Worldwide IV and Oral Iron Drugs Industry to 2026 - Increasing Availability of Branded Iron Therapeutics and Expanded Indication Approvals Presents Opportunities
Feb 22, 2021, 06:30 ET
The global IV and oral iron drugs market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the period 2021-2026.
The global IV and oral iron drugs market is expected to grow due to the prevalence of iron deficiency (ID). This deficiency is a highly widespread nutritional disorder, affecting around one-fourth of the global population, especially women and children. It is one of the predominant causes of anemia. Anemia accounts for around 9% of the total global disease burden. Several chronic diseases are frequently associated with iron deficiency anemia (IDA) such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic heart failure, cancer, and inflammatory bowel diseases. As anemia is associated with chronic fatigue, diminished well-being, and impaired cognitive function, the treatment with oral and IV iron drugs reduces the need for blood transfusion in patients. Further, the WHO rates ID as the most common and widespread nutritional disorder globally, and its prevalence is expected to grow with the aging population and the incidence of various chronic disorders.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the IV and Oral Iron Drugs market during the forecast period:
- Strategic Collaborations & Licensing Opportunities
- Investigational Iron Drugs
- Increasing Availability of Branded Iron Therapeutics and Expanded Indication Approvals
The study considers the present scenario of the IV and Iron drugs market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the IV and oral iron drugs market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the intravenous iron drugs market share?
3. Which regions are expected to observe high revenues for IV and oral drugs during the forecast period?
4. Who are the notable market players in the global IV and oral iron drugs market?
5. What are the opportunities and threats faced by key vendors in the market?
