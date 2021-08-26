Worldwide Infrastructure as a Service Industry to 2026 - Featuring Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems and EMC Among Others
DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing service through which infrastructural tools and services are provided to enterprises using the cloud and the internet. It gives access to the servers across geographical locations and eliminates the need for an on-site data center. It enables automated deployment of servers, processing power, networking and storage. IaaS is commonly used for the test and development of web-based applications, website hosting, storage, backup and recovery, big-data analysis and high-performance computing. It also offers various benefits, such as minimal costs of operation, rapid innovation and enhanced stability, reliability and supportability.
The emerging trend of digitization, along with the rising adoption of cloud-computing services, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for cost-effective information technology (IT) infrastructure and faster data accessibility by various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, manufacturing and telecommunications, is also providing a boost to the market growth. The market is further driven by the widespread utilization of disaster recovery-as-a-service (DraaS) by organizations to protect their sensitive data and restore it effectively in case of a natural or man-made disaster. Additionally, the increasing deployment of hybrid cloud that is an integration of both private and public cloud is acting as another growth-inducing factor. This enables the organizations to process data at high-speed, share large amounts of information over the cloud and minimize the overall operational costs. Other factors, including various technological developments in the IT sector, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of wireless technology, are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key player being Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), EMC Corporation, Fujitsu, Google LLC, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Profitbricks, Rackspace Hosting Inc., Red Hat Inc., Redcentric PLC, Vmware, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global infrastructure-as-a-service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global infrastructure-as-a-service market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global infrastructure-as-a-service market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact Of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
6.1 Public Cloud
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Private Cloud
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Hybrid Cloud
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Solution
7.1 Managed Hosting
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Disaster Recovery as a Service
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Storage as a Service
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Colocation
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Network Management
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Content Delivery
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 High Performance Computing as a Service
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Market Trends
7.8.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 SMBs
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 IT and Telecom
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Healthcare
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Retail and E-commerce
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Government and Defense
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Energy and Utilities
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Manufacturing
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 EMC Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Fujitsu
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Google
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Microsoft Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Oracle Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Profitbricks
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Rackspace Hosting, Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Red Hat Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.13 Redcentric PLC
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.14 Vmware
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14.3 Financials
14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
