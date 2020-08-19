Worldwide Integrated Workplace Management System Industry to 2027 - Major Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integrated Workplace Management System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 -2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global integrated workplace management system market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the integrated workplace management system market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the integrated workplace management system market will progress during the forecast period 2019-2027.



The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the integrated workplace management system market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The publisher's study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the integrated workplace management system market, during the forecast period.



The study covers a detailed segmentation of the integrated workplace management system market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players currently dominating the integrated workplace management system market, wherein various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered



How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the integrated workplace management system?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the integrated workplace management system market between 2019 and 2027?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the integrated workplace management system market?

What are the major drivers and restraints of the market?

What will be the size of the integrated workplace management system market from 2019 to 2027?

Which will be the fastest growing segment in the integrated workplace management system market?

Which are the leading companies in the integrated workplace management system market?

What are the strategies of the companies operating in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions

2.2. Research Methodology

2.3. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling



3. Executive Summary: Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Market - Macroeconomic Factors Overview

4.3. Technology/Product Roadmap

4.4. Market Factor Analysis

4.5. Regulations and Policies

4.6. Impact Analysis Based on Technology

4.7. Case Studies

4.8. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2015 - 2027

4.9. Market Opportunity Assessment - By Region/ Country (Global/ North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.10. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.11. Market Outlook



5. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component

5.1. Overview and Definition

5.2. Key Segment Analysis

5.3. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027



6. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Deployment

6.1. Overview & Definition

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2017 - 2027



7. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Enterprise Size

7.1. Key Segment Analysis

7.2. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017 - 2027



8. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Industry

8.1. Key Segment Analysis

8.2. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027



9. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2027



10. North America Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Regional Outlook

10.2. Key Findings

10.3. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027

10.4. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2017 - 2027

10.5. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017 - 2027

10.6. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027

10.7. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2017 - 2027



11. Europe Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Regional Outlook

11.2. Key Findings

11.3. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027

11.4. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2017 - 2027

11.5. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017 - 2027

11.6. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027

11.7. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2017 - 2027



12. Asia Pacific Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Regional Outlook

12.2. Key Findings

12.3. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027

12.4. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2017 - 2027

12.5. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017 - 2027

12.6. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027

12.7. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2017 - 2027



13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Regional Outlook

13.2. Key Findings

13.3. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027

13.4. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2017 - 2027

13.5. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017 - 2027

13.6. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027

13.7. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2017 - 2027



14. South America Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Regional Outlook

14.2. Key Findings

14.3. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027

14.4. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2017 - 2027

14.5. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017 - 2027

14.6. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027

14.7. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2017 - 2027



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix

15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Company (2018)

15.3. Company Mapping by Module



16. Company Profiles (Details - Business Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, and Business Strategy)

16.1. Accruent, LLC

16.2. Archibus, Inc.

16.3. AssetWorks, LLC

16.4. Facilio Inc.

16.5. FASEAS NV (Spacewell)

16.6. FM:Systems Group, LLC

16.7. FSI (FM Solutions) Limited

16.8. IBM Corporation

16.9. Indus Systems, Inc.

16.10. Ioffice Corporation

16.11. MCS Corp

16.12. MRI Software LLC

16.13. Nuvolo Technologies Corp

16.14. Oracle Corporation

16.15. Planon Group

16.16. Qube Global Software Ltd.

16.17. SAP SE

16.18. Trimble Navigation Limited (Manhattan)

16.19. Visual Lease, LLC

16.20. zLink, Inc



17. Key Takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vplhbm

