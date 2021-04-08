Worldwide Instant Noodles Industry to 2025 - High Demand for Convenience Food is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Instant Noodles Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of the instant noodles market with detailed analysis of market size by value and volume. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the market size by value, volume and segments for countries such as China, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and the US.



Under competitive landscape, instant noodles market players based in countries such as China, India, Japan and the US have been compared on the basis of share.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall instant noodles market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Nestle SA, Nissin Food Holdings Company Ltd., Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., Uni-President Enterprises Corp. and Jinmailang Foods Co. Ltd. are some of the key players operating in the global instant noodles market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Country Coverage

China

India

Japan

Vietnam

Korea

The US

The global instant noodles market has been segmented on the basis of product type, source and packaging type. On the basis of product type, the market can be further split into sea food, chicken, beef, pork and vegetables. On the basis of source, the market is bifurcated into wheat, rice and oats. The market has been divided into packets and cups on the basis of type of packaging.



The global instant noodles market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2021-2025). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as increasing working population, rise in disposable income, ascending middle class population, high demand for convenience food and use of instant noodles in the case of emergency situations like natural disasters. The market is also confronted by some challenges such as food safety concerns taking toll on consumer acceptance and vulnerability to supply chain disruption.



Fortification of instant noodles, spike in demand for clean label products, proliferation of social media platforms, launch of variants as per taste of different regions and opportunities for instant noodle companies to strengthen distribution channels are some of the latest trends existing in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Instant Noodles: An Overview

2.1.1 Production Process of Instant Noodles

2.1.2 Flavor Characteristics of Instant Noodles in Different Countries

2.2 Global Instant Noodles Market Segments



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Instant Noodles Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Instant Noodles Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Instant Noodles Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Instant Noodles Market Value by Countries (China, India, The US, Korea and the Rest of the World)

3.1.4 Global Instant Noodles Market Volume by Countries (China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Korea and Rest of the World)



4. Country Analysis

4.1 China Instant Noodles Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 China Instant Noodle Market by Value

4.1.2 China Instant Noodles Market Value by Segments (Packaging Type)

4.1.3 China Instant Noodle Packets Market by Value

4.1.4 China Instant Noodle Cups Market by Value

4.1.5 China Instant Noodles Market by Volume

4.2 India Instant Noodles Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 India Instant Noodles Market by Value

4.2.2 India Instant Noodles Market by Volume

4.3 Vietnam Instant Noodles Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Vietnam Instant Noodles Market by Volume

4.4 Japan Instant Noodles Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Japan Instant Noodles Market by Volume

4.5 The US Instant Noodles Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 The US Instant Noodles Market by Value

4.5.2 The US Instant Noodles Market Value by Segments (Packaging Type)

4.5.3 The US Instant Noodles Packets Market by Value

4.5.4 The US Instant Noodles Bowls Market by Value

4.6 Korea Instant Noodles Market: An Analysis

4.6.1 Korea Instant Noodles Market by Value

4.6.2 Korea Instant Noodles Market Value by Segments (Packaging Type)

4.6.3 Korea Instant Noodles Packets Market by Value

4.6.4 Korea Instant Noodles Bowls Market by Value

4.6.5 Korea Instant Noodles Market by Volume



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Working Population

5.1.2 Rising Disposable Income

5.1.3 Ascending Middle Class Population

5.1.4 High Demand for Convenience Food

5.1.5 Use of Instant Noodles in Emergency Situations

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Food Safety Concerns taking Toll on Consumer Acceptance

5.2.2 Vulnerability to Supply Chain Disruption

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Fortification of Instant Noodles

5.3.2 Spike in Demand for Clean Label Products

5.3.3 Proliferation of Social Media Platforms

5.3.4 Launch of Variants Inspired from Tastes of Various Regions

5.3.5 Opportunity to Strengthen Distribution Channels



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 China Instant Noodles Market: Players Analysis

6.1.1 China Instant Noodles Market Share by Players

6.2 India Instant Noodles Market: Players Analysis

6.2.1 India Instant Noodles Market Share by Players

6.3 Japan Instant Noodles Market: Players Analysis

6.3.1 Japan Instant Noodles Market Share by Players

6.4 The US Instant Noodles Market: Players Analysis

6.4.1 The US Instant Noodles Market Share by Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Nestle SA

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Nissin Food Holdings Co. Ltd

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 Uni-President Enterprises Corp.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

7.5 Jinmailang Foods Co. Ltd.

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6s930g

SOURCE Research and Markets

