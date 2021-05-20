Worldwide Insulated Wire and Cable Industry to 2027 - Surge in Number of Data Centers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insulated Wire and Cable Market By Material, Installation, Voltage, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insulated wire and cable market size was valued at $160.54 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $244.23 billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. An insulated wire and cable are basically a number of grouped conductors surrounded by a non-conductive element generally surrounding or separating two or more conductive materials. These insulated wire and cable are generally used for transmission of signals, or electrical energy.



There are various type of insulted wire and cable available which are used according to specific need of users, such as Vulcanised Indian Rubber Insulated Wires, Tough Rubber Sheathed (T.R.S.) and Cab Tyre Sheathed (C.T.S.) Wires, Metal Sheathed or Lead Sheathed Wires, Weather-Proof Wires, Wires with Thermo-Plastic Insulation (P.V.C. Wires), Twin Rubber Insulated Flexible Cord, Paper-Insulated Cable, Tropodur Cables, Mineral-Insulated Cable, among others.



The global insulated wire and cable market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the period of forecast. Factors such as growth in urbanization and rise investments toward infrastructure development projects worldwide drive the growth of the Insulated wire and cable market. The working of the whole world relies upon the timely delivery of electric supply. High usage of insulated wire and cable has been seen in power sector in the recent time. Further, the expanding population leads to rising demand for power. However, growing wireless technologies is a major restraint to global insulated wire and cable industry. Also, the North American region is expected to create opportunities for the insulated wire and cable industry, owing to vast increase in data consumption.



The global insulated wire and cable market is segmented into material, installation, voltage, end user, and region. By material, the market is segmented into metal, plastic, and optical fiber. The installation segment is divided into overhead, underground, and submarine. By voltage, the market is fragmented into low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage. Depending on end user, the market is segregated into telecommunication, energy & power, electronics, construction, automotive, and others.



Region wise, the insulated wire and cable market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The key players operating in the market include as AFC Cable Systems Inc., Alpha Wire, Amphenol Corporation, CommScope Inc., Fujikura Ltd., General Cable Technologies Corporation, Nexans, SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG, Southwire Company LLC, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

