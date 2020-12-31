Worldwide Industry for Uveitis Treatment to 2025 - by Treatment Type, Disease Type, Cause, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Uveitis Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global uveitis treatment market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Uveitis treatment refers to various therapeutic procedures for treating inflammation in the uvea and surrounding tissues. The disease is characterized by blurred vision, dark or floating spots in the vision, redness of eye and sensitivity to light. Some of the commonly used uveitis treatment methods include topical, systemic and local corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, monoclonal antibodies, cycloplegic agents, antibiotics, analgesics and antivirals and antifungal medicines. These therapeutics are directed toward reducing inflammation, alleviating pain, preventing further tissue damage and restoring vision loss and can be used to treat conditions, including anterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, posterior uveitis and panuveitis.



The increasing prevalence of optical infections and chronic eye disorders across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Uveitis is highly prevalent among individuals suffering from diabetes, eye injuries, cataract, glaucoma, cystoid macular edema, band keratopathy and autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is also driving the market growth. In line with this, the increasing awareness regarding the available treatment alternatives for managing uveitis has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for corticosteroid treatments among patients and healthcare providers.



Additionally, various technological advancements in the treatment alternatives, such as the development of non-steroidal injectables and anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) drugs, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These biological therapeutic agents are effective in the treatment of chronic uveitis and are administered as subcutaneous injections. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable initiatives by the governments to promote public health, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global uveitis treatment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health), Enzo Biochem Inc., Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



