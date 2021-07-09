Worldwide Infusion Therapy Industry to 2026 - Rapid Technological Innovations Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infusion Therapy Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global infusion therapy market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global infusion therapy market to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on infusion therapy market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on infusion therapy market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global infusion therapy market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global infusion therapy market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Prevalence of diabetes

Prevalence of cancer

Increasing accessibility to treatment

2) Restraints

High costs of devices and treatment

3) Opportunities

Rapid technological innovations

Segment Covered

The global infusion therapy market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user.



The Global Infusion Therapy Market by Product Type

Intravenous Sets

Infusion Pumps

Needless Connectors

IV Cannuals

Others

The Global Infusion Therapy Market by Application

Inotropic Therapy

Antiviral/Antibitoic Therapy

Chemotherapy

Blood Component Stimulating Factor

Hydration Therapy

Enternal/Total Parenteral Nutrition

Pain Management Terapy

Others

The Global Infusion Therapy Market by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Outpatient Facilities

Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc

Baxter International Inc.

Option Care Health, Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

ICU Medical, Inc.

CareCentrix, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the infusion therapy market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the infusion therapy market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global infusion therapy market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Infusion Therapy Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Infusion Therapy Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Infusion Therapy Market



4. Infusion Therapy Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Infusion Therapy Market by Product Type

5.1. Intravenous Sets

5.2. Infusion Pumps

5.3. Needless Connectors

5.4. IV Cannuals

5.5. Others



6. Global Infusion Therapy Market by Application

6.1. Inotropic Therapy

6.2. Antiviral/Antibitoic Therapy

6.3. Chemotherapy

6.4. Blood Component Stimulating Factor

6.5. Hydration Therapy

6.6. Enternal/Total Parenteral Nutrition

6.7. Pain Management Terapy

6.8. Others



7. Global Infusion Therapy Market by End User

7.1. Hospitals

7.2. Clinics

7.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centres

7.4. Outpatient Facilities

7.5. Others



8. Global Infusion Therapy Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Infusion Therapy Market by Product Type

8.1.2. North America Infusion Therapy Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Infusion Therapy Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Infusion Therapy Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Infusion Therapy Market by Product Type

8.2.2. Europe Infusion Therapy Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Infusion Therapy Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe Infusion Therapy Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Infusion Therapy Market by Product Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Infusion Therapy Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Infusion Therapy Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Infusion Therapy Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Infusion Therapy Market by Product Type

8.4.2. RoW Infusion Therapy Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Infusion Therapy Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW Infusion Therapy Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Infusion Therapy Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Johnson & Johnson

9.2.2. Pfizer Inc

9.2.3. Baxter International Inc.

9.2.4. Option Care Health, Inc.

9.2.5. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

9.2.6. Braun Melsungen AG

9.2.7. Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.2.8. ICU Medical, Inc.

9.2.9. CareCentrix, Inc.

9.2.10. Eli Lilly and Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9p097l

