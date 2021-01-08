Worldwide Industry for Yoga to 2027 - Key Players Include Flyogi, Gaia and Alo Moves Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yoga Market by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Yoga and related practices are forms of exercise that engage the body and mind of the person. These provide both physical and mental benefits by improving flexibility, balance & posture, and range of motion. Furthermore, yoga reduce stress through controlled breathing and mental focus. This results in improved sleep cycle, which helps prevent mood swings, depression, and other disorders. Therefore, such factors encourage consumers to join yoga classes, which is a key driving force of the global market.



Celebrities such as Richard Gere, Robert Downy Jr., Julia Roberts, Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron, Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Sting, and Madonna Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, and Bipasha Basu follow yoga and have widely endorsed and promoted yoga and encouraged people to introduce it in their daily regime and lifestyle. In addition, Shilpa Shetty has been one of the biggest contributors to the Indian yoga industry, and has released her own videos and CDs to motivate people to practice yoga around the world, thus influencing both middle-aged people as well as millennial and generation Z to practice yoga.



However, the yoga market faces challenges from increasing number of accidents. The Faculty of Health Science at Sydney University carried out a study in 2017, which followed 354 respondents with musculoskeletal pain with 21% of them saying yoga made their pain worse and more than 10% saying they felt yoga had caused the pain. Furthermore, according to Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine, more than 29,590 yoga-related injuries were reported in hospital emergency departments from 2001 to 2014. The alarming rise of such incidences can be attributed to unqualified teachers offering classes to beginners. Thus, increase in number of yoga accidents is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



The market is analyzed depending on expenditure incurred by yoga practitioners. The report covers the study of the yoga market along with its types and geographic prospects. By type, the market is segregated into online yoga course, offline yoga course, and yoga accreditation training programs. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the key players operating in the yoga market report include Flyogi LLC., Gaia, Inc., Alo Moves, Inc., Omstars LLC., Momo Studio B.V. (Momoyoga), Yoga International, One Yoga London, Yoga Today LLC, Yogaglo, Inc., and Yogiapproved LLO.



Other players analyzed in the study include Endurance Pilates & Yoga, Core Pilates & Yoga Studio, Breathe Pilates & Yoga, Pure International, The flow yoga and Pilates, Azulfit, the Movement Studio, Vista Equity Partners, YogaWorks Inc, and CureFit.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Multiple Benefits Offered by Yoga

3.3.1.2. Outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic Augmented Practicing of Yoga Across World

3.3.1.3. Celebrity Endorsement & Promotion of Yoga

3.3.1.4. Initiation of International Yoga Day and Other Government Initiatives

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Presence of Other Alternatives Such as Multi-Specialty Gym, Fitness Centers, and Therapy Classes

3.3.2.2. Increase in Number of Yoga Accidents

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Promotion of Yoga for Male Participants



Chapter 4: Yoga Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.2. Online Yoga Course

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.2.1. Online Yoga Classes Market Size Before and During Covid-19, 2018-2020

4.2.2.2. Projected Online Yoga Classes Market Size After Covid-19, 2021-2027

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Region

4.3. Offline Yoga Course

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.2.1. Offline Yoga Classes Market Size Before and During Covid-19, 2018-2020

4.3.2.2. Projected Offline Yoga Classes Market Size After Covid-19, 2021-2027

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Region

4.4. Yoga Accreditation Training Programs

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.2.1. Yoga Accreditation Training Programs Market Size Before and During Covid-19, 2018-2020

4.4.2.2. Projected Yoga Accreditation Training Programs Market Size After Covid-19, 2021-2027

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Region



Chapter 5: Yoga Market, by Region

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

5.2.2.1. North America Yoga Market Size Before and During Covid-19, 2018-2020

5.2.2.2. Projected North America Yoga Market Size After Covid-19, 2021-2027

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

5.3.2.1. Europe Yoga Market Size Before and During Covid-19, 2018-2020

5.3.2.2. Projected Europe Yoga Market Size After Covid-19, 2021-2027

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

5.4.2.1. Asia-Pacific Yoga Market Size Before and During Covid-19, 2018-2020

5.4.2.2. Projected Asia-Pacific Yoga Market Size After Covid-19, 2021-2027

5.5. LAMEA

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

5.5.2.1. LAMEA Yoga Market Size Before and During Covid-19, 2018-2020

5.5.2.2. Projected LAMEA Yoga Market Size After Covid-19, 2021-2027



Chapter 6: Competition Landscape

6.1. Top Winning Strategies

6.2. Product Mapping

6.3. Competitive Dashboard

6.4. Competitive Heat Map

6.5. Key Developments

6.5.1. Acquisition

6.5.2. Business Expansion

6.5.3. Partnership

6.5.4. Product Launch



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Alo Moves, Inc.

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Key Executive

7.1.3. Company Snapshot

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.2. Flyogi LLC.

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Key Executive

7.2.3. Company Snapshot

7.2.4. Product Portfolio

7.3. Gaia, Inc.

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Key Executive

7.3.3. Company Snapshot

7.3.4. Product Portfolio

7.3.5. Business Performance

7.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.4. Momo Studio B. V.(Momoyoga)

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Key Executive

7.4.3. Company Snapshot

7.4.4. Product Portfolio

7.5. Omstars LLC

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Key Executive

7.5.3. Company Snapshot

7.5.4. Product Portfolio

7.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.6. One Yoga London

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Key Executive

7.6.3. Company Snapshot

7.6.4. Product Portfolio

7.7. Yoga International

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Key Executive

7.7.3. Company Snapshot

7.7.4. Product Portfolio

7.8. Yogaglo, Inc.

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Key Executive

7.8.3. Company Snapshot

7.8.4. Product Portfolio

7.8.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.9. Yoga Today LLC

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Key Executive

7.9.3. Company Snapshot

7.9.4. Product Portfolio

7.10. Yogiapproved LLC.

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Key Executive

7.10.3. Company Snapshot

7.10.4. Product Portfolio



