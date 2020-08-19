Worldwide Integrated Workplace Management System Industry to 2027 - Major Drivers and Restraints
Aug 19, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integrated Workplace Management System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 -2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global integrated workplace management system market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the integrated workplace management system market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the integrated workplace management system market will progress during the forecast period 2019-2027.
The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the integrated workplace management system market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The publisher's study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the integrated workplace management system market, during the forecast period.
The study covers a detailed segmentation of the integrated workplace management system market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players currently dominating the integrated workplace management system market, wherein various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.
Key Questions Answered
- How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the integrated workplace management system?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the integrated workplace management system market between 2019 and 2027?
- What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the integrated workplace management system market?
- What are the major drivers and restraints of the market?
- What will be the size of the integrated workplace management system market from 2019 to 2027?
- Which will be the fastest growing segment in the integrated workplace management system market?
- Which are the leading companies in the integrated workplace management system market?
- What are the strategies of the companies operating in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions
2.2. Research Methodology
2.3. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling
3. Executive Summary: Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Global Market - Macroeconomic Factors Overview
4.3. Technology/Product Roadmap
4.4. Market Factor Analysis
4.5. Regulations and Policies
4.6. Impact Analysis Based on Technology
4.7. Case Studies
4.8. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2015 - 2027
4.9. Market Opportunity Assessment - By Region/ Country (Global/ North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.10. Competitive Scenario and Trends
4.11. Market Outlook
5. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component
5.1. Overview and Definition
5.2. Key Segment Analysis
5.3. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027
6. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Deployment
6.1. Overview & Definition
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2017 - 2027
7. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Enterprise Size
7.1. Key Segment Analysis
7.2. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017 - 2027
8. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Industry
8.1. Key Segment Analysis
8.2. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027
9. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2027
10. North America Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Regional Outlook
10.2. Key Findings
10.3. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027
10.4. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2017 - 2027
10.5. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017 - 2027
10.6. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027
10.7. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2017 - 2027
11. Europe Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Regional Outlook
11.2. Key Findings
11.3. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027
11.4. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2017 - 2027
11.5. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017 - 2027
11.6. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027
11.7. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2017 - 2027
12. Asia Pacific Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Regional Outlook
12.2. Key Findings
12.3. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027
12.4. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2017 - 2027
12.5. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017 - 2027
12.6. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027
12.7. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2017 - 2027
13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Regional Outlook
13.2. Key Findings
13.3. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027
13.4. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2017 - 2027
13.5. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017 - 2027
13.6. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027
13.7. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2017 - 2027
14. South America Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Regional Outlook
14.2. Key Findings
14.3. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027
14.4. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2017 - 2027
14.5. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017 - 2027
14.6. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027
14.7. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2017 - 2027
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix
15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Company (2018)
15.3. Company Mapping by Module
16. Company Profiles (Details - Business Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, and Business Strategy)
16.1. Accruent, LLC
16.2. Archibus, Inc.
16.3. AssetWorks, LLC
16.4. Facilio Inc.
16.5. FASEAS NV (Spacewell)
16.6. FM:Systems Group, LLC
16.7. FSI (FM Solutions) Limited
16.8. IBM Corporation
16.9. Indus Systems, Inc.
16.10. Ioffice Corporation
16.11. MCS Corp
16.12. MRI Software LLC
16.13. Nuvolo Technologies Corp
16.14. Oracle Corporation
16.15. Planon Group
16.16. Qube Global Software Ltd.
16.17. SAP SE
16.18. Trimble Navigation Limited (Manhattan)
16.19. Visual Lease, LLC
16.20. zLink, Inc
17. Key Takeaways
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vplhbm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets