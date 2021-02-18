Worldwide Integrated Workplace Management System Industry to 2026 - Featuring IBM, Fortive Corporation and Trimble Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global integrated workplace management system market size is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 15% CAGR during the forecast period. An integrated workplace management system (IWMS) is a software platform widely used by facilities management, IT, and real estate professionals. This software helps in managing the end-to-end life cycle of corporate facilities. It is beneficial in optimizing the use of workplace resources which in turn provides an improved and better employee experience. It monitors the real estate portfolio and thus assists in cost containment.



The major factors contributing to the growth of the globally integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market are the increasing adoption of workflow automation solutions by real estate enterprises, and the rising emphasis on energy management by governments. Other factors include the increasing importance of corporate social responsibilities (CSR). However, there is a lack of awareness of IWMS solutions in the corporate sector and a shortage of expert staff has limited the growth of the integrated workplace management system market. On the other hand, the introduction of new technologies like IoT, AI, and machine learning and their increasing adoption in integrated workplace management systems will drive the integrated workplace management system market. The growth in a number of smart & sustainable buildings is also expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the worldwide integrated workplace management system market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 is likely to have an insignificant impact on the growth of the integrated workplace management system market. The global integrated workplace management system market has shown considerable growth in the past few years and is likely to exhibit a parallel trend in the coming years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the shutdown of industries such as manufacturing and retail due to obligatory lockdown imposed by the governments of various countries. Therefore, the IWMS market growth had been slowed down in 2020. However, the IWMS market is anticipated to make progress gradually and will recover till mid-2021, due to the increasing need for safeguarding the health of the employee and providing safer workplaces post COVID-19.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution Segment is further bifurcated across Facilities & Space Management, Real Estate & Lease Management, Asset & Maintenance Management, Project Management and Others. Based on components, the solution segment led the global integrated workplace management system market size in 2019. This is accredited to the necessity for asset management and smart maintenance, rising focus on increasing employee productivity, need to decrease the IT costs and adoption of active workplaces that is expected to reduce real estate and facility management costs.



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The on-premise segment led the market in 2019. On-premise is a safer form of deployment model, which surges its demand in the market. Moreover, on-premise IWMS solutions are largely adopted by large enterprises with conventional sufficient budgets, physical servers, and expert technicians.



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The large enterprises' segment led the market in 2019. Large enterprises adopt IWMS solutions to streamline their complex work environments. These enterprises demand strong monitoring solutions and automation capabilities for resource allocation and strategic decision-making. The segment is expected to grow at a promising pace in the coming years.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Real Estate & Construction, Retail and Others. Based on the industry vertical, the manufacturing segment had the highest share in the integrated workplace management system market in 2019. This is due to its numerous benefits like managing operations & maintenance (O&M) and other projects working on the same platform, getting improved insights for energy spending, growing productivity at all facilities, and conforming with regulatory and governance requirements.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America had the highest market revenue share of the integrated workplace management system market. This is accredited to the factors like high spending on facilities management, rise in the number of smart buildings, and adoption of modern technologies like IoT, AI, and more, in this region. In addition to it, the majority of prominent market vendors are headquartered in this region, which is also driving the growth of this segment.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; SAP SE, IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Integrated Workplace Management Market. Companies such as Fortive Corporation, Archibus, Inc., Nemetschek Group, Planon Corporation, and Trimble, Inc., Nuvolo Technologies Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Fortive Corporation (Accruent), Nemetschek Group (Spacewell International), Trimble, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Planon Corporation, iOFFICE, Inc., Archibus, Inc., and Nuvolo Technologies Corporation.



