Worldwide Industry for Surveillance Cameras to 2024 - Key Players Include Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Among Others

The global surveillance camera market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024, tremendously.

The surveillance camera market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, growing number of ATMs, increase in crime rate and threats, rise in infrastructure developments, growing adoption of IP cameras, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost involved, security concerns in surveillance cameras, etc.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global surveillance camera market by value, by volume, by system type, by technology, by region, etc. The report provides a detailed regional analysis of the surveillance camera market, including the following regions: Asia-Pacific (China and Rest of Asia-Pacific), North America, Europe, and RoW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the surveillance camera market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global surveillance camera market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global surveillance camera market is highly fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The providers of surveillance cameras offer different types of cameras to cater to the needs of various end-users. The key players of the surveillance camera market are Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Security Systems), and Axis Communications AB are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

The different types of surveillance cameras are used for different situations. The surveillance cameras can be broadly categorized into five types: Bullet, Dome, PTZ, Box, and Turret Camera.

The major uses of surveillance camera include remote video monitoring, facility protection, monitor operations, loss prevention, employee safety, parking lots, public safety, traffic monitoring, and event video surveillance. The surveillance cameras can be divided into two system types: Analog Cameras and Digital Cameras. Digital cameras can also be termed as IP cameras.

Surveillance cameras have a long history with continuously developing new technologies. The surveillance camera market can be segmented on the basis of product type, system type, technology, camera resolution, use, and application.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Surveillance Camera: An Overview

2.1.1 Types of Surveillance Cameras

2.1.2 Applications of Surveillance Cameras

2.1.3 Analog Cameras v/s Digital Cameras

2.1.4 Pros & Cons of Analog and Digital Cameras

2.2 Surveillance Camera Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Surveillance Camera Segmentation by Product Type

2.2.2 Surveillance Camera Segmentation

2.2.3 Surveillance Camera Segmentation by Application

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Surveillance Camera Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Surveillance Camera Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Surveillance Camera Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Surveillance Camera Market by System Type (IP and Analog)

3.1.4 Global Surveillance Camera Market by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and RoW)

3.1.5 Global Surveillance Camera Market Volume by System Type (IP Commercial, IP Consumer, Others IP and Analog)

3.1.6 Global Surveillance Camera Market Volume by Technology (Image Signal Processor, Vision Processor and Vision Processor + AI)

3.2 Global Surveillance Camera Market: System Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Analog Surveillance Camera Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Analog Surveillance Camera Market by Volume

3.2.3 Global IP Surveillance Camera Market by Value

3.2.4 Global IP Commercial Surveillance Camera Market by Volume

3.2.5 Global IP Consumer Surveillance Camera Market by Volume

3.2.6 Global Others IP Surveillance Camera Market by Volume

3.3 Global Surveillance Camera Market: Technology Analysis

3.3.1 Global Image Signal Processor Surveillance Camera Market by Volume

3.3.2 Global Vision Processor Surveillance Camera Market by Volume

3.3.3 Global Vision Processor + AI Surveillance Camera Market by Volume

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia-Pacific Surveillance Camera Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia-Pacific Surveillance Camera Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia-Pacific Surveillance Camera Market by Region (China and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.1.3 China Surveillance Camera Market by Value

4.1.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific Surveillance Camera Market by Value

4.2 North America Surveillance Camera Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 North America Surveillance Camera Market by Value

4.3 Europe Surveillance Camera Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Surveillance Camera Market by Value

4.4 RoW Surveillance Camera Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 RoW Surveillance Camera Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Surveillance Camera Industry

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Growing Number of ATMs

6.1.3 Increase in Crime Rate and Threats

6.1.4 Rise in Infrastructure Developments

6.1.5 Growing Adoption of IP Cameras

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost Involved

6.2.2 Security Concerns in Surveillance Cameras

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rising Investments in Smart Cities

6.3.2 Technological Innovations in Surveillance Cameras

6.3.3 Emergence of Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)

6.3.4 Increasing Adoption of Spy and Hidden Cameras

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Surveillance Camera Players by Market Share

7.2 Global Surveillance Camera Market Players by Sales from Front-End Video Surveillance System

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Business Strategy

8.2 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Security Systems)

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Axis Communications AB

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

