Worldwide Interventional Spine Devices Market to 2025 by Geography and by Procedure

The publisher has been monitoring the interventional spine devices market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.80 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of spine and bone disorders and growing demand for MI and non-invasive procedures. In addition, increasing incidence of spine and bone disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The interventional spine devices market analysis includes the procedure segment and geographic landscape.



By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

By Procedure

Vertebroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Radiofrequency ablation

Others

This study identifies the favorable reimbursement scenario as one of the prime reasons driving the interventional spine devices market growth during the next few years.



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

joimax GmbH

Nuvasive Inc.

Safe Orthopaedics

SeaSpine Holdings Corp.

Spinal Elements Inc.

Surgalign Holdings

