Worldwide Internal Combustion Engine Industry to 2028 - Featuring Scania, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Cosworth Among Others

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internal Combustion Engine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Fuel Type, Power Output, End-User, and Cylinders" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The internal combustion engine market is expected to grow from US $ 55,176.7 million in 2020 to US$ 73,842.5 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during 2020-2028.



Technological advancements are bringing evolution in internal combustion engines, allowing them to offer high power outputs with improved fuel efficiency. Meanwhile, the engines will continue to be vital in the development of the automotive industry. Further, they have a potential for improvement in various areas such as thermal efficiency, emissions, and electrification. The internal combustion engine allows manufacturers to produce small form factor machine or tools, for example road vehicles, lawn cutters, chainsaws, etc. which has industrial application, motorboats and ships which has marine application while heavy power output engine used in power generation.



The global internal combustion engine market is segmented on the bases of fuel type, power output, end user, cylinders, and geography. Based on fuel type, the market is segmented into diesel, gasoline, and natural gas. The gasoline segment led the market in 2020. Based on power output, the internal combustion engine market is segmented into 100-300 kW, 300-500kW, 0.5-1 MW, 1-5 MW, 5-15 MW, 15-25 MW, and 25 MW and above. The 100-300 kW segment led the market in 2020. By end user, the internal combustion engine market is segmented into industrial, marine, power generation, aerospace and defense, automotive, off-road, and others. The automotive segment led the global market in 2020. Based on cylinders, the internal combustion engine market is segmented into 1, 2, 3, and 4. The 4 cylinder segment led the market in 2020. The global internal combustion engine market is segmented into five major regions-North America, Europe, APAC, the MEA, and SAM. Asia Pacific led the market in 2020.



The COVID-19 outbreak has severely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of industrial equipment. The emergence of the outbreak across the world caused lockdown in many countries, which has led the industry experts to analyze that the industry would face up to a quarter of lag in industrial equipment supply chain. The crisis is expected to create tremors through 2020 till mid-2021. The manufacturing industry is likely to pick up pace sooner as governments across the globe lifted the various containment measures steadily to revive the economy. The production of the industrial equipment is anticipated to gain pace from 2021, which is further foreseen to positively influence the industrial equipment manufacturing including internal combustion engine.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Internal Combustion Engines Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

4.5 Premium Insights

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 Transition Trends from ICE to Alternate Prolusion Engine (Electric and Fuel Cell)

4.5.2.1 Trucks

4.5.2.1.1 Transition to electric powertrain is happening now and at a faster pace

4.5.2.1.2 Electric Truck Production Trend

4.5.2.2 Busses

4.5.2.2.1 Electric bus transition momentum worldwide

4.5.2.3 Off-Highway Vehicle

4.5.2.3.1 Mining Industry

4.5.2.3.2 Agriculture

4.5.3 Competitive Landscape of Transition from ICE to Alternate Propulsion System (Battery Powered and Fuel Cell)

4.5.3.1 OEM Initiatives

4.5.4 Recent Projects

4.5.4.1 INNIO

4.5.4.2 Wartsila

4.5.4.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.



5. Internal Combustion Engines Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Energy - Efficient Engines

5.1.2 Rise in Production of Natural Gas

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Escalating Popularity of Renewable Energy Alternatives and Technological Drawbacks in Several Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Surging Adoption of Gas Powered IC Engines in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Distributed Gas Generation

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Internal Combustion Engines - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Internal Combustion Engines Market Overview

6.2 Internal Combustion Engines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Fuel Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Internal Combustion Engines Market, by Fuel Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Diesel

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Diesel: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Gasoline

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Gasoline: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Natural Gas

7.5.1 Natural Gas: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Power Output

8.1 Overview

8.2 Internal Combustion Engines Market, by Power Output (2020 and 2028)

8.3-300 kW

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2-300 kW: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4-500kW

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2-500kW: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 0.5-1 MW

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 0.5-1 MW: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 1-5 MW

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 1-5 MW: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 5-20 MW

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 5-20 MW: Internal Combustion Engines Market Forecast and Analysis

8.8 - 25 MW

8.8.1 - 25 MW: Internal Combustion Engines Market Forecast and Analysis

8.9 MW and above

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 MW and above: Internal Combustion Engines Market Forecast and Analysis



9. Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Internal Combustion Engines Market, by End User (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Industrial: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Marine

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Marine: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Power Generation

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Power Generation: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Aerospace and Defence

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Aerospace and Defence: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7 Automotive

9.7.1 Automotive: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.8 Off-road

9.8.1 Off-road: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.9 Others

9.9.1 Others: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Cylinders

10.1 Overview

10.2 Internal Combustion Engines Market, by Cylinders (2020 and 2028)

10.3 1

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 1: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 2

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 2: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.5 3

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 3: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.6 4

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 4: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Internal Combustion Engines Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Internal Combustion Engines Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 New Product Development



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Caterpillar Inc.

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Cummins Inc.

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Fairbanks Morse, LLC

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 INNIO

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 MAN SE

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Rolls-Royce plc.

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Wartsila Corporation

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Scania

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

14.11 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

14.11.1 Key Facts

14.11.2 Business Description

14.11.3 Products and Services

14.11.4 Financial Overview

14.11.5 SWOT Analysis

14.11.6 Key Developments

14.12 Koenigsegg Automotive AB

14.12.1 Key Facts

14.12.2 Business Description

14.12.3 Financial Overview

14.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.12.5 Key Developments

14.13 Cosworth

14.13.1 Key Facts

14.13.2 Business Description

14.13.3 Products and Services

14.13.4 Financial Overview

14.13.5 SWOT Analysis

14.13.6 Key Developments

14.14 NISSAN MOTORSPORTS INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

14.14.1 Key Facts

14.14.2 Business Description

14.14.3 Products and Services

14.14.4 Financial Overview

14.14.5 SWOT Analysis

14.14.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

