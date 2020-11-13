Worldwide Injection Pen Industry to 2030 - Featuring Novo Nordisk, Owen Mumford and Sanofi Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Injection Pen Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global injection pen market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the overall revenue of the global injection pen market for the period 2018-2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global injection pen market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global injection pen market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of the top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global injection pen market.



The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global injection pen market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global injection pen market. The next section of the global injection pen market report highlights the USPs, which include rising incidences & prevalence of diabetes, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and COVID-19 pandemic impact on global Injection Pen market



The report delves into the competition landscape of the global injection pen market. Key players operating in the global injection pen market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global injection pen market report.



Key Questions Answered in Injection Pen Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by the global injection pen market across all the regions during the forecast period?

What are the key trends in the global injection pen market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global market?

Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which segment will have the highest revenue globally in 2030 and which type, indication, and distribution channel will expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Injection Pen Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2030

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (Us$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Rising Incidences & Prevalence of Diabetes

5.2. Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.3. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Injection Pen Market



6. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Global Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030

6.3.1. Reusable

6.3.2. Disposable

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type



7. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast, by Indication

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Global Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-2030

7.3.1. Diabetes

7.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy

7.3.3. Auto Immune

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Global Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Indication



8. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Global Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030

8.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies

8.3.2. Retail Pharmacies

8.3.3. Online Pharmacies

8.4. Global Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Distribution Channel



9. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia-Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Global Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



10. North America Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Key Findings

10.2. North America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030

10.2.1. Reusable

10.2.2. Disposable

10.3. North America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-2030

10.3.1. Diabetes

10.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy

10.3.3. Auto Immune

10.3.4. Others

10.4. North America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030

10.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

10.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

10.4.3. Online Pharmacies

10.5. North America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2018-2030

10.5.1. U.S.

10.5.2. Canada

10.6. North America Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.6.1. by Type

10.6.2. by Indication

10.6.3. by Distribution Channel

10.6.4. by Country



11. Europe Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.1.1. Key Findings

11.2. Europe Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030

11.2.1. Reusable

11.2.2. Disposable

11.3. Europe Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-2030

11.3.1. Diabetes

11.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy

11.3.3. Auto Immune

11.3.4. Others

11.4. Europe Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030

11.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

11.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

11.4.3. Online Pharmacies

11.5. Europe Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-2030

11.5.1. Germany

11.5.2. U.K.

11.5.3. France

11.5.4. Spain

11.5.5. Italy

11.5.6. Rest of Europe

11.6. Europe Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.6.1. by Type

11.6.2. by Indication

11.6.3. by Distribution Channel

11.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region



12. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.1.1. Key Findings

12.2. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030

12.2.1. Reusable

12.2.2. Disposable

12.3. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-2030

12.3.1. Diabetes

12.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy

12.3.3. Auto Immune

12.3.4. Others

12.4. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-2030

12.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

12.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

12.4.3. Online Pharmacies

12.5. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-2030

12.5.1. China

12.5.2. Japan

12.5.3. India

12.5.4. Australia & New Zealand

12.5.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.6. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.6.1. by Type

12.6.2. by Indication

12.6.3. by Distribution Channel

12.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region



13. Latin America Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.1.1. Key Findings

13.2. Latin America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030

13.2.1. Reusable

13.2.2. Disposable

13.3. Latin America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-2030

13.3.1. Diabetes

13.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy

13.3.3. Auto Immune

13.3.4. Non-Invasive Ventilation

13.3.5. Others

13.4. Latin America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030

13.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

13.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

13.4.3. Online Pharmacies

13.5. Latin America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-2030

13.5.1. Brazil

13.5.2. Mexico

13.5.3. Rest of Latin America

13.6. Latin America Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.6.1. by Type

13.6.2. by Indication

13.6.3. by Distribution Channel

13.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region



14. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Introduction

14.1.1. Key Findings

14.2. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030

14.2.1. Reusable

14.2.2. Disposable

14.3. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-2030

14.3.1. Diabetes

14.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy

14.3.3. Auto Immune

14.3.4. Others

14.4. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030

14.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

14.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

14.4.3. Online Pharmacies

14.5. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-2030

14.5.1. Gcc Countries

14.5.2. South Africa

14.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

14.6. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.6.1. by Type

14.6.2. by Indication

14.6.3. by Distribution Channel

14.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of Companies)

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Eli Lilly and Company

15.2.2. Novo Nordisk

15.2.3. Owen Mumford

15.2.4. Sanofi

15.2.5. F. Hoffman-La Roche

15.2.6. Merck Group

15.2.7. Haselmeier

15.2.8. Gerresheimer Ag

15.2.9. Bd

15.2.10. Astrazeneca



