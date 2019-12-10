Worldwide Industry Insights for Actuators, 2024 with Profiles of 15 Key Players
DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Actuators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global actuators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.
Rapid industrialization is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements in the automotive industry, such as the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) have significantly enhanced the utilization of actuators. The rising trend of automation across various industries is another major growth-inducing factor.
The implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) has facilitated automation of actuators for enhanced productivity and reduced downtime in the industrial and manufacturing units. They provide high precision and control, along with reduced noise creation and fuel leakages. Moreover, an increasing number of aircraft carriers are being equipped with actuators on each wing to maintain efficient flight at low airspeeds, thereby driving the product demand.
Other factors, including product innovations such as the development of actuators with low carbon emissions and extensive research and development (R&D), are also augmenting the growth of the market.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global actuators market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global actuators industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global actuators industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global actuators industry?
- What is the structure of the global actuators industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global actuators industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Actuators Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Linear Actuators
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Rod Type
6.1.1.2 Screw Type
6.1.1.3 Belt Type
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Rotary Actuators
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Motors
6.2.2.2 Bladder and Vane
6.2.2.3 Piston Type
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Electric
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Pneumatic
7.3 Hydraulic
7.4 Mechanical
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Oil and Gas
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Power Generation
8.3 Chemicals
8.4 Food and Beverages
8.5 Metals and Mining
8.6 Automotive
8.7 Aerospace and Defense
8.8 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Rockwell Automation
14.3.2 Moog Inc
14.3.3 Emersion Electric
14.3.4 ABB
14.3.5 SMC Corporation
14.3.6 IMI PLC
14.3.7 Flowserve
14.3.8 Altra Industrial Motion
14.3.9 Cedrat Technologies
14.3.10 DVG Automation
14.3.11 Festo
14.3.12 MISUMI Group Inc
14.3.13 Harmonic Drive LLC
14.3.14 Kinitics Automation
14.3.15 Venture Mfg. Co
