Worldwide IV and Oral Iron Drugs Industry to 2026 - Increasing Availability of Branded Iron Therapeutics and Expanded Indication Approvals Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global IV and Oral Iron Drugs Market Report



The global IV and oral iron drugs market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the period 2021-2026.



The global IV and oral iron drugs market is expected to grow due to the prevalence of iron deficiency (ID). This deficiency is a highly widespread nutritional disorder, affecting around one-fourth of the global population, especially women and children. It is one of the predominant causes of anemia. Anemia accounts for around 9% of the total global disease burden. Several chronic diseases are frequently associated with iron deficiency anemia (IDA) such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic heart failure, cancer, and inflammatory bowel diseases. As anemia is associated with chronic fatigue, diminished well-being, and impaired cognitive function, the treatment with oral and IV iron drugs reduces the need for blood transfusion in patients. Further, the WHO rates ID as the most common and widespread nutritional disorder globally, and its prevalence is expected to grow with the aging population and the incidence of various chronic disorders.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the IV and Oral Iron Drugs market during the forecast period:

Strategic Collaborations & Licensing Opportunities

Investigational Iron Drugs

Increasing Availability of Branded Iron Therapeutics and Expanded Indication Approvals

The study considers the present scenario of the IV and Iron drugs market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the IV and oral iron drugs market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the intravenous iron drugs market share?

3. Which regions are expected to observe high revenues for IV and oral drugs during the forecast period?

4. Who are the notable market players in the global IV and oral iron drugs market?

5. What are the opportunities and threats faced by key vendors in the market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration (ROA)

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Application

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Patient Group

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Iron Deficiency: An Overview

7.1.1 Background

7.1.2 Symptoms of ID

7.1.3 Different Causes of ID

7.1.4 Iron Drugs for the Treatment of ID



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Strategic Collaborations & Licensing Opportunities

8.2 Investigational Iron Drugs

8.3 Increasing Availability Of Branded Iron Therapeutics And Expanded Indication Approvals



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Incidence/Prevalence Of Iron Deficiency

9.2 High Demand For Dextran-Free Iv Iron Therapeutics

9.3 Growing Demand For Iron Replacement Therapies Among Kidney Disease Patients



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Presence of Alternative Options For Treating ID and IDA

10.1.1 Natural Food Intake

10.1.2 Combination Dietary Supplements & Nutritional Health Products

10.1.3 Ayurvedic Medicine & TCM

10.2 Adverse Events Associated With Oral & IV Iron Drugs

10.3 Availability of Low-Cost Generic Iron Drugs



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global IV & Oral Iron Drugs Market

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Route of Administration

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 IV Iron Drugs

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 IV Iron Drugs: Geography Segmentation

12.4 Oral Iron Drugs

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Oral Iron Drugs: Geography Segmentation



13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Nephrology

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Nephrology: Geography Segmentation

13.4 OBGYN

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 OBGYN: Geography Segmentation

13.5 Surgery

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Surgery: Geography Segmentation

13.6 Gastroenterology

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.3 Gastroenterology: Geography Segmentation

13.7 Oncology

13.7.1 Market Overview

13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.7.3 Oncology: Geography Segmentation

13.8 Heart Failure

13.8.1 Market Overview

13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.8.3 Heart Failure: Geography Segmentation



14 Patient Group

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Adult

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Adult: Geography Segmentation

14.4 Pediatric

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Pediatric: Geography Segmentation



15 Distribution

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospital Pharmacies

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Hospital Pharmacies: Geography Segmentation

15.4 Offline Retail Pharmacies

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Offline Retail Pharmacies: Geography Segmentation

15.5 Online Channels

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Online Channels: Geography Segmentation



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 North America: Route of Administration Segmentation

17.4 North America: Application Segmentation

17.5 North America: Patient Group Segmentation

17.6 North America: Distribution Segmentation

17.7 Key Countries

17.7.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

17.7.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast



18 Europe

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Europe: Route Of Administration Segmentation

18.4 Europe: Application Segmentation

18.5 Europe: Patient Group Segmentation

18.6 Europe: Distribution Segmentation

18.7 Key Countries

18.7.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.2 UK: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.3 France: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.5 Spain: Market Size & Forecast



19 APAC

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.4 APAC: Route of Administration Segmentation

19.5 APAC: Application Segmentation

19.6 APAC: Patient Group Segmentation

19.7 APAC: Distribution Segmentation

19.8 Key Countries

19.8.1 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

19.8.2 China: Market Size & Forecast

19.8.3 Australia: Market Size & Forecast

19.8.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast

19.8.5 India: Market Size & Forecast



20 Latin America

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.4 Latin America: Route of Administration Segmentation

20.5 Latin America: Application Segmentation

20.6 Latin America: Patient Group Segmentation

20.7 Latin America: Distribution Segmentation

20.8 Key Countries

20.8.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

20.8.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

20.8.3 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast



21 Middle East & Africa

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Middle East & Africa: Route Of Administration Segmentation

21.4 Middle East & Africa: Application Segmentation

21.5 Middle East & Africa: Patient Group Segmentation

21.6 Middle East & Africa: Distribution Segmentation

21.7 Key Countries

21.7.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast

21.7.2 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast

21.7.3 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Share Analysis

22.2.1 Vifor Pharma

22.2.2 Daiichi Sankyo Company

22.2.3 AMAG Pharmaceuticals

22.2.4 Akebia Therapeutics



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 Vifor Pharma

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Product Offerings

23.1.3 Key Strategies

23.1.4 Key Strengths

23.1.5 Key Opportunities

23.2 Daiichi Sankyo Company

23.2.1 Business Overview

23.2.2 Product Offerings

23.2.3 Key Strategies

23.2.4 Key Strengths

23.2.5 Key Opportunities



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 AMAG Pharmaceuticals

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Product Offerings

24.1.3 Key Strategies

24.1.4 Key Strengths

24.1.5 Key Opportunities

24.2 Akebia Therapeutics

24.2.1 Business Overview

24.2.2 Product Offerings

24.2.3 Key Strategies

24.2.4 Key Strengths

24.2.5 Key Opportunities

24.3 Shield Therapeutics

24.3.1 Business Overview

24.3.2 Product Offerings

24.3.3 Key Strategies

24.3.4 Key Strengths

24.3.5 Key Opportunities

24.4 PHARMACOSMOS

24.4.1 Business Overview

24.4.2 Product Offerings

24.4.3 Key Strategies

24.4.4 Key Strengths

24.4.5 Key Opportunities

24.5 Allergan

24.5.1 Business Overview

24.5.2 Product Offerings

24.5.3 Key Strategies

24.5.4 Key Strengths

24.5.5 Key Opportunities

24.6 Sanofi

24.6.1 Business Overview

24.6.2 Product Offerings

24.6.3 Key Strategies

24.6.4 Key Strengths

24.6.5 Key Opportunities

24.7 AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

24.7.1 Business Overview

24.7.2 Product Offerings

24.7.3 Key Strategies

24.7.4 Key Strengths

24.7.5 Key Opportunities



25 Other Vendors

25.1 AZAD Pharma

25.1.1 Business Overview

25.1.2 Product Offerings

25.2 Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

25.2.1 Business Overview

25.2.2 Product Offerings

25.3 Pfizer

25.3.1 Business Overview

25.3.2 Product Offerings

25.4 Rockwell Medical

25.4.1 Business Overview

25.4.2 Product Offerings

25.5 Salveo Lifecare

25.5.1 Business Overview

25.5.2 Product Offerings

25.6 Sunny Pharmaceutical

25.6.1 Business Overview

25.6.2 Product Offerings



26 Report Summary

26.1 Key Takeaways

26.2 Strategic Recommendations



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bmokh



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

