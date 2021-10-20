Worldwide Interactive Projector Industry to 2026 - Featuring Boxlight, Dell Technologies and Hitachi Digital Media Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Projector Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interactive projector market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An interactive projector refers to an advanced image output device that can make surfaces, such as whiteboards, projector screens or walls, interactable. It enables the user to control the projection activities through a pen, mechanical stylus or a finger and is operated through a camera to track the movements. The projectors are commonly used in educational institutes and collaborative organizational settings for improving real-time understanding of the participants and enabling the presenter to actively participate with the projected images. They also offer various advantages, such as convenient multi-touch collaboration, multi-user compatibility and computer-independent interactivity.



Significant growth in the education sector, along with the rising demand for efficient e-learning and presentation solutions, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing utilization of interactive projectors across the corporate and healthcare sectors for conducting presentations and communicating information to the patients, are favoring the market growth. Moreover, game developers are using these projectors to offer an immersive gaming experience to the consumer. Interactive projectors enable the gamer to customize the gaming area and interact with the walls, floors and tables for elaborate gameplay. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as product integration with cloud computing, the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including improvements in sensor technologies and the implementation of favorable policies to promote digital learning solutions, along with increasing automation and digitization across the education sector, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BenQ Corporation (Qisda Corporation), Boxlight, Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Hitachi Digital Media Group, NEC Display Solutions Ltd. (NEC Corporation), Optoma Technology, Inc. (Coretronic Corporation), Panasonic Corp., Seiko Epson Corp. and Touchjet Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1t7vs2

