Worldwide Krill Oil Industry to 2025 - Featuring Impact of COVID-19
Sep 28, 2020, 19:15 ET
The global krill oil market exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019. Krill, also known as Euphausia superb, refers to tiny, shrimp-like crustaceans that are mostly found in the oceans. The oil extracted from krill is primarily available in the form of liquid, capsules, and soft gels. Being an excellent source of omega-3, krill oil helps in lowering blood pressure levels, maintaining good heart health, reducing cholesterol, and increasing metabolism. It also contains a high amount of astaxanthin which improves immunity and reduces muscle inflammation. As a result, krill oil is widely used in dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, etc.
The rising geriatric population coupled with the high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is augmenting the demand for krill oil. Additionally, increasing consumer awareness towards health and wellness is also driving the need for dietary supplements. The high consumption of gelatin capsules for ensuring oil-soluble nutrient delivery with minimal gastrointestinal irritation is further proliferating the market. Furthermore, the market is also driven by the growing utilization of krill oil in infant formula due to the presence of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) which enhance infant brain development. Besides this, the prevalent trend of pet humanization and growing concerns towards pet health are also propelling the usage of krill oil in pet food and supplements.
Moreover, the rising adoption of krill oil in the pharmaceutical industry based on the high content of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids is also driving the global market. Furthermore, several advancements in the oil extraction technology along with growing cultivation of krill fish across different geographic locations will continue to bolster the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global krill oil market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global krill oil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global krill oil market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global krill oil industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5w0z49
