Worldwide Industry for Wealth Management to 2030 - Benchmark Performance Against Key Competitors

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wealth Management Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global wealth management market.



This report describes and evaluates the global wealth management market. It covers two five-year periods, one three-year period, and one six-year period including, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, 2019 through 2023, the forecast period, 2023-2025 forecast period, and 2025-2030 the forecast period. The global wealth management market reached a value of nearly $486.78 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% since 2015.



The market is expected to decline from $486.78 billion in 2019 to $446.73 billion in 2020 at a rate of -8.2%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 ad reach $584.99 billion in 2023.

Reasons to Purchase

Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the wealth management market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global wealth management market report to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.

Going forward, increasing retiree population, increasing wealth of high net worth individuals, and rising demand for alternative investments will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the wealth management market in the future include COVID-19, Fintech firms, a wide range of services offered by asset managers, and passive investments.

North America was the largest region in the global wealth management market, accounting for 53.7% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the wealth management market will be Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.3% and 5.2% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.1% and 4.4% respectively.

The global wealth management market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 11.9% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Wells Fargo & Company, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, Morgan Stanley, and UBS Group AG.

The top opportunities in the wealth management market segmented by type will arise in the fixed income segment, which will gain $56.7 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the wealth management market segmented by type of advisor will arise in the human advisory segment, which will gain $87.62 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the wealth management market segmented by enterprise size will arise in the large enterprises segment, which will gain $56.07 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the wealth management market segmented by type of wealth manager will arise in the full-service wealth managers segment, which will gain $33.36 billion of global annual sales by 2023.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Wealth Management Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation By Type Of Asset Class

6.1.3. Segmentation By Advisory Mode

6.1.4. Segmentation By Type Of Wealth Manager

6.1.5. Segmentation By Enterprise Size

6.1.6. Segmentation By Type Of Client

6.1.7. Segmentation By Service Element

7. Wealth Management Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Segmentation By Type Of Asset Class

7.1.1. Equity

7.1.2. Fixed Income

7.1.3. Alternative Assets And Others

7.2. Market Segmentation By Advisory Mode

7.2.1. Human Advisory

7.2.2. Robo Advisory

7.2.3. Hybrid Advisory

7.3. Market Segmentation By Type Of Wealth Manager

7.3.1. Private Banks

7.3.2. Investment Managers

7.3.3. Full Service Wealth Managers

7.3.4. Stockbrokers

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Market Segmentation By Enterprise Size

7.4.1. Large Enterprises

7.4.2. Medium And Small Enterprises

7.5. Segmentation By Type Of Client

7.5.1. Pension Funds

7.5.2. Insurance Companies

7.5.3. Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF)

7.5.4. High-Net-Worth Individual (HNWI)

7.5.5. Mass Affluent

7.6. Market Segmentation By Service Element

7.6.1. Asset Management

7.6.2. Portfolio Management And Investment Advisory

7.6.3. Funds, Trusts And Other Financial Vehicles

8. Wealth Management Market, Supply Chain Analysis

8.1. Resources

8.1.1. Real Estate, Building And Infrastructure Developers

8.1.2. Office Equipment And Utilities Suppliers

8.1.3. Hardware And Software Suppliers

8.1.4. Human Resources

8.2. Wealth Management Service Providers

8.3. Other Service Providers

8.4. End-Users

9. Wealth Management Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples

10. Wealth Management Market Customer Information

10.1. Switching Behavior Among Wealth Management Clients

10.2. Investing Attitudes Among Women

10.3. Use Of Digital Technology By Wealth Management Companies In Hong Kong

10.4. Role Of Research In Wealth Management

11. Wealth Management Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. Artificial Intelligence In Wealth Management

11.2. Cybersecurity

11.3. Focus On Hybrid Wealth Management Services

11.4. Growing Popularity Of Automated Advice

11.5. Wealth Management Companies Investing In Big Data Analytics

11.6. Impact Of Changing Demographics On Wealth Management

11.7. Ethical Investing

11.8. Personalized Services

12. Impact Of COVID-19 On Wealth Management Market

12.1.1. Impact On Wealth Management Companies And Investors

12.1.2. Survey On COVID-19 Concerns Affecting The Wealth And Asset Management Industry

13. Global Wealth Management Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023

14. Wealth Management Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Wealth Management Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

14.2. Global Wealth Management Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3. Global Wealth Management Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

15. Global Wealth Management Market Segmentation



16. Global Wealth Management Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

16.1. Wealth Management Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

16.2. Per Capita Average Wealth Management Market Expenditure, Global

17. Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Market



18. Western Europe Wealth Management Market



19. Eastern Europe Wealth Management Market



20. North America Wealth Management Market



21. South America Wealth Management Market



22. Middle East Wealth Management Market



23. Africa Wealth Management Market

24. Global Wealth Management Market Competitive Landscape



25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Wealth Management Market

25.1. Kingswood Group acquired 85% stake in Chalice

25.2. Forza Wealth Management, LLC merged with K-Mack Financial

25.3. IIFL Wealth Management Ltd. acquired L & T Capital Markets

25.4. IPS Capital merged with Prospect Wealth Management

25.5. Cerity Partners merged with EWM Wealth

25.6. Mercer Advisors Inc acquired Republic Wealth Advisors, LLC

25.7. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Acquired Hargreave Hale

25.8. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Acquired Geneva Advisors

25.9. HighTower Acquired WealthTrust

26. Market Background: Investments Market



27. Recommendations



28. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



ABK-Egypt

AFH Wealth Management

Aiva

Akbank

Al Rajhi Capital

Alexander House Financial Services

Angel Broking

Arab African International Bank

Arbah Capital

Arcano Partners

Asset One

AtaInvest

ATON

AUM Capital

Avendus

AVIC Trust

Axis Bank Wealth Management

Bank Central Asia

Bank of America Corporation

Barclays Wealth Management

Bessemer Trust

BMO Global Asset Management

BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNY Mellon Wealth Management

BTG Pactual

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Charles Schwab

China Huarong Asset Management Company Limited

China International Capital Corporation

Citadel

Citigroup Inc.

Commerzbank

Credit Suisse Group AG

CreditEase

Deutsche Bank

Devonshire Wealth Management

Dolfin

Edelweiss Wealth Management

Fidelity

Fosun International Limited

GFM Wealth Advisory

Hamilton Wealth Management

HSBC Holdings plc

IIFL Wealth Management

Indosuez Wealth Management

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

ING-DiBa

Intesa Sanpaolo

Investec Wealth Management

Jadwa Investment

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Kingswood Group

Kotak Wealth Management

KW Wealth Advisors

Lloyds Banking Group

Longview Wealth Management

Macquarie Asset Management

Middle East Financial Investment Company

Minchin Moore

Monet Investimentos

Morgan Stanley

NBK Wealth Management

Nedbank Wealth

NFB Private Wealth Management

Nicola Wealth

Noah Holdings

Noble Wealth Management (Pty) Ltd

NOMW Capital

Northern Trust

Pioneer Wealth Management

Private Clients Holdings

Professional Wealth

PSG Wealth

Quilter

Quilvest Wealth Management

Raymond James Financial

RBC Wealth Management

Rockfin Wealth Management

Samsung Asset Management

Sanlam Private Wealth

Santander

Sberbank

Societe Generale

Sparkassen

St James's Place Wealth Management

Steadyhand Investment management

Stone Wealth Management

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc

Triasima Portfolio Management

UBS Group AG

UniCredit

Vanguard

VISIS Private Wealth

WealthBar

Wells Fargo & Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmyqyr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

