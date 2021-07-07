Worldwide Integrated Workplace Management System Industry to 2026 - Featuring Accruent, Archibus and MRI Software Among Others

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market (2021-2026), by Component, Organization Type, Vertical, Deployment, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis, Infogence Competitive Quadrant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market is estimated to be USD 2.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12%.



The Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) is a part of a next-generation of solutions to Facility Management that helps organizations to optimize the use of workplace resources and enable executives and managers to reduce the real estate and facility costs significantly and increase business productivity simultaneously. IWMS Market is rising gradually due to the increased adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), and Information & Communications Technology (ICT) across different industry verticals. Real estate enterprises are highly adopting workflow automation solutions, which is leading to the increased sophistication of solutions and services. IWMS solution is becoming a requirement for infrastructure and manufacturing companies day by day.



Due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, many companies are showing a slow adoption of IWMS solutions and services because of the halted projects and low profitability during the lockdown period. However, as the situation is getting better, increased demand for advanced IWMS solutions can be seen owing to its risk management capabilities and physical & social distancing benefits. Demand for cloud-based IWMS solutions has also increased due to its low cost of ownership, mobile access, and scalability benefits, which are a must-have requirement during the Covid-19 crisis.



The integrated workplace management systems can also support smartphones, android phones, sensors, tabs, etc., which result in driving the automation, decisions, and operational facilities. However, lack of knowledge and technical skills will implement the integrated workplace management system's growth as most of the projects consist of multiple sites located in different countries. Poor image of facility management is also another challenge to the market, and it results in a complex understanding of company goals and objectives.



The Government has emphasized specific legislation on energy and waste management and carbon footprints that has forced the companies to minimize and monitor the emissions of harmful gases. With the help of IWMS solutions, companies can measure the emissions generated and develop a solution to enhance the environment and businesses' long-term sustainability. However, lack of awareness of IWMS solutions and scarcity of expert staff are anticipated to restrict the integrated workplace management system market. The development of new technologies such as IoT, AI, and machine learning and expansion of corporate and Government networks with increased growth in the number of smart & sustainable buildings helps to boost the lucrative growth opportunities for the global integrated workplace management system market in the future.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing the Adoption of Workflow Automation Solution by SMEs & Real Estate Enterprises

Growing Cloud-Based Application Deployments

The Growing Importance of Corporate Social Responsibilities Across the Globe

Increasing Government Regulatory Compliances

Restraints

Unexplored Benefits of Facility and Workplace Management

Lack of Expertise Personnel

Lack of Technical Skill

Opportunities

The Growing Need for Safeguarding Employees at Workplaces Post-Covid-19

Emerging Technologies

Untouched Geographic Market

Market Segments



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Oracle Corporation, Trimble Inc., IBM Corporation, Archibus Inc., Planon Corporation, Accruent, Service Works Global, Causeway Technologies Ltd., SAP SE, iOFFICE Inc., Spacewell International, MRI Software LLC, Facilio Inc., zLink Inc., Nuvolo Technologies Corporation, VLogic Systems Inc., Rapal Oy, AssetWorks LLC, Smartsheet Inc., and OfficeSpace Software Inc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance Score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Description



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5. Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

5.4 SWOT Analysis



6. Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Capital project management

6.2.2 Real estate and lease management

6.2.3 Space and facilities management

6.2.4 Asset & Maintenance management

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional

6.3.2 Managed



7. Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Organisation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)



8. Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Public Sector

8.3 Manufacturing

8.4 IT & Telecom

8.5 BFSI

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Retail



9. Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Deployment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.3 On-Premises



10. Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Australia

10.5.5 Rest of APAC

10.6 Middle East and Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Fundings



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Accruent

12.2 Archibus Inc.

12.3 AssetWorks LLC

12.4 Causeway Technologies Ltd.

12.5 Facilio Inc.

12.6 IBM Corporation

12.7 iOFFICE Inc.

12.8 MRI Software, LLC

12.9 Nuvolo Technologies CorporationVLogic Systems, Inc.

12.10 OfficeSpace Software Inc.

12.11 Oracle Corporation

12.12 Planon Corporation

12.13 Rapal Oy

12.14 SAP SE

12.15 Service Works Global

12.16 Smartsheet Inc.

12.17 Spacewell International

12.18 Trimble Inc.

12.19 zLink Inc.



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d44zsp

