Worldwide IVD Raw Materials Industry to 2027 - Rising Availability of Advanced Home Care Kits for Cancer Diagnostics is Driving Growth

With the rise in chronic conditions and patient populations, the demand for diagnostics and laboratory tests increases. The growing demand for antigen and antibody-based tests that increased during COVID-19 led to its major market share.

The Europe region is one of the matured markets for in-vitro diagnostic; the large laboratory instruments are highly automated compared to most point-of-care testing devices. Automation has increased the speed and ease of using the devices the workforce is thoroughly trained and adopted. Furthermore, the global IVD raw materials market is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 9.91 billion and absolute growth of 40.73% by 2027.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the IVD raw materials market during the forecast period:

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases

Growing Awareness for Early Diagnosis and Disease Prevention

Surge In Demand for IVD Testing & Devices

Rise In Availability of Advanced Home Care Kits for Cancer Diagnostics

Key Highlights

Growing trends for point of care diagnostics and personalized medicine contribute to the growth of the IVD raw materials market.

Investment in the development and commercial launch of IVD instruments and rapid test kits to diagnose several infectious diseases and their applications in the research segment will boost the market in developed countries.

In 2021, pharma & biotech companies accounted for the major share of 62.19% in the global IVD raw materials market. However, diagnostic laboratories are likely to witness the highest absolute growth of 43.37% during the forecast period.

Vendors offer a broad portfolio of quality enzymes that are highly suitable for manufacturing diagnostic kits and reagents. Manufacturers are also exploring new enzyme sources from enormous enzymes and optimizing and transforming the most appropriate enzyme molecules.

Competitive Landscape

Major manufacturers of IVD raw materials are focusing on their proprietary processing techniques that satisfy the raw material requirements of the IVD industry and provide IVD raw materials made to their own with the off-the-shelf specification. Vendors are constantly investing resources in R&D projects based on market trends and the demand for general health management.

Key players are also engaged in strategic acquisitions as part of their inorganic growth strategy to enhance sales and profit margins. Strategic M&As continue to be an essential competitive strategy for key players to expand product offerings, access new technology, or increase market share. Vendors also focus on developing and commercializing innovative analyzers, COVID-19 PCR rapid test kits, and consumables to remain competitive and gain a significant presence in the IVD raw materials market.

