Company 14 and More



13. Surgical Instruments Market -Appendix

13.1. Abbreviations

13.2. Sources



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvfmxj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

