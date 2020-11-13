Worldwide Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Industry to 2030 - Featuring Boston Scientific, Cook Medical and Teleflex Incorporated Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher's report on the global interventional radiology drainage procedures market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the revenue of the global interventional radiology drainage procedures market for the period 2018-2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global interventional radiology drainage procedures market from 2020 to 2030.

The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global interventional radiology drainage procedures market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global interventional radiology drainage procedures market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global interventional radiology drainage procedures market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as entities interested in participating in the global interventional radiology drainage procedures market.



The report also delves into the competition landscape of the global interventional radiology drainage procedures market. Key players operating in the global interventional radiology drainage procedures market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global interventional radiology drainage procedures market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by interventional radiology drainage procedures across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global interventional radiology drainage procedures market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the global market?

Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2030? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction & Overview

4.2. Product Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Global Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2030



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Reimbursement Scenario

5.2. Healthcare Industry Overview

5.3. Key Industry Events

5.4. COVID-19 Pandemics Impact on Industry

5.5. Pricing Analysis for Available Products, by Region

5.6. Product Analysis

5.7. U.S. and Europe Manufactures and Product Sale



6. Global Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Global Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030

6.3. Global Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product



7. Global Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Global Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030

7.3. Global Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



8. Global Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Global Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$) Forecast, by End-user, 2018-2030

8.3. Global Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



9. Global Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

9.3. Global Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



10. North America Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030

10.3. North America Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030

10.4. North America Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018-2030

10.5. North America Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018-2030

10.6. North America Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Attractiveness Analysis



11. Europe Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Europe Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030

11.3. Europe Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030

11.4. Europe Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018-2030

11.5. Europe Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018-2030

11.6. Europe Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Attractiveness Analysis



12. Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030

12.3. Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030

12.4. Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018-2030

12.5. Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018-2030

12.6. Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Attractiveness Analysis



13. Latin America Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Latin America Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030

13.3. Latin America Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030

13.4. Latin America Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018-2030

13.5. Latin America Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018-2030

13.6. Latin America Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Attractiveness Analysis



14. Middle East & Africa Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Middle East & Africa Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030

14.3. Middle East & Africa Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2030

14.4. Middle East & Africa Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018-2030

14.5. Middle East & Africa Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018-2030

14.6. Middle East & Africa Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market Attractiveness Analysis



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Position Analysis, by Company, 2019

15.2. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical LLC

Teleflex Incorporated

UreSil, LLC

Merit Medical Systems

APR Medtech Ltd.

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Rocket Medical plc

Optimed

BIOTEQUE CORPORATION

