Worldwide Inertial Measurement Unit Industry to 2026 - Featuring Analog Devices, Honeywell International and Robert Bosch Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inertial Measurement Unit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inertial measurement unit market reached a value of US$ 17.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The inertial measurement unit (IMU) refers to a self-contained system used for measuring the linear and angular motion of an object. Some of the commonly used devices in an IMU include, precision gyroscopes, accelerometers and magnetometers. The gyroscope can measure the rotational speed and rate of an object, a magnetometer is used to measure the magnetic strength of the signal and an accelerometer is used for measuring movement and orientation of the objects. They are widely used in helicopters, civil and military aircraft, armored vehicles, drones, missiles, robots and various consumer electronic products.



The rapid modernization of military equipment and defense systems represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Fiber optic IMUs are widely used with autonomous navigation systems in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that can operate in extreme weather conditions. They are utilized for firefighting, bomb detection and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) activities.

Furthermore, the widespread product adoption for virtual and augmented reality (V/AR) systems and generating artificial environments and measuring alterations in speed, orientation and acceleration is providing a thrust to the market growth. They are also used as an orientation sensor in next-generation smartphones, tablets and gaming devices.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of microelectromechanical (MEMS)-based IMUs that can be integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These innovative nano-IMUs are highly compact and are extensively used in lightweight and miniaturized devices. Other factors, including significant growth in the robotics industry, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Analog Devices Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Safran, STMicroelectronics SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Thales Group, Trimble Inc. and Vectornav Technologies LLC.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global inertial measurement unit market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global inertial measurement unit market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global inertial measurement unit market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Accelerometers

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Gyroscopes

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Magnetometers

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Grade

7.1 Marine Grade

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Navigation Grade

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Tactical Grade

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Space Grade

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Commercial Grade

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Mechanical Gyro

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ring Laser Gyro

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Fiber Optics Gyro

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 MEMS

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

9.1 Consumer Electronics

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Aerospace and Defense

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Analog Devices Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 General Electric Company

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Safran

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 STMicroelectronics SA

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Texas Instruments Incorporated

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Thales Group

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Trimble Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Vectornav Technologies, LLC

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ta4u7q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

